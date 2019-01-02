Jet Airways share price falls over 3% on loan repayment default

Shares of Jet Airways plunged more than 3 per cent after the private air carrier said it had defaulted on loan repayment to banks.

“Payment of interest and principal installment due to the consortium of Indian banks (led by State Bank of India) on December 31, 2018, has been delayed due to temporary cashflow mismatch,” the company said in an exchange filing.

In December last year, there was a report that said the loss-making air carrier is in talks with State Bank of India (SBI) for raising Rs 1,500 crore loan. The news agency PTI had reported that the airline is holding discussions with the largest public-sector lender in the country to raise loans to meet its working capital requirement and some obligations.

