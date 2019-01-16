Jet Airways share price falls 7% after reports of Etihad Airways eying to invest only at Rs 150 per share

By: | Published: January 16, 2019 11:31 AM

Etihad Airways group CEO Tony Douglas has written to SBI Chairman regarding Jet Airways restructuring, the news channel CNBC TV18 reported citing unidentified sources.

Jet Airways,  State Bank of India, Naresh Goyal, Jet Airways,  Etihad AirwaysOn Tuesday, Jet Airways shares zoomed by more than 17.15 per cent to Rs 297 on BSE.

Jet Airways share price: Shares of India’s major private sector carrier Jet Airways plunged in trade on Wednesday morning, after media reports said that Etihad Airways is looking to acquire a stake in the carrier only at a price of Rs 150 per share. Jet Airways share price plunged by more than 7.47% to Rs 271.75 in the early morning trade today.

At 11 AM (IST), shares of Jet Airways Rs 277.50, down 5.74%, after touching an intraday low of Rs 272.00 and an intraday high of Rs 294.20, from the previous close on BSE. On Tuesday, Jet Airways shares zoomed by more than 17.15 per cent to Rs 297 on BSE.

Etihad Airways group CEO Tony Douglas has written to SBI Chairman regarding Jet Airways restructuring, the news channel  CNBC TV18 reported citing unidentified sources. Further, CNBC TV18 said that the West Asian carrier says will invest in Jet Airways only at a price of Rs 150 per share.

ALSO READ: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex off day’s high, Nifty above 10,900; Jet Airways down 7%

Etihad Airways wants exemption from SEBI’s preferential pricing and open offer guidelines, and the airline has said that it won’t pledge additional shares to raise debt, the channel reported sources as adding.

On Tuesday, Qatar Airways also said that the airline would definitely look at investing in debt-struck Jet Airways if 24 per cent stake is not held by the Etihad, Reuters reported citing airline CEO. His commens came after reports that Etihad Airways may raise its stake in Jet Airways.

Speaking on the sidelines of Global Aviation Summit 2019, Akbar Al Baker also showed interest in launching an airline which is 100 per cent owned by the company in India.

Qatar Airways is also in talks with IndiGo and GoAir for codeshare, Reuters also reported citing company CEO. On taking up 5 per cent stake in China Southern, Akbar Al Baker said that the company would take substantial stake only in successful airlines.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Jet Airways share price falls 7% after reports of Etihad Airways eying to invest only at Rs 150 per share
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition