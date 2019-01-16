Jet Airways share price falls 7% after reports of Etihad Airways eying to invest only at Rs 150 per share

On Tuesday, Jet Airways shares zoomed by more than 17.15 per cent to Rs 297 on BSE.

Jet Airways share price: Shares of India’s major private sector carrier Jet Airways plunged in trade on Wednesday morning, after media reports said that Etihad Airways is looking to acquire a stake in the carrier only at a price of Rs 150 per share. Jet Airways share price plunged by more than 7.47% to Rs 271.75 in the early morning trade today.

At 11 AM (IST), shares of Jet Airways Rs 277.50, down 5.74%, after touching an intraday low of Rs 272.00 and an intraday high of Rs 294.20, from the previous close on BSE. On Tuesday, Jet Airways shares zoomed by more than 17.15 per cent to Rs 297 on BSE.

Etihad Airways group CEO Tony Douglas has written to SBI Chairman regarding Jet Airways restructuring, the news channel CNBC TV18 reported citing unidentified sources. Further, CNBC TV18 said that the West Asian carrier says will invest in Jet Airways only at a price of Rs 150 per share.

Etihad Airways wants exemption from SEBI’s preferential pricing and open offer guidelines, and the airline has said that it won’t pledge additional shares to raise debt, the channel reported sources as adding.

On Tuesday, Qatar Airways also said that the airline would definitely look at investing in debt-struck Jet Airways if 24 per cent stake is not held by the Etihad, Reuters reported citing airline CEO. His commens came after reports that Etihad Airways may raise its stake in Jet Airways.

Speaking on the sidelines of Global Aviation Summit 2019, Akbar Al Baker also showed interest in launching an airline which is 100 per cent owned by the company in India.

Qatar Airways is also in talks with IndiGo and GoAir for codeshare, Reuters also reported citing company CEO. On taking up 5 per cent stake in China Southern, Akbar Al Baker said that the company would take substantial stake only in successful airlines.