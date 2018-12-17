Jet Airways share price falls 4% on report that former CEO has quit again after rejoining

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 2:51 PM

Shares of Jet Airways declined over 4 per cent after the company's former CEO Nikos Kardassis, who made a comeback to the carrier in an advisory role, has once again parted ways with it.

Jet Airways, Jet Airways share price,  Nikos Kardassis, BSE, National Stock Exchange, Naresh GoyalThe Greek-American aviation veteran in his third comeback to Naresh Goyal-controlled Jet Airways in May was roped in to revive the fortunes of the full-service carrier following its dismal financial performance since January this year. (Reuters)

Shares of Jet Airways declined over 4 per cent after the company’s former CEO Nikos Kardassis, who made a comeback to the carrier in an advisory role, has once again parted ways with it. The airline, after a negative opening on the BSE, further slipped 4.55 per cent to Rs 248.10 per share. At 1324 hrs, the scrip was trading at Rs 249.7, lower 3.94 per cent from the previous close.

On the National Stock Exchange, the stocks slumped 4.57 per cent to the low of Rs 248. The Greek-American aviation veteran in his third comeback to Naresh Goyal-controlled Jet Airways in May was roped in to revive the fortunes of the full-service carrier following its dismal financial performance since January this year.

Also read: NTPC rallies to near 1-month high after Jefferies raises share price target

“Kardassis, whom Goyal roped in to help him in the airline’s turnaround plan, had gone on leave to his native place in November but after that, he did not return,” a source privy to the development told PTI on Sunday. The former chief executive officer parted ways with the airline after Goyal initiated discussions with his investment partner Etihad Airways for further stake sale to garner funds, said another source.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Jet Airways share price falls 4% on report that former CEO has quit again after rejoining
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition