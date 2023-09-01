Follow Us

JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Airlines | Smallcap | NSE
₹65.70 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Jet Airways (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.70₹65.70
₹65.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.75₹103.20
₹65.70
Open Price
₹65.70
Prev. Close
₹65.70
Volume
22,833

Jet Airways (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R165.7
  • R265.7
  • R365.7
  • Pivot
    65.7
  • S165.7
  • S265.7
  • S365.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 594.0767.97
  • 1094.8168.24
  • 209565.28
  • 5098.2259.05
  • 100101.6158.51
  • 20096.0464.34

Jet Airways (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.7222.0127.572.98-35.56139.34-76.99
-0.78-5.134.0632.2819.65102.83157.01
5.492.26-11.45-20.35-41.13-25.59-78.35
4.407.3137.8349.8644.7543.210.94

Jet Airways (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Jet Airways (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jet Airways (India) Ltd.

Jet Airways (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1992PLC066213 and registration number is 066213. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Passenger airways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 136.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 113.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Goyal
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Anita Naresh Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kevin Knight
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Jet Airways (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jet Airways (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Jet Airways (India) Ltd. is ₹746.33 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jet Airways (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jet Airways (India) Ltd. is -1.13 and PB ratio of Jet Airways (India) Ltd. is -0.04 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Jet Airways (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jet Airways (India) Ltd. is ₹65.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jet Airways (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jet Airways (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jet Airways (India) Ltd. is ₹103.20 and 52-week low of Jet Airways (India) Ltd. is ₹35.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.

