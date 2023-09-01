What is the Market Cap of Jet Airways (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Jet Airways (India) Ltd. is ₹746.33 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jet Airways (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jet Airways (India) Ltd. is -1.13 and PB ratio of Jet Airways (India) Ltd. is -0.04 as on .

What is the share price of Jet Airways (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jet Airways (India) Ltd. is ₹65.70 as on .