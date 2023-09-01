Name
Jet Airways (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1992PLC066213 and registration number is 066213. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Passenger airways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 136.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 113.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jet Airways (India) Ltd. is ₹746.33 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jet Airways (India) Ltd. is -1.13 and PB ratio of Jet Airways (India) Ltd. is -0.04 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jet Airways (India) Ltd. is ₹65.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jet Airways (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jet Airways (India) Ltd. is ₹103.20 and 52-week low of Jet Airways (India) Ltd. is ₹35.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.