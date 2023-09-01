Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Dividend & A.G.M.
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Buy Back of Shares
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1985PLC036541 and registration number is 036541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 123.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹311.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 12.95 and PB ratio of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 2.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹705.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹800.00 and 52-week low of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹525.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.