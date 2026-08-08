Here's the live share price of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals
|-1.55
|-3.38
|-8.83
|-0.7
|-11.33
|11.89
|16.23
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|3.23
|5.51
|14.34
|22.83
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|22.08
|22.95
|34.86
|39.55
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|1.74
|13.05
|23.94
|38.63
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|2.82
|9.22
|9.65
|-0.91
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-2.94
|18.78
|20.81
|19.21
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-3.97
|-0.75
|7.32
|23.13
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-2.01
|0.49
|17.1
|-1.09
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|26.21
|50.88
|88.11
|125.92
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.1
|-9.38
|-8.07
|-3.27
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|6.69
|11.59
|38.27
|59.46
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|8.34
|12.99
|15
|25.24
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|0.64
|1.19
|-1.8
|18.46
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|2.84
|-3.27
|15.79
|13.31
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|5.98
|4.28
|1.18
|-15.3
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|12.2
|7.07
|24.79
|15.05
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|7.89
|4.64
|3.54
|-1.83
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-1.48
|11.8
|19.51
|25.3
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|6.12
|14.77
|21.74
|33.73
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|4.91
|37.31
|38.72
|35.28
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has declined 11.33% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,074.48
|1,111.47
|10
|1,073.71
|1,097.26
|20
|1,086.66
|1,095.82
|50
|1,121.26
|1,104.11
|100
|1,089.72
|1,101.71
|200
|1,096.61
|1,102.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.62%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|Jenburkt Pharma. - Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|Jenburkt Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today On 06Th August, 2026.
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Jenburkt Pharma. - Notice Of The 41St Annual General Meeting Of The Company Schedule To Be Held On Friday, 04Th September, 20
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Jenburkt Pharma. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Jenburkt Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quar
Source: Dion Global
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1985PLC036541 and registration number is 036541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 168.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,060.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals is ₹467.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals are ₹1,090.00 and ₹1,020.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,321.00 and 52-week low of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals is ₹944.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -6.64% over the past day, -4.9% for the past month, -9.36% over 3 months, -16.72% over 1 year, 11.89% across 3 years, and 16.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals are 14.25 and 2.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.95 per annum.
Source: Dion Global