What is the share price of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,060.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals? The Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals is ₹467.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals are ₹1,090.00 and ₹1,020.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,321.00 and 52-week low of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals is ₹944.00 as on .

How has the Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -6.64% over the past day, -4.9% for the past month, -9.36% over 3 months, -16.72% over 1 year, 11.89% across 3 years, and 16.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals are 14.25 and 2.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global