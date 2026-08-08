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Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

JENBURKT PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,060.25 Closed
-6.64₹ -75.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,020.05₹1,090.00
₹1,060.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹944.00₹1,321.00
₹1,060.25
Open Price
₹1,090.00
Prev. Close
₹1,135.65
Volume
13,065

Source: Dion Global

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals		-1.55-3.38-8.83-0.7-11.3311.8916.23
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.033.235.5114.3422.8318.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3822.0822.9534.8639.5528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.961.7413.0523.9438.6334.1426.36
Cipla		-0.062.829.229.65-0.916.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-2.9418.7820.8119.2119.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-3.97-0.757.3223.1329.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-2.010.4917.1-1.0910.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1426.2150.8888.11125.9266.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.1-9.38-8.07-3.271.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.176.6911.5938.2759.4624.1613.36
Biocon		1.028.3412.991525.2418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90.641.19-1.818.4610.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.42.84-3.2715.7913.3141.0131.1
Abbott India		0.065.984.281.18-15.35.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.8712.27.0724.7915.054.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.017.894.643.54-1.8322.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-1.4811.819.5125.323.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.296.1214.7721.7433.7325.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.424.9137.3138.7235.2824.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has declined 11.33% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,074.481,111.47
101,073.711,097.26
201,086.661,095.82
501,121.261,104.11
1001,089.721,101.71
2001,096.611,102.1

Source: Dion Global

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.62%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTJenburkt Pharma. - Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.
Aug 07, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTJenburkt Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today On 06Th August, 2026.
Aug 03, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTJenburkt Pharma. - Notice Of The 41St Annual General Meeting Of The Company Schedule To Be Held On Friday, 04Th September, 20
Aug 03, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTJenburkt Pharma. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 29, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTJenburkt Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quar

Source: Dion Global

About Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1985PLC036541 and registration number is 036541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 168.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish U Bhuta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dilip H Bhuta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Hina R Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit A Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnan Subharaman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj A Dantwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,060.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals?

The Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals is ₹467.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals are ₹1,090.00 and ₹1,020.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,321.00 and 52-week low of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals is ₹944.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -6.64% over the past day, -4.9% for the past month, -9.36% over 3 months, -16.72% over 1 year, 11.89% across 3 years, and 16.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals are 14.25 and 2.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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