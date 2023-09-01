What is the Market Cap of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? The market cap of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹311.14 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 12.95 and PB ratio of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 2.54 as on .

What is the share price of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹705.00 as on .