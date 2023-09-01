Follow Us

JENBURKT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹705.00 Closed
0.553.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹701.00₹713.00
₹705.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹525.35₹800.00
₹705.00
Open Price
₹712.25
Prev. Close
₹701.15
Volume
1,387

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1711.67
  • R2718.33
  • R3723.67
  • Pivot
    706.33
  • S1699.67
  • S2694.33
  • S3687.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5567.7704.21
  • 10562.55709.8
  • 20558.8719
  • 50576.75725.33
  • 100549.62714.85
  • 200558.92683.75

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.98-6.47-7.1811.0317.8886.75-3.01
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Dividend & A.G.M.
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Dec, 2022Board MeetingBuy Back of Shares
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1985PLC036541 and registration number is 036541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 123.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish U Bhuta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dilip H Bhuta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Bharat V Bhate
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rameshchandra J Vora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun R Raskapurwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Hina R Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹311.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 12.95 and PB ratio of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 2.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹705.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹800.00 and 52-week low of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹525.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

