The September quarter could bring another strong earnings season for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Loan growth has remained healthy, asset quality has stayed largely stable and credit costs are showing signs of moderation.

Funding costs have started moving higher, while the weak monsoon could become a concern for rural borrowers.

According to the Jefferies report, profit after tax (PAT) for its covered NBFCs could rise 34% year-on-year (YoY) in the September quarter, excluding Piramal Enterprises and IIFL Finance. The brokerage expects loan growth of around 21%, supported by lower credit costs.

Which NBFCs could stand out? Let’s take a look –

Jefferies on NBFCs: Strong loan growth sets the tone

The September quarter typically brings some seasonal weakness. Yet disbursements have remained healthy, according to Jefferies’ channel checks.

Vehicle demand has also stayed firm. Auto registrations during the quarter rose 36% YoY for trucks, 28% for passenger vehicles and 14% for tractors.

Jefferies expects aggregate assets under management (AUM), excluding Piramal and IIFL Finance, to grow 21% YoY, compared with 20% in the June quarter.

“Strong profit growth: For Sep Q, we expect covered NBFC’s profit to grow 34% YoY (ex-Piramal/ IIFL), led by 21% loan growth and lower credit costs,” added the report.

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Gold financiers are expected to lead AUM growth at 44%, while diversified NBFCs could grow 25%. Affordable housing finance companies (AHFCs) are expected to grow 21%, while auto NBFCs could see 17% growth.

Jefferies on NBFCs: Funding costs are the next test

Yields on AAA-rated NBFC bonds have risen 54 basis points since June-end, while marginal cost of funds has increased by around 15–20 basis points.

This could put pressure on net interest margins (NIMs), which measure the difference between what lenders earn on loans and what they pay for funds.

Jefferies expects some divergence. NIMs could improve at Shriram Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp and Piramal Enterprises, while Bajaj Finance and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company could see a 5–10 basis-point decline.

Jefferies on NBFCs: Asset quality remains the key watchpoint

The brokerage’s channel checks suggest collections have remained steady despite seasonal weakness. Tighter underwriting, particularly for unsecured loans, has also helped keep delinquencies under control.

CreditAccess Grameen’s loans overdue by more than one day fell 10 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 2.1%. Mahindra Finance also reported stable Stage 3 assets.

The report noted, “Weak monsoon this year (-13% deficit) could impact rural demand and asset quality; mgmt commentary in this regard will be the key.”

Jefferies’ NBFC stocks ratings and upside potential

Why Jefferies likes four NBFC stocks

Jefferies remains positive on the NBFC sector. The global investment bank believes valuations, at around 2.2 times forward one-year book value, are close to trough levels.

Its preferred names are Bajaj Finance, Aditya Birla Capital, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, and Shriram Finance.

At Bajaj Finance, the brokerage expects around 28% YoY profit growth. Aditya Birla Capital, meanwhile, could benefit from healthy growth and a potentially favourable impact from higher rates.

For Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, broad-based growth and lower credit costs are expected to support earnings. Jefferies expects around 30% profit growth.

Shriram Finance could benefit from a possible pickup in growth during the second half of the financial year and lower funding costs.

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