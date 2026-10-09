Another earning season has started. Now, companies are preparing to report their September-quarter results (Q2FY27). Global investment bank Jefferies expects companies in its diversified coverage to report average sales growth of 16% year-on-year in the Q2FY27.

However, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are expected to grow by just 10%, as higher raw material costs put pressure on margins.

According to the Jefferies report, Polycab India, LG Electronics India and V-Guard Industries are among its key picks.

What makes these stocks stand out, and which sectors could face pressure? Let’s take a look –

Why sales growth may not translate into profits

Jefferies expects demand to remain healthy across several consumer categories. Price increases and a shift towards premium products could support revenue, while air conditioner sales may benefit from a lower base in the year-ago quarter.

However, the ongoing West Asia conflict has pushed up commodity costs and added pressure to supply chains. The brokerage expects operating profit margins to decline by around 50 basis points year-on-year across its diversified coverage.

According to Jefferies, “Corporate commentary on price hikes, input costs and supply chain will be key to watch.”

Festive demand and weather conditions will also influence sales in the December quarter.

Polycab: Copper prices put cables in focus

Polycab India is one of Jefferies’ preferred stocks in the cables and wires segment. Copper prices have increased sharply, but companies can pass some of the higher costs on to customers through product prices.

The global investment bank expects Polycab’s sales to grow by 18–20% year-on-year in Q2FY27. This is largely driven by pricing. However, a high base from last year could weigh on operating margins.

Jefferies estimates Polycab’s operating margin at 13.5%, with a year-on-year decline expected. It lists the stock as a key pick, citing its consistent performance.

Furthermore, Jefferies also favours Finolex Cables, where improved pricing in optical fibre cables could support margins. Commentary on demand for optical fibre cables will be an important monitorable.

LG Electronics: Air conditioner demand in focus

LG Electronics India is another preferred pick. Jefferies expects the consumer durables segment to benefit from price increases and a lower year-ago base for air conditioners.

Jefferies estimates average sales growth of 12% and profit before tax growth of 18% for its consumer durables coverage. Net price hikes of around 8-9% year-to-date could support revenue.

However, higher commodity costs and a weaker rupee remain concerns. Even with price increases, companies may find it difficult to fully offset rising expenses.

Jefferies identifies LG Electronics as a market leader across several product categories, with relatively high margins and return on capital employed (RoCE).

V-Guard offers a diversified business mix

V-Guard Industries is the third key pick highlighted by Jefferies. The brokerage points to its diversified product mix and favourable risk-reward profile.

This matters in a quarter when cost pressures are uneven across businesses. Companies with multiple product categories may have different sources of revenue growth, although performance will still depend on demand and their ability to manage input costs.

Jefferies values V-Guard at 28 times its one-year forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, compared with 34 times for Polycab and 47 times for LG Electronics India.

Which sectors could face pressure?

Jefferies is more cautious on electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies. Higher memory costs, weaker discretionary spending and a high year-ago base could affect profitability.

Jefferies expects Dixon Technologies to face a notable decline in profit after tax, while Kaynes Technology could see a 27% year-on-year decline. Syrma SGS Technology is expected to report 36% profit growth, supported by higher sales.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.