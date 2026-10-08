Power companies are now in the spotlight, with a key question – how much will higher borrowing costs affect their earnings?

This is after the Reserve Bank of India’s 25 basis point rate hike has put interest-sensitive sectors back in focus. The global investment bank Jefferies published its India utilities outlook on 7 October 2026.

Jefferies expects companies with regulated returns, fixed-rate debt and interest-cost pass-through mechanisms to have greater protection.

At the same time, Jefferies sees potential in several power stocks after their recent correction. Its top picks are Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy and NTPC, with target prices suggesting upside of up to 53%.

Jefferies names three top power picks

Jefferies in its report added that Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy and NTPC remain its preferred stocks in the sector.

The global investment bank has a ‘Buy’ rating on all three. It has set a target price of Rs 2,060 for Adani Energy Solutions, Rs 720 for JSW Energy and Rs 425 for NTPC. These targets imply potential upside of 53%, 45% and 32%, respectively, from their market prices.

The report also carries Buy ratings on Adani Power, Power Grid, Adani Green Energy and Torrent Power. Their target prices imply upside of 33%, 23%, 29% and 44%, respectively.

Company Rating Target Price (Rs ) Upside/Downside NTPC Buy Rs 425 32% upside Adani Power Buy Rs 270 33% upside Power Grid Buy Rs 315 23% upside Adani Green Energy Buy Rs 1,695 29% upside Tata Power Unpf Rs 335 5% downside Adani Energy Solutions Buy Rs 2,060 53% upside JSW Energy Buy Rs 720 45% upside Torrent Power Buy Rs 1,780 44% upside Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Unpf Rs 100 5% downside

Why higher rates may not hurt all stocks equally?

As per the Jefferies report, the Reserve Bank of India’s 25 basis point rate hike to 5.5% was largely expected. However, the change in stance has raised expectations of further rate increases.

“Power companies have some protection against hikes between regulated equity, fixed rate loans and lower rate hike pass through,” the report noted.

NTPC, Power Grid and Adani Energy Solutions are expected to see a relatively limited impact on earnings from higher rates.

According to Jefferies, NTPC and Power Grid have 36-57% of their loans on a fixed-rate basis. More than 70% of their gross block is also under regulated returns, where interest costs can be passed through.

For Adani Energy Solutions, more than 65% of loans are fixed-rate, which provides another layer of protection.

Adani Green faces a bigger rate risk

Adani Green Energy has relatively high leverage, with net debt-to-equity at around 6.5-6.6 times.

Jefferies expects Adani Green to see more than a 15% impact on earnings per share from a 100 basis point rise in rates. However, the brokerage noted that longer-tenure fixed-rate overseas loans and refinancing after projects become operational could reduce the impact.

Could power shortages return?

Power demand has risen 10% year-on-year so far in 2026, while generation increased 13% year-on-year in September.

Jefferies expects the possibility of power shortages returning in the coming months to remain an important factor for the sector.

“15-30% stock price correction from peak – shortages could reappear in 4-5 months,” the report added.

Jefferies expects higher merchant power prices to potentially offset some of the interest-rate impact on JSW Energy. It also sees scope for higher merchant tariffs to improve the trading business of Adani Energy Solutions.

Recent correction creates stock-specific opportunities

According to the Jefferies report, the power sector remains constructive despite the recent correction in several stocks.

Jefferies believes the decline from peak levels over the past five to six months has created stock-specific opportunities rather than a broad sector-level concern.

“We remain constructive on the power sector overall and believe the recent correction in stocks from peak levels in the last 5-6 months is a stock-specific buying opportunity,” the report added.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.