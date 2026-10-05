Dhoot Transmission, a leading two-wheeler wiring harness manufacturer with a dominant position in electric vehicles (EV), is well positioned to benefit from rising demand as well as premiumisation due to stronger presence in faster-growing segments. The company is also expanding its component portfolio with battery packs, sensors, controllers, and power electronics.

Global brokerage Jefferies has initiated coverage on Dhoot Transmission with a ‘Buy’ rating and has set a target price of Rs 1,730 apiece. This indicates a nearly 14% upside from the stock’s current level. “Its 43x 1-year forward PE appears rich but is justified, in our view, for its strong growth and franchise; our target is based on 42x September FY28 PE. Key risks to our estimates include weaker two-wheeler demand and slower electrification,” it said.

The company derives 77% of its revenues from wiring harnesses and 23% from battery packs, sensors, controllers, and switches, as per Jefferies. Dhoot has a 41% market share in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler wiring harness in India.

Jefferies on Dhoot Transmission: Earnings growth

Jefferies expects the company to post a revenue growth of 24% on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis over FY26 to FY29. This translates into a 23% earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) growth on a CAGR basis over the same period and a 27% earnings per share growth.

The company’s net cash is expected to rise to Rs 2,300 crore by FY29 from Rs 180 crore at the end of FY26. “While the cash build-up will dilute ROEs from 24% in FY26, we still expect healthy 16-18% over FY27-29E,” Jefferies said.

Jefferies on Dhoot Transmission: Rising demand beneficiary

The two-wheeler industry’s wholesale growth improved to 18-20% in FY27 and the second half of FY26 from 1% in the first half of FY26. Jefferies expects two-wheeler production in the country to rise 10% on a CAGR basis over FY26-FY29.

“Two-wheeler demand has been shifting from small motorcycles to scooters and bigger bikes. Dhoot is well positioned to benefit from rising 2W demand as well as premiumisation given its higher content-per-vehicle and stronger presence in faster-growing segments,” the brokerage said.

Jefferies on Dhoot Transmission: EV and broad portfolio

The company has also established a strong presence in the EV wiring harness with 70% market share in both two- and three-wheeler EVs. “With 24% of FY26 revenues coming from EVs, Dhoot has one of the highest exposure to EVs within the listed auto-component space in India,” the brokerage said.

“Dhoot is expanding its component portfolio with battery packs, sensors, controllers and power electronics. The recent acquisition of Multilink also broadens the product portfolio and adds HMCL as a customer, creating cross-selling opportunities. The company is pursuing a joint venture (JV) with Ride Vision for two-wheeler ADAS solutions and evaluating a high-voltage passenger vehicle harness JV,” Jefferies said.

Jefferies on Dhoot Transmission: Broadening portfolio

Jefferies prefers the company’s strong franchise in two-wheeler wiring harness, dominant position in EVs, and broadening portfolio. The company’s revenue, EBITDA and EPS are expected to grow in double-digits over FY26-FY29.