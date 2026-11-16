Jefferies has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on three industrial stocks, with target prices indicating potential gains of up to 47.7%. Cummins India, Kirloskar Oil Engines and Thermax are its picks, supported by expectations of margin recovery, demand for power generation equipment and opportunities across industrial and energy-related businesses. The brokerage’s November 12 report, titled Watch for margin decline reversal, also cautions that higher commodity and logistics costs have weighed on profitability, while Thermax needs to show a stronger improvement in operating performance.

Jefferies on Cummins India: ‘Buy’

Jefferies has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Cummins India with a target price of Rs 5,450, indicating an upside of 24.7%.

The September quarter was weak, with EBITDA 28% below the brokerage’s estimate. EBITDA margin came in at 13.9%, against the expected 17.3%. Margins had already declined 338 basis points year-on-year in the June quarter, followed by a 676 basis-point fall in the September quarter.

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The brokerage has cut its FY27-FY30 earnings per share estimates by 19-21% following the September quarter performance. The margin pressure reflects higher commodity and logistics costs, including the impact of elevated freight expenses on exports and imported components.

Cummins India has a strong position in the medium and high horsepower generator-set market, with a share of more than 50% in technology-intensive segments. The domestic genset industry is relatively consolidated, with three players accounting for 50-80% of the medium to high-horsepower market. Companies in the sector passed on price increases of 30-50% for engine upgrades during FY24-FY26.

Jefferies expects margins to recover through pricing actions, some moderation in commodity costs and an improvement in export revenues as freight rates stabilise. The brokerage estimates FY27 revenue at Rs 13,741 crore and EBITDA at Rs 2,301 crore. Revenue is projected to increase to Rs 18,775 crore by FY29, with EBITDA reaching Rs 3,775 crore. The target price is based on 50 times September 2028 estimated earnings per share. Key risks include stronger pricing competition and a decline in exports.

Jefferies on Kirloskar Oil Engines: ‘Buy’

Jefferies has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Kirloskar Oil Engines with a target price of Rs 2,500, indicating an upside of 47.7%.

Kirloskar Oil Engines managed its gross margins better than Cummins India, helped by market share gains in the high horsepower segment. However, the company could not fully offset higher fixed costs, including employee expenses. EBITDA margin declined 349 basis points year-on-year in the June quarter and 480 basis points in the September quarter.

The company has around 19% market share in the low and medium horsepower segments. Its presence in the high horsepower category remains relatively small, at around 4% in FY26. Jefferies expects this share to increase to 6-7% by FY30, providing scope to benefit from demand for higher-capacity generator sets.

The brokerage expects margin recovery to be supported by pricing actions, some cooling in commodity costs and stabilisation in freight rates. The consolidated structure of the genset industry and the scope for market share gains in high horsepower products are also part of its positive assessment.

Jefferies estimates FY26 revenue at Rs 7,701 crore, EBITDA at Rs 1,415 crore and net profit at Rs 592 crore. Revenue is projected to rise to Rs 11,916 crore by FY29, with EBITDA reaching Rs 2,098 crore and net profit increasing to Rs 1,020 crore. Earnings per share are estimated to rise from Rs 40.70 in FY26 to Rs 70.20 in FY29.

The target price values Kirloskar Oil Engines at 40 times September 2028 estimated earnings per share. The main risks are the absence of incremental data centre orders and a failure to gain market share in the high horsepower segment.

Jefferies on Thermax: ‘Buy’

Jefferies has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 4,020, indicating an upside of 44.8%.

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Thermax reported only an 8 basis-point sequential improvement in EBITDA margin in the September quarter. This was materially below expectations, even after the completion of a loss-making project. The margin had declined 122 basis points year-on-year in the June quarter and was down 4 basis points in the September quarter.

Management has guided for a stronger second half, but the brokerage believes the company needs to deliver a tangible improvement in at least one quarter before confidence in its recovery can return. This makes operating performance and margin delivery important factors for the stock.

Thermax provides engineering solutions to the energy and environment sectors and has a presence in 75 countries. Jefferies expects its business exposure across these areas to support growth, while higher revenue and improved operating leverage could help margins over time.

The brokerage estimates FY26 revenue at Rs 10,626 crore, EBITDA at Rs 958 crore and net profit at Rs 628 crore. Revenue is projected to rise to Rs 15,755 crore by FY29, with EBITDA reaching Rs 1,602 crore and net profit increasing to Rs 1,109 crore. Earnings per share are estimated to increase from Rs 55.75 in FY26 to Rs 98.45 in FY29.

Jefferies’ Rs 4,020 target price values Thermax at 45 times September 2028 estimated earnings per share, a 13% discount to its 10-year average. Risks include aggressive competition from larger diversified companies and further margin contraction in a difficult pricing environment.

Commodity and freight costs remain important for margin recovery

The increase in raw material and logistics costs has been a major source of pressure for the industrial companies. Since March 1, 2026, freight costs have risen 131%, crude oil prices have increased 29% and steel prices are up 18%. Copper has gained 4%, while aluminium has declined 1%. The rupee has depreciated by around 3% against the US dollar over the same period.

For Cummins India and Kirloskar Oil Engines, Jefferies expects pricing action, a moderation in commodity costs and improving export revenues to support a recovery after the sharp margin declines in the first half of FY27. Thermax faces an additional company-specific challenge, as it needs to demonstrate better execution and a stronger improvement in profitability.

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