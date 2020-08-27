Jeff Bezos’ wealth tops $200 billion, Elon Musk now has over $100 billion; check who else got richer

According to the Forbes and Bloomberg billionaires list, Jeff Bezos saw his net worth increase $5.3 billion yesterday.

Amazon’s boss Jeff Bezos reached a milestone on Wednesday that no human has ever achieved. With Amazon stock price surging nearly 3% during Wednesday’s trade on NASDAQ, the world’s richest man saw his net worth soar to reach $202 billion — a pedestal on which no one has ever stepped. The surging share price not just helped Jeff Bezos but also his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, who became the 13th richest person in the world with a networth of $66.2 billion. E-commerce giant Amazon.com has seen sales grow as customers rushed to shop online during the pandemic.

According to the Forbes and Bloomberg billionaires list, Jeff Bezos saw his net worth increase $5.3 billion yesterday. With the recent surge, the Amazon boss is now leading the rich list by at least $80 billion, ahead of Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Year-to-date, Jeff Bezos has witnessed his net worth climb higher by $87 billion while Bill Gates added $11 billion to his wealth. Amazon, in the second quarter of this year reported a jump in revenue to $88.91 billion. Sales grew amidst the lockdown as stores were shut across the globe. Amazon’s online grocery sales tripled on-year basis in the April-June quarter.

Also Read: TCS, Infosys, others set to gain from global IT spending windfall; these tech trends to boost growth

Since the beginning of this year, Amazon.com’s share price has gained 82% $1,898 per share to close at $3,441 apiece on Wednesday. The company has been scaling up operations and building capacities to deal with more and more demand as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across countries.

Tesla’s boss Elon Musk too celebrated reaching a milestone on Wednesday, as his net worth reached $101 billion, making him the fourth man to amass such wealth across the globe. The Tesla Inc shares gained over 6% during Wednesday’s trading session, helping Elon Musk’s wealth. In 2020, so far, Elon Musk has added $73.6 billion to his wealth as the stock price gained 400%. India’s Mukesh Ambani sits on the seventh spot in the rich list with his net worth of $81 billion.