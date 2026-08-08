Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Jeevan Scientific Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

JEEVAN SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Jeevan Scientific Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹80.11 Closed
-0.41₹ -0.33
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Jeevan Scientific Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.60₹82.00
₹80.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.85₹93.90
₹80.11
Open Price
₹76.60
Prev. Close
₹80.44
Volume
18,379

Source: Dion Global

Jeevan Scientific Technology Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jeevan Scientific Technology		12.207.98-9.6015.6893.6011.21-2.41
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jeevan Scientific Technology has gained 93.60% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Jeevan Scientific Technology has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Jeevan Scientific Technology Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jeevan Scientific Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
572.676.4
1072.774.85
2072.1774.48
5076.9475.62
10075.4274.34
20069.5968.95

Source: Dion Global

Jeevan Scientific Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jeevan Scientific Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 69.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Jeevan Scientific Technology Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 02, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTJeevan Scientific - Intimation Of Approval For Addition Of Beds To The Existing Approved Bioavailability/ Bioequivalence Cent
Jul 24, 2026, 05:48 AM IST ISTJeevan Scientific - Information About The Successful Completion Of USFDA Inspection.
Jul 16, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTJeevan Scientific - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTJeevan Scientific - Notification Of Inspection For Addition Of Beds To The Existing Approved Bioavailability/Bioequivalence C
May 29, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTJeevan Scientific - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Of Funds

Source: Dion Global

About Jeevan Scientific Technology

Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC031016 and registration number is 031016. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Divakar Atluri
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kishore Kuchipudi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Snigdha Mothukuri
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jeevan Krishna Kuchipudi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Y Nageswar Rao
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhanu Prakash Gali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Suryaprakasa Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Venkata Subba Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gollapinwi Mallikarjuna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jeevan Scientific Technology Share Price

What is the share price of Jeevan Scientific Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jeevan Scientific Technology is ₹80.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jeevan Scientific Technology?

The Jeevan Scientific Technology is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jeevan Scientific Technology?

The market cap of Jeevan Scientific Technology is ₹159.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jeevan Scientific Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jeevan Scientific Technology are ₹82.00 and ₹76.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jeevan Scientific Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jeevan Scientific Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jeevan Scientific Technology is ₹93.90 and 52-week low of Jeevan Scientific Technology is ₹32.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jeevan Scientific Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jeevan Scientific Technology has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, 7.98% for the past month, -9.6% over 3 months, 93.6% over 1 year, 11.21% across 3 years, and -2.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jeevan Scientific Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jeevan Scientific Technology are -1,014.05 and 2.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jeevan Scientific Technology News

More Jeevan Scientific Technology News
Market Pulse