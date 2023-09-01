Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC031016 and registration number is 031016. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is ₹106.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is -37.87 and PB ratio of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is 2.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is ₹68.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is ₹75.00 and 52-week low of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is ₹38.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.