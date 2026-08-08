Here's the live share price of Jeevan Scientific Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jeevan Scientific Technology
|12.20
|7.98
|-9.60
|15.68
|93.60
|11.21
|-2.41
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jeevan Scientific Technology has gained 93.60% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Jeevan Scientific Technology has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|72.6
|76.4
|10
|72.7
|74.85
|20
|72.17
|74.48
|50
|76.94
|75.62
|100
|75.42
|74.34
|200
|69.59
|68.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jeevan Scientific Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 69.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Jeevan Scientific - Intimation Of Approval For Addition Of Beds To The Existing Approved Bioavailability/ Bioequivalence Cent
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:48 AM IST IST
|Jeevan Scientific - Information About The Successful Completion Of USFDA Inspection.
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Jeevan Scientific - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Jeevan Scientific - Notification Of Inspection For Addition Of Beds To The Existing Approved Bioavailability/Bioequivalence C
|May 29, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Jeevan Scientific - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Of Funds
Source: Dion Global
Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC031016 and registration number is 031016. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jeevan Scientific Technology is ₹80.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jeevan Scientific Technology is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jeevan Scientific Technology is ₹159.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jeevan Scientific Technology are ₹82.00 and ₹76.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jeevan Scientific Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jeevan Scientific Technology is ₹93.90 and 52-week low of Jeevan Scientific Technology is ₹32.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jeevan Scientific Technology has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, 7.98% for the past month, -9.6% over 3 months, 93.6% over 1 year, 11.21% across 3 years, and -2.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jeevan Scientific Technology are -1,014.05 and 2.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global