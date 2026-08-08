What is the share price of Jeevan Scientific Technology? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jeevan Scientific Technology is ₹80.11 as on .

What kind of stock is Jeevan Scientific Technology? The Jeevan Scientific Technology is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jeevan Scientific Technology? The market cap of Jeevan Scientific Technology is ₹159.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jeevan Scientific Technology? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jeevan Scientific Technology are ₹82.00 and ₹76.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jeevan Scientific Technology? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jeevan Scientific Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jeevan Scientific Technology is ₹93.90 and 52-week low of Jeevan Scientific Technology is ₹32.85 as on .

How has the Jeevan Scientific Technology performed historically in terms of returns? The Jeevan Scientific Technology has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, 7.98% for the past month, -9.6% over 3 months, 93.6% over 1 year, 11.21% across 3 years, and -2.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jeevan Scientific Technology? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jeevan Scientific Technology are -1,014.05 and 2.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global