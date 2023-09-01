Follow Us

JEEVAN SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹68.55 Closed
11.346.98
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.00₹70.94
₹68.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.60₹75.00
₹68.55
Open Price
₹66.74
Prev. Close
₹61.57
Volume
1,11,565

Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R171.33
  • R274.1
  • R377.27
  • Pivot
    68.16
  • S165.39
  • S262.22
  • S359.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 563.9162.44
  • 1064.6962.64
  • 2063.6761.85
  • 5063.3958.46
  • 10064.956.19
  • 200104.7558.81

Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.5913.2745.4238.1819.32260.79128.12
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.23-9.0117.9019.23-13.30-28.69-19.97
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. Share Holdings

Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd.

Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC031016 and registration number is 031016. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S S R Koteswara Rao
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. K Krishna Kishore
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Ms. Snigdha Mothukuri
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Y Nageswar Rao
    Executive Director
  • Mr. K Jeevan Krishna
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Babu Thammareddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhanu Prakash Gali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Rama Krishna Prasad
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. G Venkata Subbarao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Suryaprakasa Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd.?

The market cap of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is ₹106.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is -37.87 and PB ratio of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is 2.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is ₹68.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is ₹75.00 and 52-week low of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is ₹38.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

