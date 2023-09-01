What is the Market Cap of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd.? The market cap of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is ₹106.12 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is -37.87 and PB ratio of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is 2.2 as on .

What is the share price of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd. is ₹68.55 as on .