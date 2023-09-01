Follow Us

JCT LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Composite Mills | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.97 Closed
-1.01-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
JCT Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.90₹2.00
₹1.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.52₹3.81
₹1.97
Open Price
₹1.92
Prev. Close
₹1.99
Volume
22,96,252

JCT Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.01
  • R22.06
  • R32.11
  • Pivot
    1.96
  • S11.91
  • S21.86
  • S31.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.111.99
  • 103.091.97
  • 203.131.97
  • 503.412.01
  • 1003.342.12
  • 2004.122.41

JCT Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.50-1.01-4.37-17.57-44.6697.000.51
22.6089.23151.48185.70100.69655.74218.53
2.1112.3128.3541.25-25.56165.6643.77
4.20-3.8412.4238.37-4.61339.9385.50
1.64-5.88-4.543.59-28.85143.3821.05
2.054.9410.220.78-14.31155.8022.26
-1.143.8013.1316.4511.56182.9364.10
-10.46-17.11-17.64-20.62152.85500.62125.93
3.0119.4526.6948.6249.5878.0913.09
-1.327.14-8.16-22.28-20.35-26.83-97.37
10.1727.4270.4787.6887.6887.6887.68

JCT Ltd. Share Holdings

JCT Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About JCT Ltd.

JCT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/10/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17117PB1946PLC004565 and registration number is 004565. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Composite Mills. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 804.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 217.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Samir Thapar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Priya Thapar
    Director
  • Dr. Ajit Kumar Doshi
    Director
  • Mr. Ram Swaroop Samria
    Director
  • Mr. Surendra Mal Daga
    Director
  • Ms. Mamta Kumari
    Nominee Director

FAQs on JCT Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JCT Ltd.?

The market cap of JCT Ltd. is ₹171.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JCT Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JCT Ltd. is -1.39 and PB ratio of JCT Ltd. is -6.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of JCT Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JCT Ltd. is ₹1.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JCT Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JCT Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JCT Ltd. is ₹3.81 and 52-week low of JCT Ltd. is ₹1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

