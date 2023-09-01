What is the Market Cap of JCT Ltd.? The market cap of JCT Ltd. is ₹171.06 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JCT Ltd.? P/E ratio of JCT Ltd. is -1.39 and PB ratio of JCT Ltd. is -6.45 as on .

What is the share price of JCT Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JCT Ltd. is ₹1.97 as on .