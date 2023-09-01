Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.50
|-1.01
|-4.37
|-17.57
|-44.66
|97.00
|0.51
|22.60
|89.23
|151.48
|185.70
|100.69
|655.74
|218.53
|2.11
|12.31
|28.35
|41.25
|-25.56
|165.66
|43.77
|4.20
|-3.84
|12.42
|38.37
|-4.61
|339.93
|85.50
|1.64
|-5.88
|-4.54
|3.59
|-28.85
|143.38
|21.05
|2.05
|4.94
|10.22
|0.78
|-14.31
|155.80
|22.26
|-1.14
|3.80
|13.13
|16.45
|11.56
|182.93
|64.10
|-10.46
|-17.11
|-17.64
|-20.62
|152.85
|500.62
|125.93
|3.01
|19.45
|26.69
|48.62
|49.58
|78.09
|13.09
|-1.32
|7.14
|-8.16
|-22.28
|-20.35
|-26.83
|-97.37
|10.17
|27.42
|70.47
|87.68
|87.68
|87.68
|87.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
JCT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/10/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17117PB1946PLC004565 and registration number is 004565. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Composite Mills. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 804.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 217.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JCT Ltd. is ₹171.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of JCT Ltd. is -1.39 and PB ratio of JCT Ltd. is -6.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JCT Ltd. is ₹1.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JCT Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JCT Ltd. is ₹3.81 and 52-week low of JCT Ltd. is ₹1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.