What is the Market Cap of JBF Industries Ltd.? The market cap of JBF Industries Ltd. is ₹28.66 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JBF Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of JBF Industries Ltd. is -0.09 and PB ratio of JBF Industries Ltd. is -0.01 as on .

What is the share price of JBF Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JBF Industries Ltd. is ₹3.50 as on .