Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|14.75
|-23.91
|-42.15
|-72.33
|-61.54
|-91.76
|9.90
|20.62
|32.93
|25.26
|-12.69
|242.81
|80.09
|1.87
|-2.87
|6.61
|18.90
|-7.79
|154.09
|43.66
|0
|47.06
|47.06
|47.06
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-16.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
JBF Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999DN1982PLC000128 and registration number is 000128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3272.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 81.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JBF Industries Ltd. is ₹28.66 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of JBF Industries Ltd. is -0.09 and PB ratio of JBF Industries Ltd. is -0.01 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JBF Industries Ltd. is ₹3.50 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JBF Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JBF Industries Ltd. is ₹14.50 and 52-week low of JBF Industries Ltd. is ₹2.90 as on Aug 28, 2023.