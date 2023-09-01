Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

JBF Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JBF INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF | Smallcap | NSE
₹3.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

JBF Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.50₹3.50
₹3.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.90₹14.50
₹3.50
Open Price
₹3.50
Prev. Close
₹3.50
Volume
44,167

JBF Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.5
  • R23.5
  • R33.5
  • Pivot
    3.5
  • S13.5
  • S23.5
  • S33.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.763.38
  • 1011.23.61
  • 2011.184.23
  • 5011.815.55
  • 10011.987.02
  • 20014.219.28

JBF Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
014.75-23.91-42.15-72.33-61.54-91.76
9.9020.6232.9325.26-12.69242.8180.09
1.87-2.876.6118.90-7.79154.0943.66
047.0647.0647.06-16.67-16.67-16.67

JBF Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

JBF Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About JBF Industries Ltd.

JBF Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999DN1982PLC000128 and registration number is 000128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3272.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 81.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Ujjwala Apte
    Executive Director & Company Secretary
  • Mr. S N Shetty
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Yash Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sangita V Chudiwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi A Dalmia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Mathur
    Independent Director

FAQs on JBF Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JBF Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of JBF Industries Ltd. is ₹28.66 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JBF Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JBF Industries Ltd. is -0.09 and PB ratio of JBF Industries Ltd. is -0.01 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of JBF Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JBF Industries Ltd. is ₹3.50 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JBF Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JBF Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JBF Industries Ltd. is ₹14.50 and 52-week low of JBF Industries Ltd. is ₹2.90 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data