Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24114MH1985PLC035564 and registration number is 035564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 162.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.