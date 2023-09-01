Follow Us

JAYSYNTH DYESTUFF (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹78.60 Closed
2.21.69
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.25₹78.79
₹78.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.50₹96.99
₹78.60
Open Price
₹76.25
Prev. Close
₹76.91
Volume
2,073

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R179.51
  • R280.42
  • R382.05
  • Pivot
    77.88
  • S176.97
  • S275.34
  • S374.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 583.9577.96
  • 1085.4877.94
  • 2085.8677.82
  • 5082.9975.1
  • 10077.3471.78
  • 20078.8470.74

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.69-5.1815.4718.112.88105.4916.70
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
16.9319.8731.2235.01-8.7925.27-30.09
7.527.5548.4649.678.3623.92-12.57
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd.

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24114MH1985PLC035564 and registration number is 035564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 162.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Parag Sharadchandra Kothari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Sharadchandra Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Nirav Kothari
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Maganlal Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Mahadeo Kale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kulinkant Nathubhai Manek
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Virsen Panjuani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd. is ₹68.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd. is 11.8 and PB ratio of Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd. is 0.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd. is ₹78.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd. is ₹96.99 and 52-week low of Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd. is ₹46.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

