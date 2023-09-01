Follow Us

JAYSHREE CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.64 Closed
-6.8-0.63
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.05₹9.49
₹8.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.65₹10.49
₹8.64
Open Price
₹9.27
Prev. Close
₹9.27
Volume
2,37,926

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.41
  • R210.17
  • R310.85
  • Pivot
    8.73
  • S17.97
  • S27.29
  • S36.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.118.37
  • 107.167.83
  • 207.157.38
  • 507.186.98
  • 1006.726.78
  • 2007.226.71

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
22.1834.1142.7441.8028.1552.83-29.45
6.00-0.0810.577.65-5.89245.5639.81
16.4211.3825.2616.551.45272.83135.92
11.908.8612.2814.82-19.05109.5627.75
8.245.823.06-2.51-21.5290.1351.73
10.040.58-4.47-13.12-14.68504.91365.31
18.976.356.03-2.36-27.20308.14204.34
18.693.4010.7631.1729.87840.681,537.88
6.6110.9312.0437.1512.71146.74124.80
4.6018.1519.234.30-32.55291.66104.12
1.572.39-9.59-17.565.27142.4146.48
0.699.8310.76-1.7018.63264.09533.65

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jayshree Chemicals Ltd.

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119WB1962PLC218608 and registration number is 218608. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S K Bangur
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rishi Bajoria
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Arpita Chakraverti Saha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Virendraa Bangur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sindhubala Choudhury
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Kothari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jayshree Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. is ₹25.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. is 432.0 and PB ratio of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. is 1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. is ₹8.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. is ₹10.49 and 52-week low of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. is ₹4.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

