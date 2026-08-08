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Jayshree Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

JAYSHREE CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Jayshree Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.91 Closed
-2.15₹ -0.13
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jayshree Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.51₹6.19
₹5.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.01₹8.20
₹5.91
Open Price
₹6.13
Prev. Close
₹6.04
Volume
28,965

Source: Dion Global

Jayshree Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jayshree Chemicals		-1.991.55-11.66-12.18-24.62-3.90-3.44
Tata Chemicals		-0.35-6.49-16.61-5.46-30.09-13.57-4.53
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals		0.2213.03-14.7641.9517.420.195.82
GHCL		-0.482.16-17.40-16.43-21.79-7.123.20
TGV SRAAC		4.814.30-3.7919.09-1.553.1721.92
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers		1.14-1.506.4218.59-23.91-2.1337.74
Primo Chemicals		-5.88-1.54-5.505.80-12.12-27.650.72
Chemfab Alkalis		-3.30-1.26-12.42-7.87-45.174.8818.70
Lords Chloro Alkali		1.852.86-0.75-3.42-27.45-1.7621.15
Caprolactam Chemicals		2.34-1.51-7.88-32.6916.64-6.09-6.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jayshree Chemicals has declined 24.62% compared to peers like Tata Chemicals (-30.09%), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (17.42%), GHCL (-21.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Jayshree Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Tata Chemicals (-4.53%) and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (5.82%).

Jayshree Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jayshree Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.046.07
105.996.04
205.966.04
506.296.18
1006.336.33
2006.486.6

Source: Dion Global

Jayshree Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jayshree Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jayshree Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTJayshree Chemicals - Annual General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On 1St September, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTJayshree Chemicals - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTJayshree Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Aug 05, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTJayshree Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 17, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTJayshree Chemicals - Re-Constitution Of The Committee Of The Board

Source: Dion Global

About Jayshree Chemicals

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1962 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119WB1962PLC218608 and registration number is 218608. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Virendraa Bangur
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishi Bajoria
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Arpita Chakraveti Saha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Kothari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jayshree Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Jayshree Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayshree Chemicals is ₹5.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jayshree Chemicals?

The Jayshree Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jayshree Chemicals?

The market cap of Jayshree Chemicals is ₹17.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jayshree Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayshree Chemicals are ₹6.19 and ₹5.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayshree Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayshree Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayshree Chemicals is ₹8.20 and 52-week low of Jayshree Chemicals is ₹5.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jayshree Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jayshree Chemicals has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, 1.55% for the past month, -11.66% over 3 months, -24.62% over 1 year, -3.9% across 3 years, and -3.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jayshree Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayshree Chemicals are -218.89 and 1.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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