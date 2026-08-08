Here's the live share price of Jayshree Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jayshree Chemicals
|-1.99
|1.55
|-11.66
|-12.18
|-24.62
|-3.90
|-3.44
|Tata Chemicals
|-0.35
|-6.49
|-16.61
|-5.46
|-30.09
|-13.57
|-4.53
|Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals
|0.22
|13.03
|-14.76
|41.95
|17.42
|0.19
|5.82
|GHCL
|-0.48
|2.16
|-17.40
|-16.43
|-21.79
|-7.12
|3.20
|TGV SRAAC
|4.81
|4.30
|-3.79
|19.09
|-1.55
|3.17
|21.92
|Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers
|1.14
|-1.50
|6.42
|18.59
|-23.91
|-2.13
|37.74
|Primo Chemicals
|-5.88
|-1.54
|-5.50
|5.80
|-12.12
|-27.65
|0.72
|Chemfab Alkalis
|-3.30
|-1.26
|-12.42
|-7.87
|-45.17
|4.88
|18.70
|Lords Chloro Alkali
|1.85
|2.86
|-0.75
|-3.42
|-27.45
|-1.76
|21.15
|Caprolactam Chemicals
|2.34
|-1.51
|-7.88
|-32.69
|16.64
|-6.09
|-6.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jayshree Chemicals has declined 24.62% compared to peers like Tata Chemicals (-30.09%), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (17.42%), GHCL (-21.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Jayshree Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Tata Chemicals (-4.53%) and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (5.82%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.04
|6.07
|10
|5.99
|6.04
|20
|5.96
|6.04
|50
|6.29
|6.18
|100
|6.33
|6.33
|200
|6.48
|6.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jayshree Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Jayshree Chemicals - Annual General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On 1St September, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Jayshree Chemicals - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Jayshree Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Jayshree Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Jayshree Chemicals - Re-Constitution Of The Committee Of The Board
Source: Dion Global
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1962 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119WB1962PLC218608 and registration number is 218608. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayshree Chemicals is ₹5.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jayshree Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jayshree Chemicals is ₹17.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayshree Chemicals are ₹6.19 and ₹5.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayshree Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayshree Chemicals is ₹8.20 and 52-week low of Jayshree Chemicals is ₹5.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jayshree Chemicals has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, 1.55% for the past month, -11.66% over 3 months, -24.62% over 1 year, -3.9% across 3 years, and -3.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayshree Chemicals are -218.89 and 1.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global