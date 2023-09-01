Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119WB1962PLC218608 and registration number is 218608. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. is ₹25.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. is 432.0 and PB ratio of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. is 1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. is ₹8.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. is ₹10.49 and 52-week low of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. is ₹4.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.