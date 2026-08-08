What is the share price of Jayshree Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayshree Chemicals is ₹5.91 as on .

What kind of stock is Jayshree Chemicals? The Jayshree Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jayshree Chemicals? The market cap of Jayshree Chemicals is ₹17.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jayshree Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayshree Chemicals are ₹6.19 and ₹5.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayshree Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayshree Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayshree Chemicals is ₹8.20 and 52-week low of Jayshree Chemicals is ₹5.01 as on .

How has the Jayshree Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Jayshree Chemicals has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, 1.55% for the past month, -11.66% over 3 months, -24.62% over 1 year, -3.9% across 3 years, and -3.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jayshree Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayshree Chemicals are -218.89 and 1.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global