What is the share price of Jaykay Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaykay Enterprises is ₹149.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Jaykay Enterprises? The Jaykay Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jaykay Enterprises? The market cap of Jaykay Enterprises is ₹1,829.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jaykay Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaykay Enterprises are ₹160.45 and ₹146.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaykay Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaykay Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaykay Enterprises is ₹244.00 and 52-week low of Jaykay Enterprises is ₹116.00 as on .

How has the Jaykay Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Jaykay Enterprises has shown returns of -4.41% over the past day, -14.77% for the past month, -12.08% over 3 months, 13.21% over 1 year, 54.57% across 3 years, and 30.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jaykay Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jaykay Enterprises are 8.49 and 2.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global