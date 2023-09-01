Follow Us

JAYKAY ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹69.40 Closed
0.950.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.05₹70.00
₹69.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.00₹81.37
₹69.40
Open Price
₹68.75
Prev. Close
₹68.75
Volume
34,149

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R170.25
  • R271.1
  • R372.2
  • Pivot
    69.15
  • S168.3
  • S267.2
  • S366.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 559.3369.35
  • 1060.3869.51
  • 2061.7469.79
  • 5064.4666.76
  • 10062.0762.01
  • 20063.5159

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.46-4.0652.1328.781.681,716.75969.34
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Jul, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jaykay Enterprises Ltd.

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999UP1961PLC001187 and registration number is 001187. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Singhania
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Maneesh Mansingka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Bajaj
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Relan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Partho Pratim Kar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Kumar Tandon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Renu Nanda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Jaykay Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is ₹405.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is 48.72 and PB ratio of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is 3.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is ₹69.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is ₹81.37 and 52-week low of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

