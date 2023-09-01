What is the Market Cap of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd.? The market cap of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is ₹405.70 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is 48.72 and PB ratio of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is 3.4 as on .

What is the share price of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is ₹69.40 as on .