Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.46
|-4.06
|52.13
|28.78
|1.68
|1,716.75
|969.34
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.65
|-3.75
|4.35
|12.56
|-13.04
|138.01
|127.45
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-5.00
|3.63
|19.31
|40.24
|33.93
|1,028.65
|177.48
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.96
|7.64
|38.04
|38.56
|4.97
|-20.52
|-62.44
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999UP1961PLC001187 and registration number is 001187. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is ₹405.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is 48.72 and PB ratio of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is 3.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is ₹69.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is ₹81.37 and 52-week low of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.