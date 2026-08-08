Here's the live share price of Jaykay Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jaykay Enterprises
|-10.69
|-14.77
|-12.08
|-9.12
|13.21
|54.57
|30.44
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jaykay Enterprises has gained 13.21% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Jaykay Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|162.64
|161.11
|10
|164.47
|163.14
|20
|169.53
|166.41
|50
|175.39
|169.51
|100
|164.03
|169.37
|200
|177.37
|168.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jaykay Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Jaykay Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Jaykay Enterprises Limited To Be Held
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Jaykay Enterprises - Update On The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee Of Jaykay Enterprises Limited
|Jul 15, 2026, 03:13 AM IST IST
|Jaykay Enterprises - Draft Letter Of Offer For The Rights Issue Of Jaykay Enterprises Limited
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Jaykay Enterprises - Prior Intimation Of Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee Of Jaykay Enterprises Limited
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Jaykay Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Rights Issue
Source: Dion Global
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101UP1961PLC001187 and registration number is 001187. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaykay Enterprises is ₹149.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jaykay Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jaykay Enterprises is ₹1,829.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaykay Enterprises are ₹160.45 and ₹146.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaykay Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaykay Enterprises is ₹244.00 and 52-week low of Jaykay Enterprises is ₹116.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jaykay Enterprises has shown returns of -4.41% over the past day, -14.77% for the past month, -12.08% over 3 months, 13.21% over 1 year, 54.57% across 3 years, and 30.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jaykay Enterprises are 8.49 and 2.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global