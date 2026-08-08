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Jaykay Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAYKAY ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Jaykay Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹149.50 Closed
-4.41₹ -6.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jaykay Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹146.70₹160.45
₹149.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹116.00₹244.00
₹149.50
Open Price
₹160.45
Prev. Close
₹156.40
Volume
46,702

Source: Dion Global

Jaykay Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jaykay Enterprises		-10.69-14.77-12.08-9.1213.2154.5730.44
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jaykay Enterprises has gained 13.21% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Jaykay Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Jaykay Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jaykay Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5162.64161.11
10164.47163.14
20169.53166.41
50175.39169.51
100164.03169.37
200177.37168.37

Source: Dion Global

Jaykay Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jaykay Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jaykay Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTJaykay Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Jaykay Enterprises Limited To Be Held
Jul 17, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTJaykay Enterprises - Update On The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee Of Jaykay Enterprises Limited
Jul 15, 2026, 03:13 AM IST ISTJaykay Enterprises - Draft Letter Of Offer For The Rights Issue Of Jaykay Enterprises Limited
Jul 14, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTJaykay Enterprises - Prior Intimation Of Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee Of Jaykay Enterprises Limited
Jul 13, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTJaykay Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Rights Issue

Source: Dion Global

About Jaykay Enterprises

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101UP1961PLC001187 and registration number is 001187. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Singhania
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Partho Pratim Kar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Maneesh Mansingka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Relan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Renu Nanda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jaykay Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Jaykay Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaykay Enterprises is ₹149.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jaykay Enterprises?

The Jaykay Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jaykay Enterprises?

The market cap of Jaykay Enterprises is ₹1,829.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jaykay Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaykay Enterprises are ₹160.45 and ₹146.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaykay Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaykay Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaykay Enterprises is ₹244.00 and 52-week low of Jaykay Enterprises is ₹116.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jaykay Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jaykay Enterprises has shown returns of -4.41% over the past day, -14.77% for the past month, -12.08% over 3 months, 13.21% over 1 year, 54.57% across 3 years, and 30.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jaykay Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jaykay Enterprises are 8.49 and 2.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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