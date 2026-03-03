Here's the live share price of Jayesh Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jayesh Logistics has gained 3.81% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 20.54%.
Jayesh Logistics’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jayesh Logistics
|-2.10
|-5.27
|-14.61
|20.54
|20.54
|6.43
|3.81
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.24
|-9.26
|-5.43
|-12.72
|-4.76
|-0.35
|0.70
|Delhivery
|-2.03
|-3.46
|6.46
|-10.48
|68.68
|7.86
|-4.42
|Aegis Logistics
|-3.10
|-3.30
|-11.89
|-3.40
|-11.12
|22.53
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-5.07
|-8.35
|-13.89
|-2.84
|40.14
|30.10
|17.10
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.67
|8.56
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|3.12
|1.86
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-2.78
|12.48
|5.36
|-16.32
|-18.46
|-17.55
|-10.93
|VRL Logistics
|-3.90
|-2.59
|0.94
|-0.11
|22.46
|-0.29
|16.63
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.49
|10.44
|25.89
|24.96
|78.78
|6.44
|-1.82
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.91
|8.93
|3.35
|-3.73
|76.69
|0.53
|0.32
|Gateway Distriparks
|-4.25
|-5.59
|-0.66
|-12.35
|-3.71
|-2.88
|-4.72
|TCI Express
|-4.75
|-3.29
|-9.97
|-27.58
|-23.22
|-30.65
|-10.60
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.63
|-9.21
|-9.16
|-24.94
|-6.57
|18.77
|16.16
|Western Carriers (India)
|-3.64
|-4.26
|-8.90
|-15.00
|27.74
|-11.86
|-7.29
|JITF Infralogistics
|-6.18
|36.41
|20.75
|11.86
|-1.05
|57.40
|108.98
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.62
|-38.55
|-74.92
|-73.20
|-55.70
|-25.01
|Tejas Cargo India
|-5.72
|-2.78
|0.52
|-6.67
|66.67
|18.56
|10.76
|Snowman Logistics
|-1.32
|0.73
|-5.94
|-29.16
|-13.71
|4.42
|-5.60
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|-0.72
|-13.13
|-20.61
|-29.43
|40.28
|62.48
|51.55
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.16
|-12.45
|-19.86
|-23.91
|-18.73
|12.92
|12.39
Over the last one year, Jayesh Logistics has gained 20.54% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Jayesh Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|145.7
|146.24
|10
|147.55
|147.14
|20
|148.33
|148.71
|50
|154.98
|149.05
|100
|115.32
|0
|200
|57.66
|0
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jayesh Logistics fact sheet for more information
Jayesh Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63090WB2011PLC162464 and registration number is 162464. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayesh Logistics is ₹142.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jayesh Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Jayesh Logistics is ₹123.42 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayesh Logistics are ₹145.00 and ₹141.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayesh Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayesh Logistics is ₹183.00 and 52-week low of Jayesh Logistics is ₹106.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jayesh Logistics has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, 4.41% for the past month, -16.27% over 3 months, 20.54% over 1 year, 6.43% across 3 years, and 3.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayesh Logistics are 0.00 and 5.05 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.