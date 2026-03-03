Facebook Pixel Code
Jayesh Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAYESH LOGISTICS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Jayesh Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹142.00 Closed
-2.10₹ -3.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Jayesh Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹141.00₹145.00
₹142.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹106.35₹183.00
₹142.00
Open Price
₹145.00
Prev. Close
₹145.05
Volume
4,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jayesh Logistics has gained 3.81% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 20.54%.

Jayesh Logistics’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Jayesh Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jayesh Logistics		-2.10-5.27-14.6120.5420.546.433.81
Container Corporation of India		-5.24-9.26-5.43-12.72-4.76-0.350.70
Delhivery		-2.03-3.466.46-10.4868.687.86-4.42
Aegis Logistics		-3.10-3.30-11.89-3.40-11.1222.5315.77
BlackBuck		-5.07-8.35-13.89-2.8440.1430.1017.10
Shadowfax Technologies		3.678.569.659.659.653.121.86
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-2.7812.485.36-16.32-18.46-17.55-10.93
VRL Logistics		-3.90-2.590.94-0.1122.46-0.2916.63
Mahindra Logistics		-1.4910.4425.8924.9678.786.44-1.82
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.918.933.35-3.7376.690.530.32
Gateway Distriparks		-4.25-5.59-0.66-12.35-3.71-2.88-4.72
TCI Express		-4.75-3.29-9.97-27.58-23.22-30.65-10.60
Navkar Corporation		-5.63-9.21-9.16-24.94-6.5718.7716.16
Western Carriers (India)		-3.64-4.26-8.90-15.0027.74-11.86-7.29
JITF Infralogistics		-6.1836.4120.7511.86-1.0557.40108.98
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.62-38.55-74.92-73.20-55.70-25.01
Tejas Cargo India		-5.72-2.780.52-6.6766.6718.5610.76
Snowman Logistics		-1.320.73-5.94-29.16-13.714.42-5.60
Shree Vasu Logistics		-0.72-13.13-20.61-29.4340.2862.4851.55
Ritco Logistics		-4.16-12.45-19.86-23.91-18.7312.9212.39

Over the last one year, Jayesh Logistics has gained 20.54% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Jayesh Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).

Jayesh Logistics Financials

Jayesh Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5145.7146.24
10147.55147.14
20148.33148.71
50154.98149.05
100115.320
20057.660

Jayesh Logistics Share Holding Pattern

Jayesh Logistics Corporate Actions

About Jayesh Logistics

Jayesh Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63090WB2011PLC162464 and registration number is 162464. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Kundaliya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Navita Kundaliya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rishi Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arzoo Mantri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohit Mundhra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jayesh Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Jayesh Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayesh Logistics is ₹142.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jayesh Logistics?

The Jayesh Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jayesh Logistics?

The market cap of Jayesh Logistics is ₹123.42 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jayesh Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayesh Logistics are ₹145.00 and ₹141.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayesh Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayesh Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayesh Logistics is ₹183.00 and 52-week low of Jayesh Logistics is ₹106.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Jayesh Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jayesh Logistics has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, 4.41% for the past month, -16.27% over 3 months, 20.54% over 1 year, 6.43% across 3 years, and 3.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jayesh Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayesh Logistics are 0.00 and 5.05 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Jayesh Logistics News

