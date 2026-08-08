What is the share price of Jayatma Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayatma Industries is ₹12.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Jayatma Industries? The Jayatma Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jayatma Industries? The market cap of Jayatma Industries is ₹7.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jayatma Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayatma Industries are ₹12.99 and ₹12.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayatma Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayatma Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayatma Industries is ₹16.20 and 52-week low of Jayatma Industries is ₹11.60 as on .

How has the Jayatma Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Jayatma Industries has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -7.82% for the past month, -4.29% over 3 months, -8.77% over 1 year, 12.3% across 3 years, and 5.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jayatma Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayatma Industries are -7.48 and 0.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global