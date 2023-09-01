What is the Market Cap of Jayatma Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Jayatma Industries Ltd. is ₹6.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jayatma Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jayatma Industries Ltd. is 66.22 and PB ratio of Jayatma Industries Ltd. is 0.49 as on .

What is the share price of Jayatma Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayatma Industries Ltd. is ₹9.80 as on .