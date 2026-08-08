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Jayatma Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAYATMA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Jayatma Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.49 Closed
-3.85₹ -0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jayatma Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.49₹12.99
₹12.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.60₹16.20
₹12.49
Open Price
₹12.99
Prev. Close
₹12.99
Volume
125

Source: Dion Global

Jayatma Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jayatma Industries		-3.85-7.82-4.29-4.14-8.7712.35.74
KPR Mill		2.11-3.2712.179.268.7218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-34.4619.7654.0721.5210.34
Trident		1.820.16-5.3-11.25-9.13-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.113.8339.3638.5282.8526.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.9319.6463.4171.9432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-0.7924.11.68.2215.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-5.03-3.232.1622.1474.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.2111.7217.136.6336.187.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.344.01-2.1-4.31-7.441.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.4-3.46-11.42-5.4-21.640.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-4.09-10.95-54.4-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.242.611.46-16.8615.685.57
Ashima		0.3320.686.951.11-23.911.65-0.6
Super Sales India		0.6135.1439.0277.836.02-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-39.43-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-0.76-5.76-1.65-30.696.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.844.7618.87-6.293.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-1.75-10.42-21.47-8.73-18.131.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9414.72.32-0.66-6.885.1-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jayatma Industries has declined 8.77% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Jayatma Industries has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Jayatma Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jayatma Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.1512.24
1012.3312.29
2012.4812.42
5012.8212.68
10012.9213.07
20014.2413.62

Source: Dion Global

Jayatma Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jayatma Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 56.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jayatma Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTJayatma Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 11Th August,2026
Jul 10, 2026, 07:53 PM IST ISTJayatma Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTJayatma Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
May 22, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTJayatma Industries - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The Year Ended On 31.03.2026.
May 22, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTJayatma Industries - Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2026 And Disc

Source: Dion Global

About Jayatma Industries

Jayatma Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1983PLC006462 and registration number is 006462. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nirav K Shah
    Director & CEO
  • Ms. Toshi B Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Premal R Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan P Parikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jayatma Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Jayatma Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayatma Industries is ₹12.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jayatma Industries?

The Jayatma Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jayatma Industries?

The market cap of Jayatma Industries is ₹7.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jayatma Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayatma Industries are ₹12.99 and ₹12.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayatma Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayatma Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayatma Industries is ₹16.20 and 52-week low of Jayatma Industries is ₹11.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jayatma Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jayatma Industries has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -7.82% for the past month, -4.29% over 3 months, -8.77% over 1 year, 12.3% across 3 years, and 5.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jayatma Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayatma Industries are -7.48 and 0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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