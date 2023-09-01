Follow Us

JAYATMA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.80 Closed
-2-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jayatma Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.80₹9.81
₹9.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.23₹13.00
₹9.80
Open Price
₹9.80
Prev. Close
₹10.00
Volume
80

Jayatma Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.81
  • R29.81
  • R39.82
  • Pivot
    9.8
  • S19.8
  • S29.79
  • S39.79

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.899.98
  • 1012.099.72
  • 2011.529.58
  • 509.779.54
  • 10010.179.57
  • 20010.999.72

Jayatma Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.0315.29-2.1017.9322.5059.61-13.81
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Jayatma Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Jayatma Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jayatma Industries Ltd.

Jayatma Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1983PLC006462 and registration number is 006462. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 148.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nirav K Shah
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Janak G Nanavaty
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Ms. Toshi B Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajan P Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Fenil R Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jayatma Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jayatma Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Jayatma Industries Ltd. is ₹6.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jayatma Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jayatma Industries Ltd. is 66.22 and PB ratio of Jayatma Industries Ltd. is 0.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jayatma Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayatma Industries Ltd. is ₹9.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayatma Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayatma Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayatma Industries Ltd. is ₹13.00 and 52-week low of Jayatma Industries Ltd. is ₹6.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

