Here's the live share price of Jayatma Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jayatma Industries
|-3.85
|-7.82
|-4.29
|-4.14
|-8.77
|12.3
|5.74
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-3.27
|12.17
|9.26
|8.72
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-3
|4.46
|19.76
|54.07
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|0.16
|-5.3
|-11.25
|-9.13
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|3.83
|39.36
|38.52
|82.85
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.93
|19.64
|63.41
|71.94
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-0.79
|24.1
|1.6
|8.22
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-3.23
|2.16
|22.14
|7
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|11.72
|17.1
|36.63
|36.18
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|4.01
|-2.1
|-4.31
|-7.44
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.4
|-3.46
|-11.42
|-5.4
|-21.64
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-4.09
|-10.95
|-54.4
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.24
|2.6
|11.46
|-16.86
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|20.68
|6.95
|1.11
|-23.9
|11.65
|-0.6
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|35.14
|39.02
|77.8
|36.02
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-39.43
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-0.76
|-5.76
|-1.65
|-30.69
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|4.76
|18.87
|-6.29
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-1.75
|-10.42
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.1
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|14.7
|2.32
|-0.66
|-6.88
|5.1
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jayatma Industries has declined 8.77% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Jayatma Industries has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.15
|12.24
|10
|12.33
|12.29
|20
|12.48
|12.42
|50
|12.82
|12.68
|100
|12.92
|13.07
|200
|14.24
|13.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jayatma Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 56.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Jayatma Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 11Th August,2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:53 PM IST IST
|Jayatma Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Jayatma Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|May 22, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Jayatma Industries - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The Year Ended On 31.03.2026.
|May 22, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Jayatma Industries - Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2026 And Disc
Source: Dion Global
Jayatma Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1983PLC006462 and registration number is 006462. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayatma Industries is ₹12.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jayatma Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jayatma Industries is ₹7.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayatma Industries are ₹12.99 and ₹12.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayatma Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayatma Industries is ₹16.20 and 52-week low of Jayatma Industries is ₹11.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jayatma Industries has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -7.82% for the past month, -4.29% over 3 months, -8.77% over 1 year, 12.3% across 3 years, and 5.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayatma Industries are -7.48 and 0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global