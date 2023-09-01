Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.99
|-4.71
|-2.02
|-47.19
|-73.48
|-16.99
|-20.10
|-4.68
|8.97
|22.10
|40.87
|17.05
|-45.20
|-45.20
|2.29
|0.69
|28.54
|33.93
|55.31
|-36.04
|-36.04
|0.08
|1.24
|2.62
|14.44
|20.07
|115.90
|123.67
|1.93
|17.22
|55.34
|76.35
|126.89
|1,115.97
|589.23
|-0.78
|5.83
|12.58
|30.25
|1.66
|25.77
|-12.16
|1.28
|-1.69
|8.36
|31.86
|29.08
|109.98
|42.17
|0.58
|0.27
|3.69
|23.20
|-25.12
|15.84
|-56.18
|-0.39
|-9.51
|10.89
|26.20
|37.40
|50.74
|50.74
|-3.98
|0.05
|16.10
|28.14
|49.92
|104.65
|54.73
|5.78
|1.95
|17.48
|37.67
|26.03
|31.61
|45.57
|-0.91
|10.58
|30.72
|40.09
|29.74
|15.49
|15.49
|1.21
|-0.37
|-0.62
|-2.17
|-1.41
|485.97
|482.58
|4.72
|5.36
|8.75
|-3.81
|-27.81
|3.42
|-4.07
|-3.00
|11.78
|14.53
|94.32
|39.23
|92.45
|92.45
|4.08
|-35.74
|-10.74
|16.13
|9.55
|9.55
|9.55
|0.84
|14.05
|27.58
|27.22
|63.22
|106.42
|-36.35
|10.41
|54.57
|197.00
|984.46
|722.66
|4,096.77
|3,523.63
|-0.41
|-3.65
|3.62
|23.79
|-11.10
|15.83
|14.34
|-0.18
|-3.62
|12.62
|-36.96
|-74.75
|1,080.14
|1,080.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Scheme of Arrangement
Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1979PLC003355 and registration number is 003355. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4.79 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is 11.41 and PB ratio of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is 0.7 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is ₹15.98 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is ₹83.90 and 52-week low of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is ₹15.21 as on Aug 25, 2023.