What is the share price of Jayatma Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayatma Enterprises is ₹28.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Jayatma Enterprises? The Jayatma Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jayatma Enterprises? The market cap of Jayatma Enterprises is ₹8.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jayatma Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayatma Enterprises are ₹30.00 and ₹28.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayatma Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayatma Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayatma Enterprises is ₹70.18 and 52-week low of Jayatma Enterprises is ₹13.33 as on .

How has the Jayatma Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Jayatma Enterprises has shown returns of -4.83% over the past day, -40.51% for the past month, -29.94% over 3 months, 114.18% over 1 year, 21.27% across 3 years, and 8.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jayatma Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayatma Enterprises are 15.45 and 1.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global