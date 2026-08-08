Here's the live share price of Jayatma Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jayatma Enterprises
|-11.06
|-40.51
|-29.94
|85.27
|114.18
|21.27
|8.49
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jayatma Enterprises has gained 114.18% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Jayatma Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.84
|32.28
|10
|35.63
|34.45
|20
|40.49
|38.43
|50
|50.28
|41.8
|100
|35.49
|38.48
|200
|28.6
|36.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jayatma Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 84.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Jayatma Enterprises - Submission Of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026 And Disclosur
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Jayatma Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today On 07Th August, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Jayatma Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 07Th August,2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:41 PM IST IST
|Jayatma Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 07, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|Jayatma Enterprises - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The Year Ended On 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1979PLC003355 and registration number is 003355. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayatma Enterprises is ₹28.55 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Jayatma Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jayatma Enterprises is ₹8.56 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayatma Enterprises are ₹30.00 and ₹28.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayatma Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayatma Enterprises is ₹70.18 and 52-week low of Jayatma Enterprises is ₹13.33 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Jayatma Enterprises has shown returns of -4.83% over the past day, -40.51% for the past month, -29.94% over 3 months, 114.18% over 1 year, 21.27% across 3 years, and 8.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayatma Enterprises are 15.45 and 1.10 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global