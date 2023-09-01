What is the Market Cap of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd.? The market cap of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4.79 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is 11.41 and PB ratio of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is 0.7 as on .

What is the share price of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is ₹15.98 as on .