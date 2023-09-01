Follow Us

JAYATMA ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.98 Closed
00
As on Aug 25, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.98₹15.98
₹15.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.21₹83.90
₹15.98
Open Price
₹15.98
Prev. Close
₹15.98
Volume
0

Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.98
  • R215.98
  • R315.98
  • Pivot
    15.98
  • S115.98
  • S215.98
  • S315.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 582.3815.84
  • 1077.3816.16
  • 2067.2517.07
  • 5059.3823.34
  • 10058.6732.37
  • 20045.0140.29

Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.99-4.71-2.02-47.19-73.48-16.99-20.10
-4.688.9722.1040.8717.05-45.20-45.20
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.9317.2255.3476.35126.891,115.97589.23
-0.785.8312.5830.251.6625.77-12.16
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0011.7814.5394.3239.2392.4592.45
4.08-35.74-10.7416.139.559.559.55
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.18-3.6212.62-36.96-74.751,080.141,080.14

Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Dec, 2022Board MeetingScheme of Arrangement

About Jayatma Enterprises Ltd.

Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1979PLC003355 and registration number is 003355. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nirav K Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Toshi Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Fenil R Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Premal R Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jayatma Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4.79 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is 11.41 and PB ratio of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is 0.7 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the share price of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is ₹15.98 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is ₹83.90 and 52-week low of Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is ₹15.21 as on Aug 25, 2023.

