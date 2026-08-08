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Jayatma Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAYATMA ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Jayatma Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.55 Closed
-4.83₹ -1.45
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jayatma Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.55₹30.00
₹28.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.33₹70.18
₹28.55
Open Price
₹30.00
Prev. Close
₹30.00
Volume
16

Source: Dion Global

Jayatma Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jayatma Enterprises		-11.06-40.51-29.9485.27114.1821.278.49
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jayatma Enterprises has gained 114.18% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Jayatma Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Jayatma Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jayatma Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.8432.28
1035.6334.45
2040.4938.43
5050.2841.8
10035.4938.48
20028.636.25

Source: Dion Global

Jayatma Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jayatma Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 84.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jayatma Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTJayatma Enterprises - Submission Of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026 And Disclosur
Aug 07, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTJayatma Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today On 07Th August, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTJayatma Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 07Th August,2026
Jul 10, 2026, 07:41 PM IST ISTJayatma Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 07, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTJayatma Enterprises - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The Year Ended On 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Jayatma Enterprises

Jayatma Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1979PLC003355 and registration number is 003355. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nirav K Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Toshi Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pathik S Patwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Janak G Nanavaty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jayatma Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Jayatma Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayatma Enterprises is ₹28.55 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jayatma Enterprises?

The Jayatma Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jayatma Enterprises?

The market cap of Jayatma Enterprises is ₹8.56 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jayatma Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayatma Enterprises are ₹30.00 and ₹28.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayatma Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayatma Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayatma Enterprises is ₹70.18 and 52-week low of Jayatma Enterprises is ₹13.33 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Jayatma Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jayatma Enterprises has shown returns of -4.83% over the past day, -40.51% for the past month, -29.94% over 3 months, 114.18% over 1 year, 21.27% across 3 years, and 8.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jayatma Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayatma Enterprises are 15.45 and 1.10 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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