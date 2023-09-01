Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.21
|10.11
|27.73
|-26.59
|-37.03
|260.15
|260.15
|7.85
|4.55
|14.48
|5.96
|-9.09
|-3.84
|-37.26
|1.19
|22.33
|54.00
|64.26
|63.75
|165.88
|210.52
|1.16
|-1.17
|1.71
|26.17
|-4.99
|-26.35
|-26.35
|9.56
|50.20
|61.70
|57.95
|17.96
|587.87
|1,254.42
|7.27
|0.92
|44.69
|63.65
|31.50
|-13.33
|-60.62
|4.30
|10.69
|59.41
|61.47
|41.54
|272.71
|62.80
|9.12
|10.42
|34.09
|52.92
|22.20
|-62.05
|-77.05
|10.09
|3.95
|14.39
|2.87
|-0.28
|81.55
|81.55
|4.44
|-2.08
|-10.98
|-28.00
|-31.49
|-32.08
|-76.64
|0
|11.57
|69.78
|72.60
|72.60
|73.17
|73.17
|-1.10
|2.48
|-1.90
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|1.80
|-16.07
|-20.09
|0.95
|7.40
|3,522.35
|6,360.48
|-4.88
|4.56
|7.73
|1.04
|-44.05
|-76.65
|-96.85
|1.01
|2.19
|1.45
|-0.99
|-1.96
|112.77
|-24.24
|2.23
|9.09
|38.75
|62.94
|65.98
|210.49
|76.89
|11.82
|-0.26
|41.44
|42.64
|59.72
|12.82
|70.94
|-4.55
|-12.63
|-21.24
|17.08
|132.04
|573.80
|268.42
|0.62
|-4.74
|-15.95
|-0.40
|-21.89
|160.16
|84.99
|1.40
|7.76
|9.26
|0.36
|-21.37
|182.05
|12.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|14 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|22 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Jayant Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U35202CT2003PLC015940 and registration number is 015940. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jayant Infratech Ltd. is ₹92.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jayant Infratech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jayant Infratech Ltd. is 3.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayant Infratech Ltd. is ₹95.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayant Infratech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayant Infratech Ltd. is ₹224.78 and 52-week low of Jayant Infratech Ltd. is ₹56.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.