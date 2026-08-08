Here's the live share price of Jayant Infratech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jayant Infratech
|-11.27
|-8.83
|9.93
|-2.62
|-15.30
|-16.52
|20.29
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jayant Infratech has declined 15.30% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Jayant Infratech has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|76.75
|73.17
|10
|75.92
|74.18
|20
|74.7
|73.98
|50
|69.02
|70.86
|100
|64.37
|68.85
|200
|70.14
|71.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jayant Infratech saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.86%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Jayant Infratech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For The Meeting Of Board Of Directors
|Jul 21, 2026, 01:37 AM IST IST
|Jayant Infratech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Jayant Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Jayant Infratech - Outcome Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Today Monday, July 06, 2026.
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Jayant Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Jayant Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35202CT2003PLC015940 and registration number is 015940. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayant Infratech is ₹67.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jayant Infratech is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jayant Infratech is ₹68.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayant Infratech are ₹69.00 and ₹67.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayant Infratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayant Infratech is ₹110.74 and 52-week low of Jayant Infratech is ₹43.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jayant Infratech has shown returns of -2.9% over the past day, -8.83% for the past month, 9.93% over 3 months, -15.3% over 1 year, -16.52% across 3 years, and 20.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayant Infratech are 8.06 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global