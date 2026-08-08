What is the share price of Jayant Infratech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayant Infratech is ₹67.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jayant Infratech? The Jayant Infratech is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jayant Infratech? The market cap of Jayant Infratech is ₹68.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jayant Infratech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayant Infratech are ₹69.00 and ₹67.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayant Infratech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayant Infratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayant Infratech is ₹110.74 and 52-week low of Jayant Infratech is ₹43.97 as on .

How has the Jayant Infratech performed historically in terms of returns? The Jayant Infratech has shown returns of -2.9% over the past day, -8.83% for the past month, 9.93% over 3 months, -15.3% over 1 year, -16.52% across 3 years, and 20.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jayant Infratech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayant Infratech are 8.06 and 1.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global