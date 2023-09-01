Follow Us

JAYANT INFRATECH LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹95.80 Closed
-0.22-0.21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jayant Infratech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹94.00₹97.99
₹95.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.20₹224.78
₹95.80
Open Price
₹96.20
Prev. Close
₹96.01
Volume
8,250

Jayant Infratech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R197.86
  • R299.92
  • R3101.85
  • Pivot
    95.93
  • S193.87
  • S291.94
  • S389.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5551.6298.14
  • 10519.9999.14
  • 20445.898.01
  • 50397.0891.23
  • 100218.4990.84
  • 200109.24103.05

Jayant Infratech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.2110.1127.73-26.59-37.03260.15260.15
7.854.5514.485.96-9.09-3.84-37.26
1.1922.3354.0064.2663.75165.88210.52
1.16-1.171.7126.17-4.99-26.35-26.35
9.5650.2061.7057.9517.96587.871,254.42
7.270.9244.6963.6531.50-13.33-60.62
4.3010.6959.4161.4741.54272.7162.80
9.1210.4234.0952.9222.20-62.05-77.05
10.093.9514.392.87-0.2881.5581.55
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.00-31.49-32.08-76.64
011.5769.7872.6072.6073.1773.17
-1.102.48-1.90-8.60-8.60-8.60-8.60
1.80-16.07-20.090.957.403,522.356,360.48
-4.884.567.731.04-44.05-76.65-96.85
1.012.191.45-0.99-1.96112.77-24.24
2.239.0938.7562.9465.98210.4976.89
11.82-0.2641.4442.6459.7212.8270.94
-4.55-12.63-21.2417.08132.04573.80268.42
0.62-4.74-15.95-0.40-21.89160.1684.99
1.407.769.260.36-21.37182.0512.70

Jayant Infratech Ltd. Share Holdings

Jayant Infratech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue
14 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
22 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Jayant Infratech Ltd.

Jayant Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U35202CT2003PLC015940 and registration number is 015940. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nilesh Jobanputra
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Daksha Jobanputra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishi Jashwantrai Karia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Chandrakant Pohekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Sonwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jayant Infratech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jayant Infratech Ltd.?

The market cap of Jayant Infratech Ltd. is ₹92.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jayant Infratech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jayant Infratech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jayant Infratech Ltd. is 3.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jayant Infratech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayant Infratech Ltd. is ₹95.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayant Infratech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayant Infratech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayant Infratech Ltd. is ₹224.78 and 52-week low of Jayant Infratech Ltd. is ₹56.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

