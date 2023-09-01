What is the Market Cap of Jayant Infratech Ltd.? The market cap of Jayant Infratech Ltd. is ₹92.99 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jayant Infratech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jayant Infratech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jayant Infratech Ltd. is 3.74 as on .

What is the share price of Jayant Infratech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayant Infratech Ltd. is ₹95.80 as on .