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Jayant Infratech Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAYANT INFRATECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Jayant Infratech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.00 Closed
-2.90₹ -2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jayant Infratech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.00₹69.00
₹67.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.97₹110.74
₹67.00
Open Price
₹69.00
Prev. Close
₹69.00
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

Jayant Infratech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jayant Infratech		-11.27-8.839.93-2.62-15.30-16.5220.29
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jayant Infratech has declined 15.30% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Jayant Infratech has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

Jayant Infratech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jayant Infratech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
576.7573.17
1075.9274.18
2074.773.98
5069.0270.86
10064.3768.85
20070.1471.88

Source: Dion Global

Jayant Infratech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jayant Infratech saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.86%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jayant Infratech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTJayant Infratech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For The Meeting Of Board Of Directors
Jul 21, 2026, 01:37 AM IST ISTJayant Infratech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTJayant Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 06, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTJayant Infratech - Outcome Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Today Monday, July 06, 2026.
Jul 06, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTJayant Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Jayant Infratech

Jayant Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35202CT2003PLC015940 and registration number is 015940. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nilesh Jobanputra
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Daksha Jobanputra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishi Jashwantrai Karia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Chandrakant Pohekar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pragya Soni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jayant Infratech Share Price

What is the share price of Jayant Infratech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayant Infratech is ₹67.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jayant Infratech?

The Jayant Infratech is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jayant Infratech?

The market cap of Jayant Infratech is ₹68.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jayant Infratech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayant Infratech are ₹69.00 and ₹67.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayant Infratech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayant Infratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayant Infratech is ₹110.74 and 52-week low of Jayant Infratech is ₹43.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jayant Infratech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jayant Infratech has shown returns of -2.9% over the past day, -8.83% for the past month, 9.93% over 3 months, -15.3% over 1 year, -16.52% across 3 years, and 20.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jayant Infratech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayant Infratech are 8.06 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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