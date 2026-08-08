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Jayabharat Credit Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAYABHARAT CREDIT

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Jayabharat Credit along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.02 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jayabharat Credit Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.02₹13.02
₹13.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.49₹33.07
₹13.02
Open Price
₹13.02
Prev. Close
₹13.02
Volume
32

Source: Dion Global

Jayabharat Credit Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jayabharat Credit		-1.06-7.4-40.82-14.4530.4651.5612.61
Bajaj Finance		-5.237.113.2910.0723.3414.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.519.9310.624.9782.9444.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.095.6711.575.6128.8620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-6.41-18.22-23.6510.3228.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-1.082.524.7958.9134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.3312.311.98-14.12-16.25-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8223.0620.554.8161.6912.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-1.11-3.02-15.721.8320.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6318.8820.3419.254.8582.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-0.714.2422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.684.783.742.9810.443.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.759.8615.7119.2641.3338.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.719.7434.1619.5138.062.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-2.8516.430.326.475.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-11.0717.3923.32-6.32-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.343.72-4.63-3.19-6.990.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.68-6.71.58-22.168.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-2.4438.8895.42125.7325.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jayabharat Credit has gained 30.46% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Jayabharat Credit has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Jayabharat Credit Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jayabharat Credit Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.1113.25
1013.7413.65
2014.4714.57
5017.4316.29
10017.6717.48
20018.7317.5

Source: Dion Global

Jayabharat Credit Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jayabharat Credit remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 84.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jayabharat Credit Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:38 PM IST ISTJayabharat Credi - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday 12Th August, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTJayabharat Credi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 20, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTJayabharat Credi - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 20, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTJayabharat Credi - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 05, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTJayabharat Credi - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday 20Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Jayabharat Credit

Jayabharat Credit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66000MH1943PLC003899 and registration number is 003899. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial and Credit leasing activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC)
  • Address
    19-20, Rajabahadur Mansion No. 22, 4th Floor, opp. SBI Main Branch, Mumbai Maharashtra 400023
  • Contact
    jcl@jayabharat.com
    www.jayabharat.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Arun Mitter
    Director
  • Mr. M K Madan
    Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neetu Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Preeti Singhal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jayabharat Credit Share Price

What is the share price of Jayabharat Credit?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayabharat Credit is ₹13.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jayabharat Credit?

The Jayabharat Credit is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jayabharat Credit?

The market cap of Jayabharat Credit is ₹6.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jayabharat Credit?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayabharat Credit are ₹13.02 and ₹13.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayabharat Credit?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayabharat Credit stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayabharat Credit is ₹33.07 and 52-week low of Jayabharat Credit is ₹9.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jayabharat Credit performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jayabharat Credit has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.91% for the past month, -40.82% over 3 months, 30.46% over 1 year, 51.56% across 3 years, and 12.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jayabharat Credit?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayabharat Credit are -6.08 and -0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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