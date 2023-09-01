Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jayabharat Credit Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAYABHARAT CREDIT LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.43 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jayabharat Credit Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.43₹4.43
₹4.43
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.52₹15.21
₹4.43
Open Price
₹4.43
Prev. Close
₹4.43
Volume
2

Jayabharat Credit Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.43
  • R24.43
  • R34.43
  • Pivot
    4.43
  • S14.43
  • S24.43
  • S34.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.764.34
  • 1013.724.2
  • 2012.964.17
  • 5010.54.93
  • 1008.986.3
  • 2007.647.2

Jayabharat Credit Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.4519.73-3.70-63.69-62.99122.61-56.40
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Jayabharat Credit Ltd. Share Holdings

Jayabharat Credit Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Jayabharat Credit Ltd.

Jayabharat Credit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66000MH1943PLC003899 and registration number is 003899. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Arun Mitter
    Director
  • Mr. M K Madan
    Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neetu Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Preeti Singhal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jayabharat Credit Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jayabharat Credit Ltd.?

The market cap of Jayabharat Credit Ltd. is ₹2.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jayabharat Credit Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jayabharat Credit Ltd. is -1.01 and PB ratio of Jayabharat Credit Ltd. is -0.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jayabharat Credit Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayabharat Credit Ltd. is ₹4.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayabharat Credit Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayabharat Credit Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayabharat Credit Ltd. is ₹15.21 and 52-week low of Jayabharat Credit Ltd. is ₹3.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data