Here's the live share price of Jayabharat Credit along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jayabharat Credit
|-1.06
|-7.4
|-40.82
|-14.45
|30.46
|51.56
|12.61
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|7.1
|13.29
|10.07
|23.34
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|9.93
|10.62
|4.97
|82.94
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|5.67
|11.57
|5.61
|28.86
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-6.41
|-18.22
|-23.65
|10.32
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-1.08
|2.52
|4.79
|58.91
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|12.31
|1.98
|-14.12
|-16.25
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|23.06
|20.55
|4.81
|61.69
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-1.11
|-3.02
|-15.72
|1.83
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|18.88
|20.34
|19.25
|4.85
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-0.71
|4.24
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|4.78
|3.74
|2.98
|10.44
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|9.86
|15.71
|19.26
|41.33
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|19.74
|34.16
|19.51
|38.06
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-2.85
|16.4
|30.3
|26.47
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|1.07
|17.39
|23.32
|-6.32
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|3.72
|-4.63
|-3.19
|-6.99
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.68
|-6.7
|1.58
|-22.16
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-2.44
|38.88
|95.42
|125.73
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jayabharat Credit has gained 30.46% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Jayabharat Credit has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.11
|13.25
|10
|13.74
|13.65
|20
|14.47
|14.57
|50
|17.43
|16.29
|100
|17.67
|17.48
|200
|18.73
|17.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jayabharat Credit remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 84.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:38 PM IST IST
|Jayabharat Credi - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday 12Th August, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Jayabharat Credi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 20, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Jayabharat Credi - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 20, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Jayabharat Credi - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 05, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Jayabharat Credi - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday 20Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Jayabharat Credit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66000MH1943PLC003899 and registration number is 003899. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial and Credit leasing activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayabharat Credit is ₹13.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jayabharat Credit is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jayabharat Credit is ₹6.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayabharat Credit are ₹13.02 and ₹13.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayabharat Credit stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayabharat Credit is ₹33.07 and 52-week low of Jayabharat Credit is ₹9.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jayabharat Credit has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.91% for the past month, -40.82% over 3 months, 30.46% over 1 year, 51.56% across 3 years, and 12.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayabharat Credit are -6.08 and -0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global