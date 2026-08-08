What is the share price of Jayabharat Credit? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayabharat Credit is ₹13.02 as on .

What kind of stock is Jayabharat Credit? The Jayabharat Credit is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jayabharat Credit? The market cap of Jayabharat Credit is ₹6.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jayabharat Credit? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayabharat Credit are ₹13.02 and ₹13.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayabharat Credit? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayabharat Credit stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayabharat Credit is ₹33.07 and 52-week low of Jayabharat Credit is ₹9.49 as on .

How has the Jayabharat Credit performed historically in terms of returns? The Jayabharat Credit has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.91% for the past month, -40.82% over 3 months, 30.46% over 1 year, 51.56% across 3 years, and 12.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jayabharat Credit? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayabharat Credit are -6.08 and -0.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global