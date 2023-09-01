What is the Market Cap of Jayabharat Credit Ltd.? The market cap of Jayabharat Credit Ltd. is ₹2.21 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jayabharat Credit Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jayabharat Credit Ltd. is -1.01 and PB ratio of Jayabharat Credit Ltd. is -0.04 as on .

What is the share price of Jayabharat Credit Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayabharat Credit Ltd. is ₹4.43 as on .