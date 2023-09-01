Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.42
|-0.07
|43.00
|32.87
|66.58
|72.43
|55.32
|2.63
|-3.44
|13.28
|33.03
|6.96
|55.85
|7.69
|-1.58
|7.36
|87.09
|164.15
|266.54
|1,509.90
|969.14
|11.67
|13.79
|22.03
|67.79
|53.00
|362.38
|127.16
|7.99
|19.30
|44.18
|73.02
|92.84
|732.88
|481.44
|8.93
|1.24
|36.63
|58.60
|52.15
|334.96
|103.89
|24.14
|17.66
|28.80
|68.76
|31.14
|432.96
|158.80
|4.58
|3.37
|10.74
|54.93
|54.93
|54.93
|54.93
|0.41
|-2.73
|22.67
|46.15
|43.81
|291.21
|81.53
|9.84
|3.43
|66.67
|171.00
|103.75
|647.10
|280.16
|-4.11
|3.10
|38.49
|75.04
|75.36
|66.90
|4.47
|11.15
|4.80
|31.08
|66.96
|42.45
|37.49
|37.49
|0.26
|-8.57
|68.44
|99.09
|60.83
|170.57
|30.83
|-0.50
|14.98
|86.90
|96.20
|57.19
|359.78
|86.22
|0.63
|10.46
|55.00
|65.25
|66.02
|146.78
|89.09
|12.55
|28.73
|32.85
|102.96
|147.01
|491.65
|642.94
|4.35
|-0.42
|27.53
|36.92
|-3.08
|1,831.19
|609.00
|-3.56
|2.84
|17.43
|44.85
|12.87
|6.33
|-10.85
|16.27
|37.14
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|8.25
|23.12
|33.44
|32.36
|-23.63
|89.10
|-39.31
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jay Ushin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110DL1986PLC025118 and registration number is 025118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle electrical equipment, such as generators, alternators, spark plugs, ignition wiring harnesses, power window and door systems, assembly of purchased gauges into instrument panels, voltage regulators, etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 654.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jay Ushin Ltd. is ₹320.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jay Ushin Ltd. is 26.2 and PB ratio of Jay Ushin Ltd. is 3.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Ushin Ltd. is ₹829.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Ushin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Ushin Ltd. is ₹899.00 and 52-week low of Jay Ushin Ltd. is ₹471.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.