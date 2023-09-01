Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jay Ushin Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAY USHIN LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹829.40 Closed
-0.35-2.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jay Ushin Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹814.10₹829.40
₹829.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹471.00₹899.00
₹829.40
Open Price
₹814.10
Prev. Close
₹832.30
Volume
7

Jay Ushin Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1834.5
  • R2839.6
  • R3849.8
  • Pivot
    824.3
  • S1819.2
  • S2809
  • S3803.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5531.9827.22
  • 10520.49819.64
  • 20512.62802.12
  • 50501.04751.93
  • 100473705.86
  • 200472.42659.65

Jay Ushin Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.42-0.0743.0032.8766.5872.4355.32
2.63-3.4413.2833.036.9655.857.69
-1.587.3687.09164.15266.541,509.90969.14
11.6713.7922.0367.7953.00362.38127.16
7.9919.3044.1873.0292.84732.88481.44
8.931.2436.6358.6052.15334.96103.89
24.1417.6628.8068.7631.14432.96158.80
4.583.3710.7454.9354.9354.9354.93
0.41-2.7322.6746.1543.81291.2181.53
9.843.4366.67171.00103.75647.10280.16
-4.113.1038.4975.0475.3666.904.47
11.154.8031.0866.9642.4537.4937.49
0.26-8.5768.4499.0960.83170.5730.83
-0.5014.9886.9096.2057.19359.7886.22
0.6310.4655.0065.2566.02146.7889.09
12.5528.7332.85102.96147.01491.65642.94
4.35-0.4227.5336.92-3.081,831.19609.00
-3.562.8417.4344.8512.876.33-10.85
16.2737.1433.4033.4033.4033.4033.40
8.2523.1233.4432.36-23.6389.10-39.31

Jay Ushin Ltd. Share Holdings

Jay Ushin Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jay Ushin Ltd.

Jay Ushin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110DL1986PLC025118 and registration number is 025118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle electrical equipment, such as generators, alternators, spark plugs, ignition wiring harnesses, power window and door systems, assembly of purchased gauges into instrument panels, voltage regulators, etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 654.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jaideo Prasad Minda
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ashwani Minda
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Vandana Minda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Panjwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Balraj Bhanot
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ciby Cyriac James
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Jay Ushin Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Ushin Ltd.?

The market cap of Jay Ushin Ltd. is ₹320.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jay Ushin Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jay Ushin Ltd. is 26.2 and PB ratio of Jay Ushin Ltd. is 3.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jay Ushin Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Ushin Ltd. is ₹829.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jay Ushin Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Ushin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Ushin Ltd. is ₹899.00 and 52-week low of Jay Ushin Ltd. is ₹471.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data