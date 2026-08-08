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Jay Ushin Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAY USHIN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Jay Ushin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹860.35 Closed
-1.69₹ -14.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jay Ushin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹859.00₹890.00
₹860.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹639.05₹1,601.75
₹860.35
Open Price
₹890.00
Prev. Close
₹875.10
Volume
134

Source: Dion Global

Jay Ushin Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jay Ushin		-1.11-4.51-8.03-2.7924.062.4510.81
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jay Ushin has gained 24.06% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Jay Ushin has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Jay Ushin Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jay Ushin Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5861.4874.27
10868.01870.34
20867.95871.03
50886.46877.52
100866.03879.64
200920.18866.34

Source: Dion Global

Jay Ushin Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jay Ushin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jay Ushin Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTJay Ushin - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 26, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTJay Ushin - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Jul 14, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTJay Ushin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTJay Ushin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
May 29, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTJay Ushin - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Jay Ushin

Jay Ushin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110DL1986PLC025118 and registration number is 025118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle electrical equipment, such as generators, alternators, spark plugs, ignition wiring harnesses, power window and door systems, assembly of purchased gauges into instrument panels, voltage regulators, etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 969.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashwani Minda
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mrs. Vandana Minda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anirudh Minda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ciby Cyriac James
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dineshchandra Narendrakumar Dave
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Jay Ushin Share Price

What is the share price of Jay Ushin?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Ushin is ₹860.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jay Ushin?

The Jay Ushin is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Ushin?

The market cap of Jay Ushin is ₹332.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jay Ushin?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jay Ushin are ₹890.00 and ₹859.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jay Ushin?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Ushin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Ushin is ₹1,601.75 and 52-week low of Jay Ushin is ₹639.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jay Ushin performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jay Ushin has shown returns of -1.69% over the past day, -4.51% for the past month, -8.03% over 3 months, 24.06% over 1 year, 2.45% across 3 years, and 10.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jay Ushin?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jay Ushin are 43.84 and 4.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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