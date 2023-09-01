Jay Ushin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110DL1986PLC025118 and registration number is 025118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle electrical equipment, such as generators, alternators, spark plugs, ignition wiring harnesses, power window and door systems, assembly of purchased gauges into instrument panels, voltage regulators, etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 654.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.