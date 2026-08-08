Here's the live share price of Jay Ushin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jay Ushin
|-1.11
|-4.51
|-8.03
|-2.79
|24.06
|2.45
|10.81
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jay Ushin has gained 24.06% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Jay Ushin has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|861.4
|874.27
|10
|868.01
|870.34
|20
|867.95
|871.03
|50
|886.46
|877.52
|100
|866.03
|879.64
|200
|920.18
|866.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jay Ushin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|Jay Ushin - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 26, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Jay Ushin - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Jay Ushin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Jay Ushin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|May 29, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Jay Ushin - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Jay Ushin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110DL1986PLC025118 and registration number is 025118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle electrical equipment, such as generators, alternators, spark plugs, ignition wiring harnesses, power window and door systems, assembly of purchased gauges into instrument panels, voltage regulators, etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 969.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Ushin is ₹860.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jay Ushin is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jay Ushin is ₹332.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jay Ushin are ₹890.00 and ₹859.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Ushin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Ushin is ₹1,601.75 and 52-week low of Jay Ushin is ₹639.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jay Ushin has shown returns of -1.69% over the past day, -4.51% for the past month, -8.03% over 3 months, 24.06% over 1 year, 2.45% across 3 years, and 10.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jay Ushin are 43.84 and 4.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.
Source: Dion Global