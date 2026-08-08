What is the share price of Jay Ushin? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Ushin is ₹860.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Jay Ushin? The Jay Ushin is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Ushin? The market cap of Jay Ushin is ₹332.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jay Ushin? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jay Ushin are ₹890.00 and ₹859.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jay Ushin? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Ushin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Ushin is ₹1,601.75 and 52-week low of Jay Ushin is ₹639.05 as on .

How has the Jay Ushin performed historically in terms of returns? The Jay Ushin has shown returns of -1.69% over the past day, -4.51% for the past month, -8.03% over 3 months, 24.06% over 1 year, 2.45% across 3 years, and 10.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jay Ushin? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jay Ushin are 43.84 and 4.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global