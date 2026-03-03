Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Jay Bee Laminations Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAY BEE LAMINATIONS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Jay Bee Laminations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹73.60 Closed
-3.54₹ -2.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Jay Bee Laminations Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.15₹75.45
₹73.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.00₹300.00
₹73.60
Open Price
₹75.00
Prev. Close
₹76.30
Volume
47,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jay Bee Laminations has declined 24.05% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -69.01%.

Jay Bee Laminations’s current P/E of 11.33x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Jay Bee Laminations Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jay Bee Laminations		-7.42-10.19-42.92-65.88-67.38-36.78-24.05
ABB India		-1.215.5517.1515.3117.5821.5831.31
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-1.757.607.17-2.9321.3333.2763.84
Siemens Energy India		2.2717.51-5.64-13.518.692.821.68
Waaree Energies		-12.57-14.80-14.97-18.0124.924.162.48
Premier Energies		-8.26-9.94-26.59-30.46-16.69-5.32-3.23
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-2.6318.4612.851.5045.4775.2350.34
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-12.77-9.45-23.26-15.22-15.22-5.35-3.25
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.75-9.55-19.78-18.82-2.67-0.90-0.54
Genus Power Infrastructures		-0.33-2.21-16.08-24.262.2542.9241.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		-7.96-12.05-8.54-12.61-12.61-4.39-2.66
Saatvik Green Energy		-9.85-14.68-9.49-19.50-19.50-6.98-4.25
Marine Electricals (India)		-1.08-3.64-12.988.3529.2471.5824.49
Ravindra Energy		-0.33-4.75-6.60-1.0732.3418.1410.52
Websol Energy Systems		-10.88-28.82-49.97-58.77-38.8490.4768.74
Spectrum Electrical Industries		-6.527.8912.01-9.49-26.0059.1386.38
Alpex Solar		-7.48-6.65-32.22-41.1625.6627.8615.89
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.89-12.93-4.18-6.7522.9256.55103.46
Servotech Renewable Power System		-5.79-16.64-16.50-43.70-36.4953.51102.92
Rishabh Instruments		-2.831.83-2.67-8.9996.44-2.69-1.62

Over the last one year, Jay Bee Laminations has declined 67.38% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Jay Bee Laminations has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).

Jay Bee Laminations Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Jay Bee Laminations Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
580.0978.9
1082.9480.91
2083.5184.1
5097.7697.76
100125.92123.36
200175.8166.3

Jay Bee Laminations Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jay Bee Laminations remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.91%, FII holding fell to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Jay Bee Laminations Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jay Bee Laminations fact sheet for more information

About Jay Bee Laminations

Jay Bee Laminations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22222DL1988PLC031038 and registration number is 031038. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 367.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Munish Kumar Aggarwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Mudit Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sunita Aggarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Ladha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogendra Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jay Bee Laminations Share Price

What is the share price of Jay Bee Laminations?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Bee Laminations is ₹73.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jay Bee Laminations?

The Jay Bee Laminations is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Bee Laminations?

The market cap of Jay Bee Laminations is ₹166.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jay Bee Laminations?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jay Bee Laminations are ₹75.45 and ₹71.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jay Bee Laminations?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Bee Laminations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Bee Laminations is ₹300.00 and 52-week low of Jay Bee Laminations is ₹70.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Jay Bee Laminations performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jay Bee Laminations has shown returns of -3.54% over the past day, -16.36% for the past month, -43.92% over 3 months, -69.01% over 1 year, -36.78% across 3 years, and -24.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jay Bee Laminations?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jay Bee Laminations are 11.33 and 1.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Jay Bee Laminations News

More Jay Bee Laminations News
icon
Market Pulse