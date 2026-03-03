Here's the live share price of Jay Bee Laminations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jay Bee Laminations has declined 24.05% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -69.01%.
Jay Bee Laminations’s current P/E of 11.33x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jay Bee Laminations
|-7.42
|-10.19
|-42.92
|-65.88
|-67.38
|-36.78
|-24.05
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.55
|17.15
|15.31
|17.58
|21.58
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.75
|7.60
|7.17
|-2.93
|21.33
|33.27
|63.84
|Siemens Energy India
|2.27
|17.51
|-5.64
|-13.51
|8.69
|2.82
|1.68
|Waaree Energies
|-12.57
|-14.80
|-14.97
|-18.01
|24.92
|4.16
|2.48
|Premier Energies
|-8.26
|-9.94
|-26.59
|-30.46
|-16.69
|-5.32
|-3.23
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-2.63
|18.46
|12.85
|1.50
|45.47
|75.23
|50.34
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.77
|-9.45
|-23.26
|-15.22
|-15.22
|-5.35
|-3.25
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.75
|-9.55
|-19.78
|-18.82
|-2.67
|-0.90
|-0.54
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.21
|-16.08
|-24.26
|2.25
|42.92
|41.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.96
|-12.05
|-8.54
|-12.61
|-12.61
|-4.39
|-2.66
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-9.85
|-14.68
|-9.49
|-19.50
|-19.50
|-6.98
|-4.25
|Marine Electricals (India)
|-1.08
|-3.64
|-12.98
|8.35
|29.24
|71.58
|24.49
|Ravindra Energy
|-0.33
|-4.75
|-6.60
|-1.07
|32.34
|18.14
|10.52
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.88
|-28.82
|-49.97
|-58.77
|-38.84
|90.47
|68.74
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-6.52
|7.89
|12.01
|-9.49
|-26.00
|59.13
|86.38
|Alpex Solar
|-7.48
|-6.65
|-32.22
|-41.16
|25.66
|27.86
|15.89
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.89
|-12.93
|-4.18
|-6.75
|22.92
|56.55
|103.46
|Servotech Renewable Power System
|-5.79
|-16.64
|-16.50
|-43.70
|-36.49
|53.51
|102.92
|Rishabh Instruments
|-2.83
|1.83
|-2.67
|-8.99
|96.44
|-2.69
|-1.62
Over the last one year, Jay Bee Laminations has declined 67.38% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Jay Bee Laminations has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|80.09
|78.9
|10
|82.94
|80.91
|20
|83.51
|84.1
|50
|97.76
|97.76
|100
|125.92
|123.36
|200
|175.8
|166.3
In the latest quarter, Jay Bee Laminations remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.91%, FII holding fell to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jay Bee Laminations fact sheet for more information
Jay Bee Laminations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22222DL1988PLC031038 and registration number is 031038. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 367.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Bee Laminations is ₹73.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jay Bee Laminations is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Jay Bee Laminations is ₹166.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jay Bee Laminations are ₹75.45 and ₹71.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Bee Laminations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Bee Laminations is ₹300.00 and 52-week low of Jay Bee Laminations is ₹70.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jay Bee Laminations has shown returns of -3.54% over the past day, -16.36% for the past month, -43.92% over 3 months, -69.01% over 1 year, -36.78% across 3 years, and -24.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jay Bee Laminations are 11.33 and 1.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.