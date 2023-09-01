Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jauss Polymers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAUSS POLYMERS LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.17 Closed
1.210.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jauss Polymers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.17₹4.17
₹4.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.61₹6.26
₹4.17
Open Price
₹4.17
Prev. Close
₹4.12
Volume
50

Jauss Polymers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.17
  • R24.17
  • R34.17
  • Pivot
    4.17
  • S14.17
  • S24.17
  • S34.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.764.15
  • 105.054.15
  • 205.244.19
  • 505.34.3
  • 1005.074.41
  • 2005.314.62

Jauss Polymers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.18-3.25-6.920.48-25.54-10.32-78.62
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Jauss Polymers Ltd. Share Holdings

Jauss Polymers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jauss Polymers Ltd.

Jauss Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1987PLC066065 and registration number is 066065. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ketineni Sayaji Rao
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Ketineni Satish Rao
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rajani Shrish Ladda
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Krishnaswamy M Madurai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Jibhau Shewale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ketineni Pratibha Rao
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Jauss Polymers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jauss Polymers Ltd.?

The market cap of Jauss Polymers Ltd. is ₹1.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jauss Polymers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jauss Polymers Ltd. is -6.21 and PB ratio of Jauss Polymers Ltd. is 0.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jauss Polymers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jauss Polymers Ltd. is ₹4.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jauss Polymers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jauss Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jauss Polymers Ltd. is ₹6.26 and 52-week low of Jauss Polymers Ltd. is ₹3.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data