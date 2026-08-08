What is the share price of Jauss Polymers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jauss Polymers is ₹23.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jauss Polymers? The Jauss Polymers is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jauss Polymers? The market cap of Jauss Polymers is ₹10.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jauss Polymers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jauss Polymers are ₹25.30 and ₹23.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jauss Polymers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jauss Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jauss Polymers is ₹37.11 and 52-week low of Jauss Polymers is ₹6.84 as on .

How has the Jauss Polymers performed historically in terms of returns? The Jauss Polymers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.62% for the past month, -16.94% over 3 months, 193.37% over 1 year, 78.41% across 3 years, and 36.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jauss Polymers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jauss Polymers are -21.04 and 1.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global