Here's the live share price of Jauss Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jauss Polymers
|-3.77
|-8.62
|-16.94
|-7.52
|193.37
|78.41
|36.35
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jauss Polymers has gained 193.37% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Jauss Polymers has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.5
|24.48
|10
|25.2
|24.71
|20
|25.11
|24.9
|50
|25.03
|25.13
|100
|26.35
|24.43
|200
|20.04
|21.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jauss Polymers saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Jauss Polymers - Communication Pursuant To Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI Listing Regulations, The Company Has Dispatched A
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Jauss Polymers - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Jauss Polymers - Notice Of 39Th AGM Notice And 39Th Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26 Pursuant To Regulation 34(1)
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:13 AM IST IST
|Jauss Polymers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 AM IST IST
|Jauss Polymers - To Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June, 30 2026 Along With Limited Review Report.
Source: Dion Global
Jauss Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1987PLC066065 and registration number is 066065. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jauss Polymers is ₹23.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jauss Polymers is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jauss Polymers is ₹10.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jauss Polymers are ₹25.30 and ₹23.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jauss Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jauss Polymers is ₹37.11 and 52-week low of Jauss Polymers is ₹6.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jauss Polymers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.62% for the past month, -16.94% over 3 months, 193.37% over 1 year, 78.41% across 3 years, and 36.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jauss Polymers are -21.04 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global