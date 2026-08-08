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Jauss Polymers Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAUSS POLYMERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Jauss Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jauss Polymers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.00₹25.30
₹23.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.84₹37.11
₹23.00
Open Price
₹24.50
Prev. Close
₹23.00
Volume
7,313

Source: Dion Global

Jauss Polymers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jauss Polymers		-3.77-8.62-16.94-7.52193.3778.4136.35
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jauss Polymers has gained 193.37% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Jauss Polymers has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Jauss Polymers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jauss Polymers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.524.48
1025.224.71
2025.1124.9
5025.0325.13
10026.3524.43
20020.0421.21

Source: Dion Global

Jauss Polymers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jauss Polymers saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jauss Polymers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTJauss Polymers - Communication Pursuant To Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI Listing Regulations, The Company Has Dispatched A
Aug 07, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTJauss Polymers - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 07, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTJauss Polymers - Notice Of 39Th AGM Notice And 39Th Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26 Pursuant To Regulation 34(1)
Aug 06, 2026, 04:13 AM IST ISTJauss Polymers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 AM IST ISTJauss Polymers - To Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June, 30 2026 Along With Limited Review Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Jauss Polymers

Jauss Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1987PLC066065 and registration number is 066065. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ketineni Sayaji Rao
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Ketineni Satish Rao
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Ketineni Pratibha Rao
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Maddi Venkata Sudarsan
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Rajani Shrish Ladda
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Jibhau Shewale
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Jauss Polymers Share Price

What is the share price of Jauss Polymers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jauss Polymers is ₹23.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jauss Polymers?

The Jauss Polymers is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jauss Polymers?

The market cap of Jauss Polymers is ₹10.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jauss Polymers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jauss Polymers are ₹25.30 and ₹23.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jauss Polymers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jauss Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jauss Polymers is ₹37.11 and 52-week low of Jauss Polymers is ₹6.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jauss Polymers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jauss Polymers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.62% for the past month, -16.94% over 3 months, 193.37% over 1 year, 78.41% across 3 years, and 36.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jauss Polymers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jauss Polymers are -21.04 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jauss Polymers News

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