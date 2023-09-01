Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.18
|-3.25
|-6.92
|0.48
|-25.54
|-10.32
|-78.62
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jauss Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1987PLC066065 and registration number is 066065. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jauss Polymers Ltd. is ₹1.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jauss Polymers Ltd. is -6.21 and PB ratio of Jauss Polymers Ltd. is 0.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jauss Polymers Ltd. is ₹4.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jauss Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jauss Polymers Ltd. is ₹6.26 and 52-week low of Jauss Polymers Ltd. is ₹3.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.