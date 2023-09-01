Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.84
|-8.23
|-21.62
|-52.30
|-57.85
|-67.42
|-43.14
|-0.37
|-2.40
|1.35
|-0.52
|7.55
|50.01
|63.90
|1.59
|5.71
|9.38
|-3.57
|-1.45
|57.85
|101.36
|2.71
|4.21
|3.93
|7.70
|28.08
|71.77
|126.25
|1.62
|2.40
|2.30
|6.55
|1.47
|53.30
|79.68
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.32
|7.47
|9.63
|9.05
|16.65
|68.77
|64.64
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.62
|9.83
|8.93
|42.15
|110.36
|1,355.43
|1,042.86
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.03
|22.18
|53.53
|90.58
|63.98
|212.61
|75.74
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.88
|8.62
|37.27
|85.36
|130.72
|208.23
|59.30
|5.54
|9.27
|21.24
|59.70
|20.81
|290.90
|177.04
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1987PLC350280 and registration number is 049459. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹2.17 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. is -0.12 and PB ratio of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. is 0.13 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹1.45 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹5.48 and 52-week low of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹1.37 as on Aug 28, 2023.