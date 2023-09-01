Follow Us

Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JATALIA GLOBAL VENTURES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.45 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.37₹1.45
₹1.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.37₹5.48
₹1.45
Open Price
₹1.37
Prev. Close
₹1.45
Volume
0

Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.48
  • R21.5
  • R31.56
  • Pivot
    1.42
  • S11.4
  • S21.34
  • S31.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 551.5
  • 104.891.63
  • 204.451.88
  • 503.882.42
  • 1004.232.92
  • 2004.453.45

Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.84-8.23-21.62-52.30-57.85-67.42-43.14
-0.37-2.401.35-0.527.5550.0163.90
1.595.719.38-3.57-1.4557.85101.36
2.714.213.937.7028.0871.77126.25
1.622.402.306.551.4753.3079.68
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.327.479.639.0516.6568.7764.64
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.629.838.9342.15110.361,355.431,042.86
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0322.1853.5390.5863.98212.6175.74
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.888.6237.2785.36130.72208.2359.30
5.549.2721.2459.7020.81290.90177.04

Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd.

Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1987PLC350280 and registration number is 049459. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jain
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ajay
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogender
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹2.17 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. is -0.12 and PB ratio of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. is 0.13 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹1.45 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹5.48 and 52-week low of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹1.37 as on Aug 28, 2023.

