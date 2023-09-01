What is the Market Cap of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd.? The market cap of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹2.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. is -0.12 and PB ratio of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. is 0.13 as on .

What is the share price of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹1.45 as on .