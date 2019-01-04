Japanese Yen strengthens marginally against US dollar, but mood sours on global growth worry

By: | Published: January 4, 2019 8:59 AM

Spooked by signs of fresh troubles in the world's largest economy, investors rushed to the safety of bonds.

Egypt mews, Japanese yen, Chinese yuan, Egypt foreign inflows, Egypt stock market, Egypt currencyEarlier this week, markets were rattled by Apple Inc’s cut in its sales forecast and dismal manufacturing data out of China. (Reuters)

The safe-haven yen strengthened marginally versus the dollar on Friday as broader market sentiment remained weak on rising concerns over a sharp slowdown in global growth. Weaker-than-expected U.S. factory activity and fears of a slowdown in China from a bruising trade war have heightened investor expectations the Federal Reserve will not raise rates in 2019, and possibly even cut them in 2020.

Global equities have had a weak start to the new year and U.S. bond yields have fallen sharply on rising bets economic activity could brake sharply across the world this year. “The biggest beneficiary in such a gloomy scenario would be the yen,” said Ray Attrill, head of currency strategy at NAB.
The yen rose marginally to 107.55 per dollar in early Asian trade, after gaining 1.1 percent the previous session on the back of risk-off positioning. The Japanese currency has gained 3.5 percent in the last seven sessions.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. manufacturing activity slowed sharply to a two-year low in December. A plunge in new orders and hiring at factories suggested the economy was not immune to slowing growth in China and Europe. Earlier this week, markets were rattled by Apple Inc’s cut in its sales forecast and dismal manufacturing data out of China.

Spooked by signs of fresh troubles in the world’s largest economy, investors rushed to the safety of bonds. U.S. two-year Treasury note yield dropped below 2.4 percent on Thursday, reaching parity with the federal funds effective rate for the first time since 2008. The market move suggests investors believe the U.S. central bank will not be able to continue to tighten monetary policy as its forecast suggests.

The Fed raised rates four times in 2018 on the back of strong growth momentum and a robust labour market. However, with financial conditions tightening, most analysts now do not expect the Fed to raise rates in 2019. In an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan acknowledged issues such as the deceleration of global growth, tightening of financial conditions and widening credit spreads.

“My own view is we shouldn’t take any further action on interest rates until these issues are resolved for better or for worse…,” Kaplan said. “So I would be an advocate of taking no action during the first couple of quarters of this year…we should be patient and give some time for this economy and watch how this situation unfolds.”

A dovish Fed would likely keep the greenback under pressure in the coming months. “A weaker dollar should benefit emerging market currencies, but for now they are hamstrung by all the uncertainty around China,” NAB’s Attrill added. The dollar index was marginally lower at 96.3. The index fell 0.56 percent in the previous session.

The euro and sterling were unchanged from Thursday’s close at $1.1391 and $1.2627, respectively.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Japanese Yen strengthens marginally against US dollar, but mood sours on global growth worry
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition