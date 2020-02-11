January net inflows into equity schemes at 5-month high

While the performance of equity schemes has improved in the last one year, the mid- and small-cap categories gave single-digit returns over the three-year period.

Net inflows into equity-oriented schemes rose to a five-month high of Rs 7,877.40 crore in January, but the number of systematic investment plans (SIPs) discontinued was also the highest in at 5.95 lakh for the current fiscal. Market participants attribute the rising discontinuation of SIPs to volatile equity markets and the weak performance of equity schemes.

The data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) show that in January 12.07 lakh new SIPs were registered while 5.95 lakh SIPs were discontinued. Jimmy Patel, MD and CEO at Quantum Asset Management Company, said: “Investors have continued to invest through SIPs and that is the reason we have seen inflows improving in January. But at the same time, existing investors having two-three years of SIPs have booked profits as there is volatility and weak performance of equity schemes.”

While the performance of equity schemes has improved in the last one year, the mid- and small-cap categories gave single-digit returns over the three-year period. The data from Value Research show that large-cap fund categories have delivered returns of 11.38% in the last three years. The mid-cap and small-cap categories gave returns of 7.92% and 6.02%, respectively, during the same period.

During April and January, 98.06 lakh new SIPs were registered, while 56.46 lakh SIPs were discontinued. The assets under management (AUMs) of SIPs as on January stood at Rs 3.24 lakh crore. SIPs inflows remained robust at Rs 8,532 crore in January. Inflows into equity schemes were at Rs 7,877.40 crore in January, against Rs 4,499.39 crore in December, a surge of 75%. In equity-oriented schemes, mid-cap ones saw the highest inflow at Rs 1,798.16 crore, followed by multi-cap schemes and large-cap schemes at Rs 1,722.29 crore and Rs 1,154 crore, respectively, in January.

Small-cap funds saw inflows of Rs 1,072.68 crore in January. Only dividend yields funds and contra funds witnessed outflows last month, Amfi data show. “It is interesting to note this flow is well spread between the category of funds such as large-cap, mid-cap and multi-cap, etc,” said G Pradeepkumar, CEO of Union Asset Management Company.

Market participants also say the rise in small- and mid-cap schemes is caused by aggressive sellings of these schemes by fund houses. The MF industry saw net inflows of Rs 1.20 lakh crore in January, compared with outflows of Rs 61,809.70 crore seen in December. Inflows in January were led by liquid and overnight funds.

Overall open-ended debt-oriented schemes saw inflows of Rs 1.09 lakh crore in January, compared with outflows of Rs 78,426.83 crore in December. Liquid funds and overnight funds saw inflows of Rs 59,682.29 crore and Rs 22,652.40 crore, respectively, in the month under review. Going forward, market participants expect inflows to shift away from liquid funds toward overnight funds.

“With the introduction of exit load in liquid funds and certain additional restrictions that will come into effect from April 1, 2020, we expect this trend to continue,” said Pradeepkumar. The AUMs of the MF industry as of January stood at Rs 27.85 lakh crore, an all-time high, against Rs 26.54 lakh crore in December, a rise of 5%.