Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jamshri Realty Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAMSHRI REALTY LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹4,560.00 Closed
-4.98-238.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jamshri Realty Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,559.05₹4,561.00
₹4,560.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,355.00₹4,799.00
₹4,560.00
Open Price
₹4,559.05
Prev. Close
₹4,798.95
Volume
6

Jamshri Realty Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,560.98
  • R24,561.97
  • R34,562.93
  • Pivot
    4,560.02
  • S14,559.03
  • S24,558.07
  • S34,557.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,816.14,538.94
  • 103,931.154,322.22
  • 203,951.384,148.78
  • 504,008.034,016.52
  • 1003,991.143,938.1
  • 2003,413.843,777.44

Jamshri Realty Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.468.4412.5916.928.5798.7818,140.00
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Jamshri Realty Ltd. Share Holdings

Jamshri Realty Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jamshri Realty Ltd.

Jamshri Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/08/1907 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PN1907PLC000258 and registration number is 000258. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Damani
    Chairman & Jt. M. D
  • Mr. Prem Ratan Damani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. E A K Faizullbhoy
    Director
  • Mr. Kiranbhai J Shah
    Director
  • Mr. S K Somany
    Director
  • Mr. Balkishan Mohta
    Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Thirani
    Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Adhia
    Director
  • Mr. Anand A Dalal
    Director
  • Mr. Umesh B Marathe
    Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Singhal
    Director

FAQs on Jamshri Realty Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jamshri Realty Ltd.?

The market cap of Jamshri Realty Ltd. is ₹31.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jamshri Realty Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jamshri Realty Ltd. is -7.14 and PB ratio of Jamshri Realty Ltd. is -57.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jamshri Realty Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jamshri Realty Ltd. is ₹4,560.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jamshri Realty Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jamshri Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jamshri Realty Ltd. is ₹4,799.00 and 52-week low of Jamshri Realty Ltd. is ₹3,355.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data