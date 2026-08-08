Here's the live share price of Jamshri Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jamshri Realty
|-0.04
|-2.32
|-6.43
|-7.95
|-28.89
|21.7
|13.47
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.7
|3.84
|1.8
|-1.66
|12.15
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|4.09
|-23.28
|-26.28
|-30.52
|23.2
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|0.69
|-5.38
|-6.66
|-10.06
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.6
|-1.55
|-8.17
|-10.89
|-9.6
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.16
|27.56
|90.41
|68.19
|89
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-9.39
|-19.82
|-19.75
|-32.84
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.3
|1.22
|-14.28
|-7.88
|-34.47
|-2.22
|11.3
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-1.54
|12.95
|15.52
|32.33
|29
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-5.76
|-0.2
|-4.38
|-27.27
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-0.5
|-3.32
|-8.23
|-14.51
|3
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-10
|-11.93
|3.32
|-9.94
|7.32
|20.9
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.1
|-8.16
|-12.41
|-21.17
|-35.41
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|12.7
|-16
|-6.04
|-31.73
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.5
|10.68
|7.58
|-3.3
|-32.05
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-7.33
|15.72
|20.3
|41.25
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.6
|-8.92
|-18.11
|22.52
|42.78
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-0.34
|-12.24
|-21.32
|-44.75
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-5.92
|-13.67
|-27.75
|-38.4
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-9.86
|-1.11
|-7.07
|-19.03
|-16.6
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jamshri Realty has declined 28.89% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (12.15%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-30.52%), NBCC (India) (-10.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Jamshri Realty has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|75.4
|75.18
|10
|76.16
|75.74
|20
|77.5
|76.68
|50
|78.5
|77.97
|100
|78.68
|79.89
|200
|85.82
|85.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jamshri Realty remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.35%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Jamshri Realty - Web-Link Of The Annual Report For The Financial Year Ended 31 March, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Jamshri Realty - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Section 91 Of The Companies Act, 2013, And Regulation 42 Of The SEBI
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Jamshri Realty - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Jamshri Realty - Annual General Meeting On 25Th August 2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Jamshri Realty - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation
Source: Dion Global
Jamshri Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/08/1907 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PN1907PLC000258 and registration number is 000258. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jamshri Realty is ₹75.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jamshri Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jamshri Realty is ₹52.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jamshri Realty are ₹80.00 and ₹75.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jamshri Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jamshri Realty is ₹111.95 and 52-week low of Jamshri Realty is ₹65.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jamshri Realty has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -3.68% for the past month, -5.4% over 3 months, -30.36% over 1 year, 21.7% across 3 years, and 13.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jamshri Realty are -553.28 and -9.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global