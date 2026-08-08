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Jamshri Realty Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAMSHRI REALTY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Jamshri Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹75.80 Closed
-0.22₹ -0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jamshri Realty Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.51₹80.00
₹75.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.00₹111.95
₹75.80
Open Price
₹80.00
Prev. Close
₹75.97
Volume
1,521

Source: Dion Global

Jamshri Realty Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jamshri Realty		-0.04-2.32-6.43-7.95-28.8921.713.47
Larsen & Toubro		2.73.841.8-1.6612.1515.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.794.09-23.28-26.28-30.5223.250.71
NBCC (India)		0.420.69-5.38-6.66-10.0643.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.6-1.55-8.17-10.89-9.615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.1627.5690.4168.198971.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-9.39-19.82-19.75-32.84-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.31.22-14.28-7.88-34.47-2.2211.3
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-1.5412.9515.5232.332942.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-5.76-0.2-4.38-27.27-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-0.5-3.32-8.23-14.51316.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-10-11.933.32-9.947.3220.9
Keystone Realtors		-5.1-8.16-12.41-21.17-35.41-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5112.7-16-6.04-31.73-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.510.687.58-3.3-32.05-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-7.3315.7220.341.256.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.6-8.92-18.1122.5242.7874.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-0.34-12.24-21.32-44.75-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-5.92-13.67-27.75-38.44.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-9.86-1.11-7.07-19.03-16.611.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jamshri Realty has declined 28.89% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (12.15%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-30.52%), NBCC (India) (-10.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Jamshri Realty has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Jamshri Realty Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jamshri Realty Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
575.475.18
1076.1675.74
2077.576.68
5078.577.97
10078.6879.89
20085.8285.58

Source: Dion Global

Jamshri Realty Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jamshri Realty remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.35%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jamshri Realty Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTJamshri Realty - Web-Link Of The Annual Report For The Financial Year Ended 31 March, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTJamshri Realty - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Section 91 Of The Companies Act, 2013, And Regulation 42 Of The SEBI
Aug 04, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTJamshri Realty - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 04, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTJamshri Realty - Annual General Meeting On 25Th August 2026
Jul 23, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTJamshri Realty - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation

Source: Dion Global

About Jamshri Realty

Jamshri Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/08/1907 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PN1907PLC000258 and registration number is 000258. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Damani
    Chairman & Jt. M. D
  • Mr. Prem Ratan Damani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankoor Kulkarni
    Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Thirani
    Director
  • Dr. Pradeep Kumar Singhal
    Director
  • Mr. Anand Dalal
    Director

FAQs on Jamshri Realty Share Price

What is the share price of Jamshri Realty?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jamshri Realty is ₹75.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jamshri Realty?

The Jamshri Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jamshri Realty?

The market cap of Jamshri Realty is ₹52.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jamshri Realty?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jamshri Realty are ₹80.00 and ₹75.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jamshri Realty?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jamshri Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jamshri Realty is ₹111.95 and 52-week low of Jamshri Realty is ₹65.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jamshri Realty performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jamshri Realty has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -3.68% for the past month, -5.4% over 3 months, -30.36% over 1 year, 21.7% across 3 years, and 13.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jamshri Realty?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jamshri Realty are -553.28 and -9.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jamshri Realty News

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