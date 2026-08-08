What is the share price of Jamshri Realty? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jamshri Realty is ₹75.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Jamshri Realty? The Jamshri Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jamshri Realty? The market cap of Jamshri Realty is ₹52.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jamshri Realty? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jamshri Realty are ₹80.00 and ₹75.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jamshri Realty? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jamshri Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jamshri Realty is ₹111.95 and 52-week low of Jamshri Realty is ₹65.00 as on .

How has the Jamshri Realty performed historically in terms of returns? The Jamshri Realty has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -3.68% for the past month, -5.4% over 3 months, -30.36% over 1 year, 21.7% across 3 years, and 13.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jamshri Realty? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jamshri Realty are -553.28 and -9.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global