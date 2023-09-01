Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.46
|8.44
|12.59
|16.92
|8.57
|98.78
|18,140.00
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.86
|6.73
|23.17
|32.00
|32.87
|183.30
|199.68
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.23
|11.86
|9.98
|6.36
|6.69
|118.86
|132.04
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.04
|-1.23
|-0.90
|26.33
|54.42
|357.63
|282.21
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.28
|15.64
|65.80
|92.60
|56.58
|797.94
|387.26
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jamshri Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/08/1907 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PN1907PLC000258 and registration number is 000258. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jamshri Realty Ltd. is ₹31.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jamshri Realty Ltd. is -7.14 and PB ratio of Jamshri Realty Ltd. is -57.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jamshri Realty Ltd. is ₹4,560.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jamshri Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jamshri Realty Ltd. is ₹4,799.00 and 52-week low of Jamshri Realty Ltd. is ₹3,355.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.