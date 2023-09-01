What is the Market Cap of Jamshri Realty Ltd.? The market cap of Jamshri Realty Ltd. is ₹31.86 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jamshri Realty Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jamshri Realty Ltd. is -7.14 and PB ratio of Jamshri Realty Ltd. is -57.43 as on .

What is the share price of Jamshri Realty Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jamshri Realty Ltd. is ₹4,560.00 as on .