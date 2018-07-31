Jamie Dimon wanted to join Amazon once, but dropped the idea after meeting Jeff Bezos over lunch

Jamie Dimon also said in the interview that Donald Trump’s policies have helped US to grow faster. (Image: Reuters)

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon was once in talks with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos about taking up a top-level job at the global e-commerce major. However, the veteran banker later dropped the idea considering the hardships involved in relocating to a new work destination. “It was just a bridge too far for me to move my whole family to Seattle, at that age, at that time, to something I didn’t fully understand, as opposed to I’d been in financial services my whole life,” Jamie Dimon told CNBC.

Jeff Bezos was looking for a president and I took a flight to meet him over lunch just after leaving Citi, he said. We had a great lunch, he said. I had this vision that I would never wear a suit again and live in a house boat just like Tom Hanks in Hollywood movie ‘Sleepless in Seattle’, Jamie Dimon told CNBC.

Jamie Dimon, however, choose to shift to Bank One as its CEO. Jeff Bezos never formally filled the role of president in his company.

Jamie Dimon also said in the interview that Donald Trump’s policies have helped US to grow faster.

Currently, Jamie Dimon, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffet are coming together to launch a joint health care venture. Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co have said that they will form a company to cut health costs for hundreds of thousands of their employees, setting up a major challenge to an inefficient US healthcare system.

The move by three of the best-known US business leaders – Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Berkshire’s Warren Buffett and JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon – would take on the world’s most expensive healthcare system, whose mounting costs have hurt corporate profit. Shares of US healthcare companies fell across the board.