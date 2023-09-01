Follow Us

JAKHARIA FABRIC LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | NSE
₹33.10 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Jakharia Fabric Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹33.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.50₹150.00
₹33.10
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹33.10
Volume
0

Jakharia Fabric Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.07
  • R211.03
  • R322.07
  • Pivot
    11.03
  • S122.07
  • S211.03
  • S322.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5127.833.68
  • 10138.6536.3
  • 20146.8546.36
  • 50154.579.23
  • 100156.9109.66
  • 200170.28137.01

Jakharia Fabric Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00.15-44.83-45.74-77.93-78.51-81.76
1.6620.4664.47105.5340.23104.01-48.36
-9.41-6.99-21.97-48.53252.1041,800.0020,850.00
1.451.268.5120.8865.09301.66202.86
4.28-2.5620.9925.13-17.38178.0722.39
5.562.15-8.3016.14-19.63168.8780.38
9.491.17-3.62-10.82-31.35-71.68-77.37
12.519.992.597.4136.81210.5677.50
1.339.750.3310.14-25.49398.3639.45
22.2222.2210.0010.00-45.0083.3383.33

Jakharia Fabric Ltd. Share Holdings

Jakharia Fabric Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Feb, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Jakharia Fabric Ltd.

Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17200MH2007PLC171939 and registration number is 171939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jignesh Shah
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dixit Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Himatlal Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manekchand Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shejal Jignesh Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Ajitsingh Arjun Ghorpade
    Director
  • Mr. Jawahar Desai
    Director
  • Mr. Mukul Vora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Jakharia Fabric Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jakharia Fabric Ltd.?

The market cap of Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is ₹13.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jakharia Fabric Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jakharia Fabric Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is ₹33.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jakharia Fabric Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jakharia Fabric Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is ₹150.00 and 52-week low of Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is ₹31.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

