What is the share price of Jakharia Fabric? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jakharia Fabric is ₹60.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Jakharia Fabric? The Jakharia Fabric is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jakharia Fabric? The market cap of Jakharia Fabric is ₹73.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jakharia Fabric? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jakharia Fabric are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jakharia Fabric? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jakharia Fabric stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jakharia Fabric is ₹60.70 and 52-week low of Jakharia Fabric is ₹12.12 as on .

How has the Jakharia Fabric performed historically in terms of returns? The Jakharia Fabric has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 39.99% for the past month, 106.02% over 3 months, 398.63% over 1 year, 24.97% across 3 years, and 0.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jakharia Fabric? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jakharia Fabric are 22.53 and 3.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global