What is the Market Cap of Jakharia Fabric Ltd.? The market cap of Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is ₹13.45 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jakharia Fabric Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is 0.73 as on .

What is the share price of Jakharia Fabric Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is ₹33.10 as on .