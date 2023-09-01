Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0.15
|-44.83
|-45.74
|-77.93
|-78.51
|-81.76
|1.66
|20.46
|64.47
|105.53
|40.23
|104.01
|-48.36
|-9.41
|-6.99
|-21.97
|-48.53
|252.10
|41,800.00
|20,850.00
|1.45
|1.26
|8.51
|20.88
|65.09
|301.66
|202.86
|4.28
|-2.56
|20.99
|25.13
|-17.38
|178.07
|22.39
|5.56
|2.15
|-8.30
|16.14
|-19.63
|168.87
|80.38
|9.49
|1.17
|-3.62
|-10.82
|-31.35
|-71.68
|-77.37
|12.51
|9.99
|2.59
|7.41
|36.81
|210.56
|77.50
|1.33
|9.75
|0.33
|10.14
|-25.49
|398.36
|39.45
|22.22
|22.22
|10.00
|10.00
|-45.00
|83.33
|83.33
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17200MH2007PLC171939 and registration number is 171939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is ₹13.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is ₹33.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jakharia Fabric Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is ₹150.00 and 52-week low of Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is ₹31.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.