Here's the live share price of Jakharia Fabric along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jakharia Fabric
|0.83
|39.99
|106.02
|126.87
|398.63
|24.97
|0.06
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.09
|-3.39
|2.91
|29.54
|-23.50
|-0.99
|15.67
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-1.07
|-4.47
|-11.48
|-4.99
|-26.75
|1.43
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.53
|3.65
|7.14
|32.38
|25.06
|52.91
|22.83
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.00
|-2.50
|3.85
|-1.93
|-20.26
|-23.44
|144.51
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|2.91
|-3.81
|7.25
|25.05
|-4.80
|27.41
|16.29
|Shree Ram Twistex
|-1.87
|-3.66
|-18.25
|-44.27
|-44.27
|-17.71
|-11.04
|Weizmann
|1.26
|-3.20
|-15.23
|-12.88
|-29.79
|-5.32
|8.51
|Shekhawati Industries
|9.08
|-3.04
|-10.46
|-7.12
|-36.98
|44.93
|12.81
|Mohit Industries
|20.90
|20.37
|11.43
|9.24
|-12.78
|25.84
|13.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jakharia Fabric has gained 398.63% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.50%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.75%), AYM Syntex (25.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Jakharia Fabric has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.67%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|57.2
|57.03
|10
|51.34
|52.27
|20
|43.07
|45.04
|50
|28.25
|34.71
|100
|27.97
|33.34
|200
|41.25
|39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jakharia Fabric remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jakharia Fabric fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17200MH2007PLC171939 and registration number is 171939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jakharia Fabric is ₹60.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jakharia Fabric is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Jakharia Fabric is ₹73.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jakharia Fabric are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jakharia Fabric stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jakharia Fabric is ₹60.70 and 52-week low of Jakharia Fabric is ₹12.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jakharia Fabric has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 39.99% for the past month, 106.02% over 3 months, 398.63% over 1 year, 24.97% across 3 years, and 0.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jakharia Fabric are 22.53 and 3.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global