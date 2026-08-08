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Jakharia Fabric Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAKHARIA FABRIC

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Jakharia Fabric along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹60.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jakharia Fabric Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹60.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.12₹60.70
₹60.50
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹60.50

Source: Dion Global

Jakharia Fabric Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jakharia Fabric		0.8339.99106.02126.87398.6324.970.06
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.09-3.392.9129.54-23.50-0.9915.67
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-1.07-4.47-11.48-4.99-26.751.434.14
AYM Syntex		-1.533.657.1432.3825.0652.9122.83
Raj Rayon Industries		5.00-2.503.85-1.93-20.26-23.44144.51
Sarla Performance Fibers		2.91-3.817.2525.05-4.8027.4116.29
Shree Ram Twistex		-1.87-3.66-18.25-44.27-44.27-17.71-11.04
Weizmann		1.26-3.20-15.23-12.88-29.79-5.328.51
Shekhawati Industries		9.08-3.04-10.46-7.12-36.9844.9312.81
Mohit Industries		20.9020.3711.439.24-12.7825.8413.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jakharia Fabric has gained 398.63% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.50%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.75%), AYM Syntex (25.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Jakharia Fabric has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.67%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Jakharia Fabric Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jakharia Fabric Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
557.257.03
1051.3452.27
2043.0745.04
5028.2534.71
10027.9733.34
20041.2539

Source: Dion Global

Jakharia Fabric Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jakharia Fabric remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jakharia Fabric Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jakharia Fabric fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Jakharia Fabric

Jakharia Fabric Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17200MH2007PLC171939 and registration number is 171939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin K Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sejal Nitin Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ronak Mistry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukul Vora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jawahar Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Jakharia Fabric Share Price

What is the share price of Jakharia Fabric?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jakharia Fabric is ₹60.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jakharia Fabric?

The Jakharia Fabric is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jakharia Fabric?

The market cap of Jakharia Fabric is ₹73.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jakharia Fabric?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jakharia Fabric are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jakharia Fabric?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jakharia Fabric stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jakharia Fabric is ₹60.70 and 52-week low of Jakharia Fabric is ₹12.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jakharia Fabric performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jakharia Fabric has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 39.99% for the past month, 106.02% over 3 months, 398.63% over 1 year, 24.97% across 3 years, and 0.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jakharia Fabric?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jakharia Fabric are 22.53 and 3.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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