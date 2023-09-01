Follow Us

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹11.25 Closed
6.640.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.30₹11.60
₹11.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.55₹12.50
₹11.25
Open Price
₹10.65
Prev. Close
₹10.55
Volume
3,94,94,848

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.8
  • R212.35
  • R313.1
  • Pivot
    11.05
  • S110.5
  • S29.75
  • S39.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.2710.21
  • 1010.599.57
  • 209.798.96
  • 509.158.4
  • 1008.458.23
  • 2009.088.37

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
22.9537.2056.2527.1230.81216.90-4.26
5.990.805.5541.6326.46213.05137.09
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.8610.7917.01136.92320.64555.32627.56
14.1311.4732.8259.1437.62153.35174.62
12.7820.364.646.2829.68153.4361.24
1.301.454.4625.0415.48249.82308.69
12.4010.1938.9087.34136.80406.9764.83
7.6416.2822.3456.1354.5397.94-27.50
6.9913.6329.4153.9810.00587.06279.02
4.07-6.036.4021.9016.7092.08103.66
2.8711.709.716.106.27119.08130.60
3.497.6344.45103.76153.44627.53338.26
3.500.4618.8834.298.808.808.80
-4.9376.2785.17140.53116.162,080.43432.57
1.14-1.07-0.7926.5254.75357.40283.83
3.751.079.369.21-12.53136.9536.07
10.3415.8365.7393.1057.27802.66387.90
-1.35-0.3522.3351.8362.64175.58127.23
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. Share Holdings

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14106UP1995PLC019017 and registration number is 019017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of Buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4220.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 490.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Gaur
    Executive Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Sharma
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Pankaj Gaur
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ranvijay Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. R N Bhardwaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K N Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Homai A Daruwalla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S C K Patne
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K P Rau
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T R Kakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaiprakash Gaur
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Ravindra Kumar Singh
    Director
  • Mr. R B Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.?

The market cap of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is ₹2,761.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is -2.84 and PB ratio of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is 0.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is ₹11.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is ₹12.50 and 52-week low of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is ₹6.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

