What is the Market Cap of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.? The market cap of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is ₹2,761.42 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is -2.84 and PB ratio of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is 0.53 as on .

What is the share price of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is ₹11.25 as on .