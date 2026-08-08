What is the share price of Jaiprakash Associates? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaiprakash Associates is ₹2.41 as on .

What kind of stock is Jaiprakash Associates? The Jaiprakash Associates is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jaiprakash Associates? The market cap of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹591.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jaiprakash Associates? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaiprakash Associates are ₹2.44 and ₹2.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaiprakash Associates? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaiprakash Associates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹4.32 and 52-week low of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹2.30 as on .

How has the Jaiprakash Associates performed historically in terms of returns? The Jaiprakash Associates has shown returns of -4.74% over the past day, -21.5% for the past month, -38.36% over 3 months, -40.93% over 1 year, -32.54% across 3 years, and -19.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jaiprakash Associates? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jaiprakash Associates are -0.50 and -0.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global