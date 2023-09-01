Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|22.95
|37.20
|56.25
|27.12
|30.81
|216.90
|-4.26
|5.99
|0.80
|5.55
|41.63
|26.46
|213.05
|137.09
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.86
|10.79
|17.01
|136.92
|320.64
|555.32
|627.56
|14.13
|11.47
|32.82
|59.14
|37.62
|153.35
|174.62
|12.78
|20.36
|4.64
|6.28
|29.68
|153.43
|61.24
|1.30
|1.45
|4.46
|25.04
|15.48
|249.82
|308.69
|12.40
|10.19
|38.90
|87.34
|136.80
|406.97
|64.83
|7.64
|16.28
|22.34
|56.13
|54.53
|97.94
|-27.50
|6.99
|13.63
|29.41
|53.98
|10.00
|587.06
|279.02
|4.07
|-6.03
|6.40
|21.90
|16.70
|92.08
|103.66
|2.87
|11.70
|9.71
|6.10
|6.27
|119.08
|130.60
|3.49
|7.63
|44.45
|103.76
|153.44
|627.53
|338.26
|3.50
|0.46
|18.88
|34.29
|8.80
|8.80
|8.80
|-4.93
|76.27
|85.17
|140.53
|116.16
|2,080.43
|432.57
|1.14
|-1.07
|-0.79
|26.52
|54.75
|357.40
|283.83
|3.75
|1.07
|9.36
|9.21
|-12.53
|136.95
|36.07
|10.34
|15.83
|65.73
|93.10
|57.27
|802.66
|387.90
|-1.35
|-0.35
|22.33
|51.83
|62.64
|175.58
|127.23
|13.42
|18.47
|20.85
|35.48
|-8.10
|31.52
|-45.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14106UP1995PLC019017 and registration number is 019017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of Buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4220.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 490.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is ₹2,761.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is -2.84 and PB ratio of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is 0.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is ₹11.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is ₹12.50 and 52-week low of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is ₹6.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.