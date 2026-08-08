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Jaiprakash Associates Share Price

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BSE

JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES

Jaypee Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Jaiprakash Associates along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.41 Closed
-4.74₹ -0.12
As on Mar 17, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jaiprakash Associates Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.41₹2.44
₹2.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.30₹4.32
₹2.41
Open Price
₹2.41
Prev. Close
₹2.53
Volume
36,34,640

Source: Dion Global

Jaiprakash Associates Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jaiprakash Associates		-6.95-21.50-38.36-22.26-40.93-32.54-19.23
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jaiprakash Associates has declined 40.93% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Jaiprakash Associates has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Jaiprakash Associates Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.542.5
102.52.57
202.782.74
503.183.06
1003.293.66
2004.85.59

Source: Dion Global

Jaiprakash Associates Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jaiprakash Associates saw a drop in promoter holding to 28.79%, while DII stake unchanged at 8.57%, FII holding fell to 0.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jaiprakash Associates Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 17, 2026, 03:45 PM IST ISTJaiprakashAssociates - Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares
Jun 15, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTJaiprakashAssociates - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of Notice/Circular For Delisting Approval - Delisting Effective From 18 J
Jun 05, 2026, 03:52 AM IST ISTJaiprakashAssociates - Non-Submission Of Financial Results As Per Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The
May 30, 2026, 01:59 AM IST ISTJaiprakashAssociates - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III, Part A, Para A And Other Applicable Regulation
May 22, 2026, 05:22 AM IST ISTJaiprakashAssociates - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III, Part A, Para A And Other Applicable Regulation

Source: Dion Global

About Jaiprakash Associates

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14106UP1995PLC019017 and registration number is 019017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3117.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 490.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jaiprakash Gaur
    Director & Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Manoj Gaur
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Gaur
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Naveen Kumar Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Narinder K Grover
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Y Medury
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna M Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod K Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jaiprakash Associates Share Price

What is the share price of Jaiprakash Associates?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaiprakash Associates is ₹2.41 as on Mar 17, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jaiprakash Associates?

The Jaiprakash Associates is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jaiprakash Associates?

The market cap of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹591.56 Cr as on Mar 17, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jaiprakash Associates?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaiprakash Associates are ₹2.44 and ₹2.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaiprakash Associates?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaiprakash Associates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹4.32 and 52-week low of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹2.30 as on Mar 17, 2026.

How has the Jaiprakash Associates performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jaiprakash Associates has shown returns of -4.74% over the past day, -21.5% for the past month, -38.36% over 3 months, -40.93% over 1 year, -32.54% across 3 years, and -19.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jaiprakash Associates?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jaiprakash Associates are -0.50 and -0.10 on Mar 17, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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