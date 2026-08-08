Here's the live share price of Jaiprakash Associates along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jaiprakash Associates
|-6.95
|-21.50
|-38.36
|-22.26
|-40.93
|-32.54
|-19.23
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jaiprakash Associates has declined 40.93% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Jaiprakash Associates has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.54
|2.5
|10
|2.5
|2.57
|20
|2.78
|2.74
|50
|3.18
|3.06
|100
|3.29
|3.66
|200
|4.8
|5.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jaiprakash Associates saw a drop in promoter holding to 28.79%, while DII stake unchanged at 8.57%, FII holding fell to 0.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 17, 2026, 03:45 PM IST IST
|JaiprakashAssociates - Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares
|Jun 15, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|JaiprakashAssociates - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of Notice/Circular For Delisting Approval - Delisting Effective From 18 J
|Jun 05, 2026, 03:52 AM IST IST
|JaiprakashAssociates - Non-Submission Of Financial Results As Per Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The
|May 30, 2026, 01:59 AM IST IST
|JaiprakashAssociates - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III, Part A, Para A And Other Applicable Regulation
|May 22, 2026, 05:22 AM IST IST
|JaiprakashAssociates - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III, Part A, Para A And Other Applicable Regulation
Source: Dion Global
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14106UP1995PLC019017 and registration number is 019017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3117.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 490.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaiprakash Associates is ₹2.41 as on Mar 17, 2026.
The Jaiprakash Associates is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹591.56 Cr as on Mar 17, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaiprakash Associates are ₹2.44 and ₹2.41.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaiprakash Associates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹4.32 and 52-week low of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹2.30 as on Mar 17, 2026.
The Jaiprakash Associates has shown returns of -4.74% over the past day, -21.5% for the past month, -38.36% over 3 months, -40.93% over 1 year, -32.54% across 3 years, and -19.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jaiprakash Associates are -0.50 and -0.10 on Mar 17, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global