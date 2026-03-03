Here's the live share price of Jainik Power Cables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jainik Power Cables has gained 7.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 43.33%.
Jainik Power Cables’s current P/E of 15.58x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jainik Power Cables
|-5.83
|-4.96
|-9.52
|-10.85
|43.33
|12.75
|7.47
|Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
|-0.31
|-3.44
|-16.23
|-21.49
|53.73
|91.73
|59.09
|Arfin India
|-1.27
|-6.38
|16.57
|93.58
|82.14
|22.12
|12.74
|MMP Industries
|1.02
|-3.56
|-5.31
|-14.11
|0.70
|23.25
|19.99
|Euro Panel Products
|-4.20
|-10.67
|-11.40
|-31.48
|10.06
|11.65
|17.73
|GSM Foils
|0.12
|-1.41
|-1.26
|-12.42
|75.71
|83.29
|43.84
Over the last one year, Jainik Power Cables has gained 43.33% compared to peers like Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (53.73%), Arfin India (82.14%), MMP Industries (0.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Jainik Power Cables has underperformed peers relative to Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (59.09%) and Arfin India (12.74%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|126.61
|126.63
|10
|128.75
|127.08
|20
|125.23
|126.55
|50
|125.77
|126.72
|100
|130.26
|123.98
|200
|99.91
|0
In the latest quarter, Jainik Power Cables remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jainik Power Cables fact sheet for more information
Jainik Power Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27205DL2011PLC218425 and registration number is 218425. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Sheets/Coils/Wires. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 351.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jainik Power Cables is ₹118.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jainik Power Cables is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Jainik Power Cables is ₹170.38 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jainik Power Cables are ₹121.80 and ₹118.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jainik Power Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jainik Power Cables is ₹153.10 and 52-week low of Jainik Power Cables is ₹60.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jainik Power Cables has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -0.13% for the past month, -12.56% over 3 months, 43.33% over 1 year, 12.75% across 3 years, and 7.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jainik Power Cables are 15.58 and 2.21 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.