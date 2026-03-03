Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Jainik Power Cables Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAINIK POWER CABLES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Jainik Power Cables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹118.75 Closed
-5.00₹ -6.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Jainik Power Cables Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹118.75₹121.80
₹118.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.60₹153.10
₹118.75
Open Price
₹119.50
Prev. Close
₹125.00
Volume
12,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jainik Power Cables has gained 7.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 43.33%.

Jainik Power Cables’s current P/E of 15.58x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Jainik Power Cables Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jainik Power Cables		-5.83-4.96-9.52-10.8543.3312.757.47
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries		-0.31-3.44-16.23-21.4953.7391.7359.09
Arfin India		-1.27-6.3816.5793.5882.1422.1212.74
MMP Industries		1.02-3.56-5.31-14.110.7023.2519.99
Euro Panel Products		-4.20-10.67-11.40-31.4810.0611.6517.73
GSM Foils		0.12-1.41-1.26-12.4275.7183.2943.84

Over the last one year, Jainik Power Cables has gained 43.33% compared to peers like Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (53.73%), Arfin India (82.14%), MMP Industries (0.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Jainik Power Cables has underperformed peers relative to Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (59.09%) and Arfin India (12.74%).

Jainik Power Cables Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Jainik Power Cables Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5126.61126.63
10128.75127.08
20125.23126.55
50125.77126.72
100130.26123.98
20099.910

Jainik Power Cables Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jainik Power Cables remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Jainik Power Cables Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jainik Power Cables fact sheet for more information

About Jainik Power Cables

Jainik Power Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27205DL2011PLC218425 and registration number is 218425. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Sheets/Coils/Wires. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 351.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shashank Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anju Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prateek Jain
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Manish Wahi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin Goyal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jainik Power Cables Share Price

What is the share price of Jainik Power Cables?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jainik Power Cables is ₹118.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jainik Power Cables?

The Jainik Power Cables is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jainik Power Cables?

The market cap of Jainik Power Cables is ₹170.38 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jainik Power Cables?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jainik Power Cables are ₹121.80 and ₹118.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jainik Power Cables?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jainik Power Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jainik Power Cables is ₹153.10 and 52-week low of Jainik Power Cables is ₹60.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Jainik Power Cables performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jainik Power Cables has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -0.13% for the past month, -12.56% over 3 months, 43.33% over 1 year, 12.75% across 3 years, and 7.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jainik Power Cables?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jainik Power Cables are 15.58 and 2.21 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Jainik Power Cables News

More Jainik Power Cables News
icon
Market Pulse