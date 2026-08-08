What is the share price of Jainex Aamcol? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jainex Aamcol is ₹133.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jainex Aamcol? The Jainex Aamcol is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jainex Aamcol? The market cap of Jainex Aamcol is ₹29.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jainex Aamcol? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jainex Aamcol are ₹137.40 and ₹123.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jainex Aamcol? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jainex Aamcol stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jainex Aamcol is ₹191.60 and 52-week low of Jainex Aamcol is ₹95.55 as on .

How has the Jainex Aamcol performed historically in terms of returns? The Jainex Aamcol has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 11.76% for the past month, 6.87% over 3 months, -19.95% over 1 year, -2.62% across 3 years, and 21.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jainex Aamcol? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jainex Aamcol are 21.64 and 1.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global