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Jainex Aamcol Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAINEX AAMCOL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Jainex Aamcol along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹133.00 Closed
0.04₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jainex Aamcol Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹123.25₹137.40
₹133.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.55₹191.60
₹133.00
Open Price
₹133.75
Prev. Close
₹132.95
Volume
284

Source: Dion Global

Jainex Aamcol Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jainex Aamcol		7.3011.766.875.60-19.95-2.6221.44
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jainex Aamcol has declined 19.95% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Jainex Aamcol has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Jainex Aamcol Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jainex Aamcol Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5121.66122.69
10121.04121.5
20118.35120.25
50118.67119.51
100118.29121.21
200130.35128.14

Source: Dion Global

Jainex Aamcol Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jainex Aamcol saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.98%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.34%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jainex Aamcol Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTJainex Aamcol - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) In The Use Of Proceeds Of Right Issue Of Equity Shares Under Regula
Aug 07, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTJainex Aamcol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 07, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTJainex Aamcol - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTJainex Aamcol - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026 To Consider And Approve The Unaudi
Aug 06, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTJainex Aamcol - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Jainex Aamcol

Jainex Aamcol Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1947PLC005695 and registration number is 005695. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cutlery, hand tools and general hardware. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kunal Bafna
    Chairman,WTD & CFO
  • Mrs. Bharati Bafna
    Director
  • Mr. Sachindra Misra
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Murli Dhar Motwani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Jainex Aamcol Share Price

What is the share price of Jainex Aamcol?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jainex Aamcol is ₹133.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jainex Aamcol?

The Jainex Aamcol is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jainex Aamcol?

The market cap of Jainex Aamcol is ₹29.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jainex Aamcol?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jainex Aamcol are ₹137.40 and ₹123.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jainex Aamcol?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jainex Aamcol stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jainex Aamcol is ₹191.60 and 52-week low of Jainex Aamcol is ₹95.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jainex Aamcol performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jainex Aamcol has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 11.76% for the past month, 6.87% over 3 months, -19.95% over 1 year, -2.62% across 3 years, and 21.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jainex Aamcol?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jainex Aamcol are 21.64 and 1.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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