What is the Market Cap of Jainex Aamcol Ltd.? The market cap of Jainex Aamcol Ltd. is ₹23.21 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jainex Aamcol Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jainex Aamcol Ltd. is 27.97 and PB ratio of Jainex Aamcol Ltd. is 3.63 as on .

What is the share price of Jainex Aamcol Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jainex Aamcol Ltd. is ₹155.10 as on .