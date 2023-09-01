Follow Us

JAINEX AAMCOL LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹155.10 Closed
-2.94-4.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jainex Aamcol Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹152.55₹161.95
₹155.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.00₹190.75
₹155.10
Open Price
₹152.55
Prev. Close
₹159.80
Volume
610

Jainex Aamcol Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1160.52
  • R2165.93
  • R3169.92
  • Pivot
    156.53
  • S1151.12
  • S2147.13
  • S3141.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5125.23160.4
  • 10127.28161.04
  • 20129.78163.29
  • 50115.33163.82
  • 100102.98156.25
  • 200107.26144.12

Jainex Aamcol Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.86-11.85-0.7744.9570.35282.49180.98
2.63-3.4413.2833.036.9655.857.69
-1.587.3687.09164.15266.541,509.90969.14
11.6713.7922.0367.7953.00362.38127.16
7.9919.3044.1873.0292.84732.88481.44
5.88-1.5932.8054.1647.89322.7798.18
24.1417.6628.8068.7631.14432.96158.80
4.583.3710.7454.9354.9354.9354.93
0.41-2.7322.6746.1543.81291.2181.53
9.843.4366.67171.00103.75647.10280.16
-4.113.1038.4975.0475.3666.904.47
11.154.8031.0866.9642.4537.4937.49
0.26-8.5768.4499.0960.83170.5730.83
-0.5014.9886.9096.2057.19359.7886.22
0.6310.4655.0065.2566.02146.7889.09
12.5528.7332.85102.96147.01491.65642.94
4.35-0.4227.5336.92-3.081,831.19609.00
-3.562.8417.4344.8512.876.33-10.85
16.2737.1433.4033.4033.4033.4033.40
8.2523.1233.4432.36-23.6389.10-39.31

Jainex Aamcol Ltd. Share Holdings

Jainex Aamcol Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jainex Aamcol Ltd.

Jainex Aamcol Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1947PLC005695 and registration number is 005695. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cutlery, hand tools and general hardware. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kunal Bafna
    Chairman,WTD & CFO
  • Mr. Mohanlal Zumbarlal Kothari
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bhara Bafna
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Dugar
    Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Mulraj Popat
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sampatraj Parakh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sachindra Misra
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Murli Dhar Motwani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Jainex Aamcol Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jainex Aamcol Ltd.?

The market cap of Jainex Aamcol Ltd. is ₹23.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jainex Aamcol Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jainex Aamcol Ltd. is 27.97 and PB ratio of Jainex Aamcol Ltd. is 3.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jainex Aamcol Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jainex Aamcol Ltd. is ₹155.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jainex Aamcol Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jainex Aamcol Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jainex Aamcol Ltd. is ₹190.75 and 52-week low of Jainex Aamcol Ltd. is ₹84.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

