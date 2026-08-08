Here's the live share price of Jainex Aamcol along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jainex Aamcol
|7.30
|11.76
|6.87
|5.60
|-19.95
|-2.62
|21.44
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jainex Aamcol has declined 19.95% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Jainex Aamcol has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|121.66
|122.69
|10
|121.04
|121.5
|20
|118.35
|120.25
|50
|118.67
|119.51
|100
|118.29
|121.21
|200
|130.35
|128.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jainex Aamcol saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.98%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.34%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Jainex Aamcol - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) In The Use Of Proceeds Of Right Issue Of Equity Shares Under Regula
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Jainex Aamcol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Jainex Aamcol - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Jainex Aamcol - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026 To Consider And Approve The Unaudi
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Jainex Aamcol - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Jainex Aamcol Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1947PLC005695 and registration number is 005695. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cutlery, hand tools and general hardware. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jainex Aamcol is ₹133.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jainex Aamcol is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jainex Aamcol is ₹29.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jainex Aamcol are ₹137.40 and ₹123.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jainex Aamcol stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jainex Aamcol is ₹191.60 and 52-week low of Jainex Aamcol is ₹95.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jainex Aamcol has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 11.76% for the past month, 6.87% over 3 months, -19.95% over 1 year, -2.62% across 3 years, and 21.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jainex Aamcol are 21.64 and 1.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global