Here's the live share price of Jainco Projects (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jainco Projects (India)
|8.26
|7.78
|-0.61
|-3.77
|-20.36
|13.47
|-2.16
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-1.31
|20.01
|33.66
|42.4
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|30.62
|57.5
|29.08
|45.6
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|15.96
|14.88
|41
|7.76
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|0.77
|-5.54
|-3.24
|1.23
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|6.04
|18.54
|75.24
|116.86
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|54.42
|244.13
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-9.79
|29.8
|24.33
|26.01
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|22.82
|16.07
|53.8
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-5.44
|-9.55
|0.99
|-14.89
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-4.9
|9.46
|-1.7
|3.73
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-1.84
|6.14
|3.6
|5.54
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-15.17
|-27.59
|-42.63
|-46.18
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|3.16
|-6.32
|1.78
|-9.42
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.11
|-6.43
|6.81
|-24.1
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.15
|7.89
|50.15
|1,435.75
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-36.13
|-35.79
|-7.62
|22.28
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|1.14
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.48
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-8.21
|-13.93
|-19.11
|-35.99
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jainco Projects (India) has declined 20.36% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (42.40%), Redington (45.60%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Jainco Projects (India) has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.38
|4.51
|10
|4.14
|4.41
|20
|4.32
|4.37
|50
|4.43
|4.46
|100
|4.63
|4.73
|200
|5.62
|5.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jainco Projects (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 71.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Jainco Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of AGM Notice And Other Matters
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Jainco Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for 14/08/2026 To Discuss And Approve Unaudited Financial Results As On 30/06/2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Jainco Projects - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Jainco Projects - Confirmation Pertaining To Non-Applicability Of SEBI Circular Dated November 26, 2018 Pertaining To Fund R
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Jainco Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300WB1991PLC053444 and registration number is 053444. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jainco Projects (India) is ₹4.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jainco Projects (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jainco Projects (India) is ₹4.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jainco Projects (India) are ₹4.85 and ₹4.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jainco Projects (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jainco Projects (India) is ₹10.27 and 52-week low of Jainco Projects (India) is ₹3.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jainco Projects (India) has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 7.54% for the past month, 4.3% over 3 months, -18.49% over 1 year, 13.47% across 3 years, and -2.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jainco Projects (India) are 0.00 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global