What is the share price of Jainco Projects (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jainco Projects (India) is ₹4.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Jainco Projects (India)? The Jainco Projects (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jainco Projects (India)? The market cap of Jainco Projects (India) is ₹4.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jainco Projects (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jainco Projects (India) are ₹4.85 and ₹4.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jainco Projects (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jainco Projects (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jainco Projects (India) is ₹10.27 and 52-week low of Jainco Projects (India) is ₹3.79 as on .

How has the Jainco Projects (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Jainco Projects (India) has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 7.54% for the past month, 4.3% over 3 months, -18.49% over 1 year, 13.47% across 3 years, and -2.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jainco Projects (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jainco Projects (India) are 0.00 and 0.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global