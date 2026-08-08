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Jainco Projects (India) Share Price

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BSE

JAINCO PROJECTS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Jainco Projects (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.85 Closed
4.98₹ 0.23
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jainco Projects (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.85₹4.85
₹4.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.79₹10.27
₹4.85
Open Price
₹4.85
Prev. Close
₹4.62
Volume
186

Source: Dion Global

Jainco Projects (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jainco Projects (India)		8.267.78-0.61-3.77-20.3613.47-2.16
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-1.3120.0133.6642.46.7415.74
Redington		9.0930.6257.529.0845.631.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6915.9614.88417.7635.2558.44
MMTC		2.090.77-5.54-3.241.2319.386.28
SG Mart		1.826.0418.5475.24116.8671.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3954.42244.13923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-9.7929.824.3326.018.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9222.8216.0753.859.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-5.44-9.550.99-14.8971.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-4.99.46-1.73.7393.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-1.846.143.65.5411.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-15.17-27.59-42.63-46.18101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.913.16-6.321.78-9.423.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.11-6.436.81-24.125.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.157.8950.151,435.75324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-36.13-35.79-7.6222.28-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.541.14-2.16-2.911.488.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-8.21-13.93-19.11-35.99-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jainco Projects (India) has declined 20.36% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (42.40%), Redington (45.60%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Jainco Projects (India) has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Jainco Projects (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jainco Projects (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.384.51
104.144.41
204.324.37
504.434.46
1004.634.73
2005.625.25

Source: Dion Global

Jainco Projects (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jainco Projects (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 71.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jainco Projects (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTJainco Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of AGM Notice And Other Matters
Aug 05, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTJainco Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for 14/08/2026 To Discuss And Approve Unaudited Financial Results As On 30/06/2026
Aug 04, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTJainco Projects - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
Jul 15, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTJainco Projects - Confirmation Pertaining To Non-Applicability Of SEBI Circular Dated November 26, 2018 Pertaining To Fund R
Jul 15, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTJainco Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Jainco Projects (India)

Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300WB1991PLC053444 and registration number is 053444. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sumit Bhansali
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Rekha Chakraborty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jainco Projects (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Jainco Projects (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jainco Projects (India) is ₹4.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jainco Projects (India)?

The Jainco Projects (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jainco Projects (India)?

The market cap of Jainco Projects (India) is ₹4.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jainco Projects (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jainco Projects (India) are ₹4.85 and ₹4.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jainco Projects (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jainco Projects (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jainco Projects (India) is ₹10.27 and 52-week low of Jainco Projects (India) is ₹3.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jainco Projects (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jainco Projects (India) has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 7.54% for the past month, 4.3% over 3 months, -18.49% over 1 year, 13.47% across 3 years, and -2.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jainco Projects (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jainco Projects (India) are 0.00 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jainco Projects (India) News

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