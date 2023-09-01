Follow Us

Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. Share Price

JAINCO PROJECTS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.92 Closed
4.810.18
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.74₹3.92
₹3.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.96₹5.78
₹3.92
Open Price
₹3.74
Prev. Close
₹3.74
Volume
10,426

Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.98
  • R24.04
  • R34.16
  • Pivot
    3.86
  • S13.8
  • S23.68
  • S33.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.983.69
  • 104.363.68
  • 204.483.62
  • 504.923.55
  • 1005.463.66
  • 2007.314.06

Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.1624.4411.68-2.24-11.71684.00276.92
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jainco Projects (India) Ltd.

Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300WB1991PLC053444 and registration number is 053444. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sumit Bhansali
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nilesh Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Chakraborty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Shaw
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jainco Projects (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is ₹3.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is -135.17 and PB ratio of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is 0.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is ₹3.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is ₹5.78 and 52-week low of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is ₹2.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

