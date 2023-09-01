What is the Market Cap of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is ₹3.92 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is -135.17 and PB ratio of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is 0.37 as on .

What is the share price of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is ₹3.92 as on .