MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300WB1991PLC053444 and registration number is 053444. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is ₹3.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is -135.17 and PB ratio of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is 0.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is ₹3.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is ₹5.78 and 52-week low of Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. is ₹2.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.