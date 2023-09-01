Follow Us

JAINAM FERRO ALLOYS (I) LTD.

Sector : Ferro Alloys | Smallcap | NSE
₹133.60 Closed
4.996.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹127.95₹133.60
₹133.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.65₹198.50
₹133.60
Open Price
₹129.00
Prev. Close
₹127.25
Volume
46,000

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1135.48
  • R2137.37
  • R3141.13
  • Pivot
    131.72
  • S1129.83
  • S2126.07
  • S3124.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5158.5124.88
  • 10157.52124.01
  • 20164.59122.99
  • 50146.29124.09
  • 100155.9130.51
  • 200137.01136.24

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.737.748.62-3.010.4582.7682.76
4.72-8.0110.0115.432.1794.0777.62
6.792.5117.1914.25-5.32404.94123.50
-3.51-6.78-6.781.85-46.08292.86450.00

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. Share Holdings

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers
26 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd.

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100CT2014PLC001311 and registration number is 001311. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Archit Parakh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arpit Parakh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Namita Bai Parakh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gyan Das Manikpuri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nandkishor Bhutda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Parakh
    Director

FAQs on Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd.?

The market cap of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is ₹141.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is 1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is ₹133.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is ₹198.50 and 52-week low of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is ₹100.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

