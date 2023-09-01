What is the Market Cap of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd.? The market cap of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is ₹141.10 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is 1.62 as on .

What is the share price of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is ₹133.60 as on .