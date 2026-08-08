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Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Share Price

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BSE

JAINAM FERRO ALLOYS (I)

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹235.00 Closed
-1.67₹ -4.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹235.00₹235.00
₹235.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹169.00₹322.85
₹235.00
Open Price
₹235.00
Prev. Close
₹239.00
Volume
500

Source: Dion Global

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jainam Ferro Alloys (I)		2.84-6.00-16.6111.37-24.1924.7026.31
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1.638.270.321.43103.8561.8528.47
Maithan Alloys		-1.05-3.05-4.90-7.64-7.84-3.98-3.80
Innomet Advanced Materials		5.6328.3379.72157.4325.33-1.53-0.92
Shyam Century Ferrous		-3.08-13.57-15.32-13.57-33.29-38.14-20.41
Impex Ferro Tech		20.9939.0487.5781.1461.73-3.2524.73
QVC Exports		6.36-1.76-13.75-2.14-15.77-45.25-30.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) has declined 24.19% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.85%), Maithan Alloys (-7.84%), Innomet Advanced Materials (25.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) has outperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (28.47%) and Maithan Alloys (-3.80%).

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5243.34238.11
10245.77242.17
20249.59246.32
50245.18246.16
100241.51245.17
200250.84237.76

Source: Dion Global

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Jainam Ferro Alloys (I)

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100CT2014PLC001311 and registration number is 001311. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 205.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Archit Parakh
    Executive & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arpit Parakh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Namita Bai Parakh
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Rohit Parakh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keshav Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Share Price

What is the share price of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) is ₹235.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jainam Ferro Alloys (I)?

The Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I)?

The market cap of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) is ₹275.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) are ₹235.00 and ₹235.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) is ₹322.85 and 52-week low of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) is ₹169.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) has shown returns of -1.67% over the past day, -6.0% for the past month, -16.61% over 3 months, -24.19% over 1 year, 24.7% across 3 years, and 26.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) are 42.24 and 1.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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