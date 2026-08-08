Here's the live share price of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jainam Ferro Alloys (I)
|2.84
|-6.00
|-16.61
|11.37
|-24.19
|24.70
|26.31
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|1.63
|8.27
|0.32
|1.43
|103.85
|61.85
|28.47
|Maithan Alloys
|-1.05
|-3.05
|-4.90
|-7.64
|-7.84
|-3.98
|-3.80
|Innomet Advanced Materials
|5.63
|28.33
|79.72
|157.43
|25.33
|-1.53
|-0.92
|Shyam Century Ferrous
|-3.08
|-13.57
|-15.32
|-13.57
|-33.29
|-38.14
|-20.41
|Impex Ferro Tech
|20.99
|39.04
|87.57
|81.14
|61.73
|-3.25
|24.73
|QVC Exports
|6.36
|-1.76
|-13.75
|-2.14
|-15.77
|-45.25
|-30.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) has declined 24.19% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.85%), Maithan Alloys (-7.84%), Innomet Advanced Materials (25.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) has outperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (28.47%) and Maithan Alloys (-3.80%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|243.34
|238.11
|10
|245.77
|242.17
|20
|249.59
|246.32
|50
|245.18
|246.16
|100
|241.51
|245.17
|200
|250.84
|237.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100CT2014PLC001311 and registration number is 001311. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 205.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) is ₹235.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) is ₹275.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) are ₹235.00 and ₹235.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) is ₹322.85 and 52-week low of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) is ₹169.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) has shown returns of -1.67% over the past day, -6.0% for the past month, -16.61% over 3 months, -24.19% over 1 year, 24.7% across 3 years, and 26.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) are 42.24 and 1.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global