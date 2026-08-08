What is the share price of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) is ₹235.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jainam Ferro Alloys (I)? The Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I)? The market cap of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) is ₹275.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) are ₹235.00 and ₹235.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) is ₹322.85 and 52-week low of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) is ₹169.00 as on .

How has the Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) performed historically in terms of returns? The Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) has shown returns of -1.67% over the past day, -6.0% for the past month, -16.61% over 3 months, -24.19% over 1 year, 24.7% across 3 years, and 26.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) are 42.24 and 1.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global