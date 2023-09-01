Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|26 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100CT2014PLC001311 and registration number is 001311. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is ₹141.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is 1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is ₹133.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is ₹198.50 and 52-week low of Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd. is ₹100.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.