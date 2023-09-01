Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAIN MARMO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.80 Closed
00
As on Aug 17, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.80₹22.80
₹22.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.40₹23.15
₹22.80
Open Price
₹22.80
Prev. Close
₹22.80
Volume
0

Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.8
  • R222.8
  • R322.8
  • Pivot
    22.8
  • S122.8
  • S222.8
  • S322.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.8122.75
  • 1018.122.26
  • 2017.5221.36
  • 5024.1721.3
  • 10022.2321.28
  • 20019.5920.14

Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0002.7028.4515.1572.73
26.7741.2763.7690.144.09343.88284.14
-0.25-2.89-9.335.245.245.245.24
3.426.4813.2829.74-43.568.929.27
-0.99-4.7460.5876.1352.03642.12665.55
5.9119.2227.7519.14-0.6889.78-17.19
4.307.0812.393.59-7.4968.19-8.12
-1.178.0217.0641.0732.30148.20-12.67
12.06-8.9981.2961.0369.73823.53403.21
-0.4013.4817.8232.04-8.8097.79-5.65
17.268.5311.250.90-6.13325.53109.91
1.01-5.21000.7665.2948.15
5.00-22.73-12.26-3.099.96191.17113.59
-3.8221.838.624.43-55.70-26.53-47.86
10.11102.647.9022.67153.21151.82151.82
-10.62-15.838.6020.818.99601.391.00
1.742.61-2.90-22.79-37.43-15.48-68.77
5.003.093.094.534.20272.66153.69
00-9.98-22.67132.00250.00-10.77
0.5913.336.2515.80-15.4281.8233.33

Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jain Marmo Industries Ltd.

Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101RJ1981PLC002419 and registration number is 002419. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sidharth Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Ramswaroop Nandwana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Bhutoria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Madhuri Ankit Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Jain Marmo Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. is ₹7.14 Cr as on Aug 17, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. is 146.15 and PB ratio of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. is 1.83 as on Aug 17, 2023.

What is the share price of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. is ₹22.80 as on Aug 17, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. is ₹23.15 and 52-week low of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. is ₹17.40 as on Aug 17, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data