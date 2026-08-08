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Jain Marmo Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAIN MARMO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Jain Marmo Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 15, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jain Marmo Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.00₹22.00
₹22.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.24₹44.83
₹22.00
Open Price
₹22.00
Prev. Close
₹22.00
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Jain Marmo Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jain Marmo Industries		004.7614.94-41.16-1.18-4.64
Midwest		-0.15-11.29-13.32-23.324.721.550.93
Midwest Energy		-17.86-24.33-22.31-40.84100.93357.49178.05
Pokarna		3.94-1.688.43-12.827.2534.6718.32
Marble City India		0.33-13.4825.040.08-34.6988.5689.50
Nidhi Granites		-1.53-17.86-9.22-12.3324.63102.5141.78
Glittek Granites		8.1951.6644.8270.27499.13182.0190.97
Global Surfaces		-0.57-31.49-52.47-70.60-75.26-47.46-30.47
Pacific Industries		0.114.09-0.40-11.49-35.85-1.50-9.99
Ravileela Granites		5.1124.5365.2132.2990.3128.5241.32
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-0.17-2.88-18.23-13.69-21.473.657.17
Divyashakti		0-1.75-3.31-5.54-22.90-10.21-10.35
Aro Granite Industries		2.201.42-9.01-14.51-34.41-20.55-19.45
Oriental Trimex		2.77-8.29-24.75-30.20-46.783.59-7.68
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-4.20-9.44-12.92-8.06-23.09-10.10-11.33
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		14.9139.28193.28262.65234.4471.6944.49
Inani Marbles & Industries		0-14.06-20.64-48.82-50.46-24.60-18.08
Shiva Granito Export		0010.620.73-23.0817.7833.94
Solid Stone Company		-3.26-1.46-10.83-7.11-24.42-1.87-1.86
Dhyaani Tradeventures		5.6624.4412.82-26.49-45.63-37.12-20.50

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jain Marmo Industries has declined 41.16% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Jain Marmo Industries has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).

Jain Marmo Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jain Marmo Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.6121.64
1020.9421.24
2020.5921.71
5027.6824.42
10026.3125.2
20024.2223.91

Source: Dion Global

Jain Marmo Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jain Marmo Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.79%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jain Marmo Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTJain Marmo Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter En
Jul 28, 2026, 05:50 AM IST ISTJain Marmo Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTJain Marmo Ind. - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-2027
May 28, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTJain Marmo Ind. - Financial Results 31.03.2026
May 28, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTJain Marmo Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Result 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Jain Marmo Industries

Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101RJ1981PLC002419 and registration number is 002419. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sidharth Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Jain
    Director
  • Mrs. Anisha Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Ankit Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Murli Manohar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Jain Marmo Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Jain Marmo Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jain Marmo Industries is ₹22.00 as on Jul 15, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jain Marmo Industries?

The Jain Marmo Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jain Marmo Industries?

The market cap of Jain Marmo Industries is ₹6.89 Cr as on Jul 15, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jain Marmo Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jain Marmo Industries are ₹22.00 and ₹22.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jain Marmo Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jain Marmo Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jain Marmo Industries is ₹44.83 and 52-week low of Jain Marmo Industries is ₹18.24 as on Jul 15, 2026.

How has the Jain Marmo Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jain Marmo Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.76% over 3 months, -41.16% over 1 year, -1.18% across 3 years, and -4.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jain Marmo Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jain Marmo Industries are 250.00 and 1.72 on Jul 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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