Here's the live share price of Jain Marmo Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jain Marmo Industries
|0
|0
|4.76
|14.94
|-41.16
|-1.18
|-4.64
|Midwest
|-0.15
|-11.29
|-13.32
|-23.32
|4.72
|1.55
|0.93
|Midwest Energy
|-17.86
|-24.33
|-22.31
|-40.84
|100.93
|357.49
|178.05
|Pokarna
|3.94
|-1.68
|8.43
|-12.82
|7.25
|34.67
|18.32
|Marble City India
|0.33
|-13.48
|25.04
|0.08
|-34.69
|88.56
|89.50
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.53
|-17.86
|-9.22
|-12.33
|24.63
|102.51
|41.78
|Glittek Granites
|8.19
|51.66
|44.82
|70.27
|499.13
|182.01
|90.97
|Global Surfaces
|-0.57
|-31.49
|-52.47
|-70.60
|-75.26
|-47.46
|-30.47
|Pacific Industries
|0.11
|4.09
|-0.40
|-11.49
|-35.85
|-1.50
|-9.99
|Ravileela Granites
|5.11
|24.53
|65.21
|32.29
|90.31
|28.52
|41.32
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-0.17
|-2.88
|-18.23
|-13.69
|-21.47
|3.65
|7.17
|Divyashakti
|0
|-1.75
|-3.31
|-5.54
|-22.90
|-10.21
|-10.35
|Aro Granite Industries
|2.20
|1.42
|-9.01
|-14.51
|-34.41
|-20.55
|-19.45
|Oriental Trimex
|2.77
|-8.29
|-24.75
|-30.20
|-46.78
|3.59
|-7.68
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-4.20
|-9.44
|-12.92
|-8.06
|-23.09
|-10.10
|-11.33
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|14.91
|39.28
|193.28
|262.65
|234.44
|71.69
|44.49
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|0
|-14.06
|-20.64
|-48.82
|-50.46
|-24.60
|-18.08
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|10.62
|0.73
|-23.08
|17.78
|33.94
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.26
|-1.46
|-10.83
|-7.11
|-24.42
|-1.87
|-1.86
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|5.66
|24.44
|12.82
|-26.49
|-45.63
|-37.12
|-20.50
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jain Marmo Industries has declined 41.16% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Jain Marmo Industries has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.61
|21.64
|10
|20.94
|21.24
|20
|20.59
|21.71
|50
|27.68
|24.42
|100
|26.31
|25.2
|200
|24.22
|23.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jain Marmo Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.79%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Jain Marmo Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter En
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:50 AM IST IST
|Jain Marmo Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Jain Marmo Ind. - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-2027
|May 28, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Jain Marmo Ind. - Financial Results 31.03.2026
|May 28, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Jain Marmo Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Result 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101RJ1981PLC002419 and registration number is 002419. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jain Marmo Industries is ₹22.00 as on Jul 15, 2026.
The Jain Marmo Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jain Marmo Industries is ₹6.89 Cr as on Jul 15, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jain Marmo Industries are ₹22.00 and ₹22.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jain Marmo Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jain Marmo Industries is ₹44.83 and 52-week low of Jain Marmo Industries is ₹18.24 as on Jul 15, 2026.
The Jain Marmo Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.76% over 3 months, -41.16% over 1 year, -1.18% across 3 years, and -4.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jain Marmo Industries are 250.00 and 1.72 on Jul 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global