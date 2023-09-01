Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101RJ1981PLC002419 and registration number is 002419. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. is ₹7.14 Cr as on Aug 17, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. is 146.15 and PB ratio of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. is 1.83 as on Aug 17, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. is ₹22.80 as on Aug 17, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. is ₹23.15 and 52-week low of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd. is ₹17.40 as on Aug 17, 2023.