What is the share price of Jain Marmo Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jain Marmo Industries is ₹22.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jain Marmo Industries? The Jain Marmo Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jain Marmo Industries? The market cap of Jain Marmo Industries is ₹6.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jain Marmo Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jain Marmo Industries are ₹22.00 and ₹22.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jain Marmo Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jain Marmo Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jain Marmo Industries is ₹44.83 and 52-week low of Jain Marmo Industries is ₹18.24 as on .

How has the Jain Marmo Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Jain Marmo Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.76% over 3 months, -41.16% over 1 year, -1.18% across 3 years, and -4.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jain Marmo Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jain Marmo Industries are 250.00 and 1.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global