MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1986PLC040093 and registration number is 040093. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is ₹17.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is -4250.0 and PB ratio of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is 1.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is ₹21.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is ₹37.20 and 52-week low of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is ₹16.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.