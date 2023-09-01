Follow Us

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAIHIND SYNTHETICS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.25 Closed
4.630.94
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.30₹21.25
₹21.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.50₹37.20
₹21.25
Open Price
₹21.25
Prev. Close
₹20.31
Volume
652

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.9
  • R222.55
  • R323.85
  • Pivot
    20.6
  • S119.95
  • S218.65
  • S318

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.7519.82
  • 1026.3820.03
  • 2024.8220.54
  • 5021.3721.67
  • 10022.0623.33
  • 20020.6123.98

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.25-3.141.19-28.4313.64687.04419.56
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. Share Holdings

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jaihind Synthetics Ltd.

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1986PLC040093 and registration number is 040093. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Deviben Dinesh Doshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Doshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Dharmistha Sharad Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Shital Arvind Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kistappa Pasula
    Director
  • Mr. Pareshkumar Vinodray Savani
    Director

FAQs on Jaihind Synthetics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd.?

The market cap of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is ₹17.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is -4250.0 and PB ratio of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is 1.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is ₹21.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is ₹37.20 and 52-week low of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is ₹16.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

