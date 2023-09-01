What is the Market Cap of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd.? The market cap of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is ₹17.89 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is -4250.0 and PB ratio of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is 1.2 as on .

What is the share price of Jaihind Synthetics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is ₹21.25 as on .