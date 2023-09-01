Follow Us

JAGSONPAL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹422.25 Closed
-4.34-19.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹419.95₹447.40
₹422.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹285.00₹514.85
₹422.25
Open Price
₹447.40
Prev. Close
₹441.40
Volume
49,551

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1439.6
  • R2456.7
  • R3466
  • Pivot
    430.3
  • S1413.2
  • S2403.9
  • S3386.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5360.91439.8
  • 10354.88442.17
  • 20358.74440.55
  • 50373.73417.88
  • 100347.89392.61
  • 200299.04366.82

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.45-9.3117.7733.2011.141,092.261,190.26
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF750.050

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1978PLC009181 and registration number is 009181. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 226.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R P S Kochhar
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Manish Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harsha Raghavan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prithipal Singh Kochhar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Debasis Bikash Nandy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Radhika Madhukar Dudhat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Dinodia Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1,106.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 35.37 and PB ratio of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 6.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹422.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹514.85 and 52-week low of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹285.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

