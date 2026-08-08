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Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAGSONPAL PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE Healthcare

Here's the live share price of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹230.00 Closed
-3.20₹ -7.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹230.00₹242.35
₹230.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹154.90₹272.60
₹230.00
Open Price
₹240.40
Prev. Close
₹237.60
Volume
4,298

Source: Dion Global

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals		-0.20.465.5527.6-9.639.3425.89
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.033.235.5114.3422.8318.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3822.0822.9534.8639.5528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.961.7413.0523.9438.6334.1426.36
Cipla		-0.062.829.229.65-0.916.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-2.9418.7820.8119.2119.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-3.97-0.757.3223.1329.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-2.010.4917.1-1.0910.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1426.2150.8888.11125.9266.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.1-9.38-8.07-3.271.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.176.6911.5938.2759.4624.1613.36
Biocon		1.028.3412.991525.2418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90.641.19-1.818.4610.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.42.84-3.2715.7913.3141.0131.1
Abbott India		0.065.984.281.18-15.35.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.8712.27.0724.7915.054.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.017.894.643.54-1.8322.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-1.4811.819.5125.323.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.296.1214.7721.7433.7325.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.424.9137.3138.7235.2824.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has declined 9.63% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5231.47235.25
10226.79232.23
20227.79229.41
50220.02222.2
100207.46213.64
200201.01209.52

Source: Dion Global

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.06%, while DII stake increased to 0.62%, FII holding fell to 2.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTJagsonpal Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTJagsonpal Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTJagsonpal Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 30, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTJagsonpal Pharma. - Corporate Action- Record Date: September 04, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTJagsonpal Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source: Dion Global

About Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1978PLC009181 and registration number is 009181. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 287.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajpal Singh Kochhar
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Harsha Raghavan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Manish Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prithipal Singh Kochhar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Debasis Bikash Nandy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Radhika Madhukar Dudhat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Dinodia Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals is ₹230.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals?

The Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,516.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals are ₹242.35 and ₹230.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals is ₹272.60 and 52-week low of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals is ₹154.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -3.2% over the past day, -3.73% for the past month, 7.8% over 3 months, -14.13% over 1 year, 9.34% across 3 years, and 25.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals are 33.34 and 5.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals News

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