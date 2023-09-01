Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.45
|-9.31
|17.77
|33.20
|11.14
|1,092.26
|1,190.26
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|75
|0.05
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1978PLC009181 and registration number is 009181. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 226.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1,106.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 35.37 and PB ratio of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 6.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹422.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹514.85 and 52-week low of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹285.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.