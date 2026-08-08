Here's the live share price of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
|-0.2
|0.46
|5.55
|27.6
|-9.63
|9.34
|25.89
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|3.23
|5.51
|14.34
|22.83
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|22.08
|22.95
|34.86
|39.55
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|1.74
|13.05
|23.94
|38.63
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|2.82
|9.22
|9.65
|-0.91
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-2.94
|18.78
|20.81
|19.21
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-3.97
|-0.75
|7.32
|23.13
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-2.01
|0.49
|17.1
|-1.09
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|26.21
|50.88
|88.11
|125.92
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.1
|-9.38
|-8.07
|-3.27
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|6.69
|11.59
|38.27
|59.46
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|8.34
|12.99
|15
|25.24
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|0.64
|1.19
|-1.8
|18.46
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|2.84
|-3.27
|15.79
|13.31
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|5.98
|4.28
|1.18
|-15.3
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|12.2
|7.07
|24.79
|15.05
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|7.89
|4.64
|3.54
|-1.83
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-1.48
|11.8
|19.51
|25.3
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|6.12
|14.77
|21.74
|33.73
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|4.91
|37.31
|38.72
|35.28
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has declined 9.63% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|231.47
|235.25
|10
|226.79
|232.23
|20
|227.79
|229.41
|50
|220.02
|222.2
|100
|207.46
|213.64
|200
|201.01
|209.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.06%, while DII stake increased to 0.62%, FII holding fell to 2.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Jagsonpal Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Jagsonpal Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Jagsonpal Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Jagsonpal Pharma. - Corporate Action- Record Date: September 04, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Jagsonpal Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Source: Dion Global
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1978PLC009181 and registration number is 009181. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 287.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals is ₹230.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,516.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals are ₹242.35 and ₹230.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals is ₹272.60 and 52-week low of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals is ₹154.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -3.2% over the past day, -3.73% for the past month, 7.8% over 3 months, -14.13% over 1 year, 9.34% across 3 years, and 25.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals are 33.34 and 5.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.74 per annum.
Source: Dion Global