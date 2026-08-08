What is the share price of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals is ₹230.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals? The Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,516.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals are ₹242.35 and ₹230.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals is ₹272.60 and 52-week low of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals is ₹154.90 as on .

How has the Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -3.2% over the past day, -3.73% for the past month, 7.8% over 3 months, -14.13% over 1 year, 9.34% across 3 years, and 25.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals are 33.34 and 5.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global