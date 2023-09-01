Follow Us

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.50 Closed
4.650.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.50₹4.50
₹4.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.40₹7.57
₹4.50
Open Price
₹4.50
Prev. Close
₹4.30
Volume
401

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.5
  • R24.5
  • R34.5
  • Pivot
    4.5
  • S14.5
  • S24.5
  • S34.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.954.17
  • 103.24.34
  • 203.664.75
  • 504.74.92
  • 1004.454.68
  • 2003.194.25

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.76-23.60-40.55-37.597.6674.42-54.95
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. Share Holdings

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd.

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65929DL1991PLC043182 and registration number is 043182. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K P S Kochhar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Gurmeet Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurpreet Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saranjeet Singh
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Jasvinder Kaur
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd.?

The market cap of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. is ₹2.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. is -29.03 and PB ratio of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. is 4.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. is ₹4.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. is ₹7.57 and 52-week low of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. is ₹2.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

