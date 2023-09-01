What is the Market Cap of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd.? The market cap of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. is ₹2.48 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. is -29.03 and PB ratio of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. is 4.07 as on .

What is the share price of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. is ₹4.50 as on .