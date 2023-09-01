Follow Us

JAGJANANI TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.68 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.68₹6.68
₹6.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.94₹6.68
₹6.68
Open Price
₹6.68
Prev. Close
₹6.68
Volume
0

Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.68
  • R26.68
  • R36.68
  • Pivot
    6.68
  • S16.68
  • S26.68
  • S36.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.366.57
  • 103.996.39
  • 204.085.89
  • 503.134.79
  • 1002.324.05
  • 2001.523.28

Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.8710.05106.17213.621,612.821,184.62
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jagjanani Textiles Ltd.

Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124RJ1997PLC013498 and registration number is 013498. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S G Vyas
    Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Jain
    Director
  • Mr. S S Shekhawat
    Director
  • Mr. Rajesh C Shah
    Director
  • Mr. S K Singhal
    Director

FAQs on Jagjanani Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is ₹10.42 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is 2.65 and PB ratio of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is -2.77 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is ₹6.68 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is ₹6.68 and 52-week low of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is ₹1.94 as on Aug 28, 2023.

