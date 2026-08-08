What is the share price of Jagjanani Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagjanani Textiles is ₹4.58 as on .

What kind of stock is Jagjanani Textiles? The Jagjanani Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jagjanani Textiles? The market cap of Jagjanani Textiles is ₹7.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jagjanani Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jagjanani Textiles are ₹4.98 and ₹4.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jagjanani Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagjanani Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagjanani Textiles is ₹10.35 and 52-week low of Jagjanani Textiles is ₹3.20 as on .

How has the Jagjanani Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The Jagjanani Textiles has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 6.51% for the past month, -6.91% over 3 months, -50.54% over 1 year, -10.41% across 3 years, and 21.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jagjanani Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jagjanani Textiles are -21.81 and -18.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global