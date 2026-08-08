Here's the live share price of Jagjanani Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jagjanani Textiles
|1.78
|6.51
|-6.91
|4.81
|-50.54
|-10.41
|21.92
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jagjanani Textiles has declined 50.54% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Jagjanani Textiles has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.65
|4.49
|10
|4.4
|4.45
|20
|4.29
|4.41
|50
|4.51
|4.48
|100
|4.52
|4.62
|200
|4.84
|5.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jagjanani Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 80.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Jagjanani Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|May 21, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Jagjanani Textiles - Results - Financial Results For FY 31/03/2026.
|May 21, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Jagjanani Textiles - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI ('Listing Ob
|May 18, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Jagjanani Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration & Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarte
|Apr 01, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|Jagjanani Textiles - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 (5) Of SEBI (LODR) For Change In KMP For Determining Material Events.
Source: Dion Global
Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124RJ1997PLC013498 and registration number is 013498. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagjanani Textiles is ₹4.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jagjanani Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jagjanani Textiles is ₹7.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jagjanani Textiles are ₹4.98 and ₹4.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagjanani Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagjanani Textiles is ₹10.35 and 52-week low of Jagjanani Textiles is ₹3.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jagjanani Textiles has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 6.51% for the past month, -6.91% over 3 months, -50.54% over 1 year, -10.41% across 3 years, and 21.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jagjanani Textiles are -21.81 and -18.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global