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Jagjanani Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAGJANANI TEXTILES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Jagjanani Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.58 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jagjanani Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.58₹4.98
₹4.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.20₹10.35
₹4.58
Open Price
₹4.98
Prev. Close
₹4.58
Volume
1,246

Source: Dion Global

Jagjanani Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jagjanani Textiles		1.786.51-6.914.81-50.54-10.4121.92
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jagjanani Textiles has declined 50.54% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Jagjanani Textiles has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Jagjanani Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jagjanani Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.654.49
104.44.45
204.294.41
504.514.48
1004.524.62
2004.845.23

Source: Dion Global

Jagjanani Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jagjanani Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 80.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jagjanani Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTJagjanani Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
May 21, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTJagjanani Textiles - Results - Financial Results For FY 31/03/2026.
May 21, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTJagjanani Textiles - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI ('Listing Ob
May 18, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTJagjanani Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration & Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarte
Apr 01, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTJagjanani Textiles - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 (5) Of SEBI (LODR) For Change In KMP For Determining Material Events.

Source: Dion Global

About Jagjanani Textiles

Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124RJ1997PLC013498 and registration number is 013498. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shiv Kumar Singhal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Avanishkumar Manojkumar Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sonu Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shakti Singh Shekhawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ila Sunil Trivedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Jagjanani Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of Jagjanani Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagjanani Textiles is ₹4.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jagjanani Textiles?

The Jagjanani Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jagjanani Textiles?

The market cap of Jagjanani Textiles is ₹7.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jagjanani Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jagjanani Textiles are ₹4.98 and ₹4.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jagjanani Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagjanani Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagjanani Textiles is ₹10.35 and 52-week low of Jagjanani Textiles is ₹3.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jagjanani Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jagjanani Textiles has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 6.51% for the past month, -6.91% over 3 months, -50.54% over 1 year, -10.41% across 3 years, and 21.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jagjanani Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jagjanani Textiles are -21.81 and -18.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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