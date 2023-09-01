What is the Market Cap of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd.? The market cap of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is ₹10.42 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is 2.65 and PB ratio of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is -2.77 as on .

What is the share price of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is ₹6.68 as on .