Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.87
|10.05
|106.17
|213.62
|1,612.82
|1,184.62
|6.60
|-0.37
|33.60
|73.26
|24.80
|223.63
|10.46
|-2.58
|14.95
|13.47
|22.05
|87.90
|676.39
|295.05
|0.20
|-0.70
|4.31
|8.94
|-6.97
|75.68
|140.93
|-9.86
|-14.63
|-11.21
|-19.62
|-37.87
|-5.37
|-44.25
|9.69
|20.26
|26.07
|18.57
|-22.85
|161.50
|17.99
|0.18
|4.16
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|3.20
|-1.89
|35.39
|57.07
|55.80
|68.86
|111.25
|0.08
|4.07
|34.48
|23.58
|70.05
|3,612.71
|7,498.50
|0.53
|13.24
|-7.11
|-47.23
|-83.50
|10,195.83
|6,802.23
|1.70
|6.96
|18.89
|24.76
|-16.18
|32.56
|-27.87
|-1.80
|0.56
|-10.35
|45.41
|52.64
|962.70
|3,832.00
|0.11
|-0.19
|8.49
|14.10
|4.50
|163.93
|103.53
|5.63
|4.21
|-0.36
|-12.74
|-31.08
|3,022.63
|1,124.03
|4.90
|0.67
|11.33
|13.54
|-3.84
|139.22
|25.08
|5.96
|18.17
|31.27
|6.78
|-48.29
|224.42
|84.32
|6.73
|21.55
|22.70
|28.36
|2.11
|439.20
|47.04
|-8.68
|42.64
|61.41
|65.83
|28.06
|413.36
|107.28
|-5.15
|-25.84
|-70.26
|-70.26
|-79.59
|206.94
|-90.22
|0.56
|0
|-26.05
|-39.27
|-76.28
|-78.77
|-66.62
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124RJ1997PLC013498 and registration number is 013498. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is ₹10.42 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is 2.65 and PB ratio of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is -2.77 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is ₹6.68 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is ₹6.68 and 52-week low of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd. is ₹1.94 as on Aug 28, 2023.