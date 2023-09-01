Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.26
|-4.15
|-2.21
|42.69
|22.65
|269.05
|327.19
|1.83
|19.55
|37.25
|69.95
|19.35
|46.23
|-63.33
|8.79
|5.00
|13.15
|19.10
|34.89
|250.67
|171.12
|1.37
|7.16
|18.47
|33.64
|39.95
|53.56
|11.77
|-0.98
|-0.92
|-7.02
|-7.02
|-7.02
|-7.02
|-7.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jagan Lamps Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31501HR1993PLC033993 and registration number is 033993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jagan Lamps Ltd. is ₹45.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jagan Lamps Ltd. is 16.01 and PB ratio of Jagan Lamps Ltd. is 1.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagan Lamps Ltd. is ₹62.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagan Lamps Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagan Lamps Ltd. is ₹82.90 and 52-week low of Jagan Lamps Ltd. is ₹38.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.