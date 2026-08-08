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Jagan Lamps Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAGAN LAMPS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Jagan Lamps along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹45.70 Closed
-1.91₹ -0.89
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jagan Lamps Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.51₹47.40
₹45.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.30₹90.00
₹45.70
Open Price
₹46.59
Prev. Close
₹46.59
Volume
3,981

Source: Dion Global

Jagan Lamps Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jagan Lamps		2.03-9.52-16.36-30.59-44.27-14.49-5.86
Varroc Engineering		19.3624.8943.5945.7046.4733.9719.26
FIEM Industries		11.1615.3714.1110.4639.5740.4245.57
Lumax Industries		9.107.596.5312.4770.5140.8931.39
Uravi Defence and Technology		-2.17-12.92-16.75-39.77-78.93-24.66-16.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jagan Lamps has declined 44.27% compared to peers like Varroc Engineering (46.47%), FIEM Industries (39.57%), Lumax Industries (70.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Jagan Lamps has underperformed peers relative to Varroc Engineering (19.26%) and FIEM Industries (45.57%).

Jagan Lamps Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jagan Lamps Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.3446.69
1045.7146.38
2046.5446.7
5048.8548.4
10050.4251.59
20059.1857.7

Source: Dion Global

Jagan Lamps Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jagan Lamps remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jagan Lamps Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTJagan Lamps - Update on board meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTJagan Lamps - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quar
Jul 06, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTJagan Lamps - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTJagan Lamps - Non- Applicability Of Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The Quarter & Year Ended On 31Th March
May 30, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTJagan Lamps - Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended 31.03.2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Jagan Lamps

Jagan Lamps Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31501HR1993PLC033993 and registration number is 033993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Rekha Aggarwal
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Saras Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Mangla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shweta Nathani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghav Aggarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jagan Lamps Share Price

What is the share price of Jagan Lamps?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagan Lamps is ₹45.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jagan Lamps?

The Jagan Lamps is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jagan Lamps?

The market cap of Jagan Lamps is ₹33.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jagan Lamps?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jagan Lamps are ₹47.40 and ₹45.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jagan Lamps?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagan Lamps stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagan Lamps is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of Jagan Lamps is ₹38.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jagan Lamps performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jagan Lamps has shown returns of -2.12% over the past day, -9.72% for the past month, -16.54% over 3 months, -44.39% over 1 year, -14.56% across 3 years, and -5.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jagan Lamps?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jagan Lamps are 16.73 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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