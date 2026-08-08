What is the share price of Jagan Lamps? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagan Lamps is ₹45.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Jagan Lamps? The Jagan Lamps is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jagan Lamps? The market cap of Jagan Lamps is ₹33.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jagan Lamps? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jagan Lamps are ₹47.40 and ₹45.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jagan Lamps? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagan Lamps stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagan Lamps is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of Jagan Lamps is ₹38.30 as on .

How has the Jagan Lamps performed historically in terms of returns? The Jagan Lamps has shown returns of -2.12% over the past day, -9.72% for the past month, -16.54% over 3 months, -44.39% over 1 year, -14.56% across 3 years, and -5.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jagan Lamps? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jagan Lamps are 16.73 and 0.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global