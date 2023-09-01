Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jagan Lamps Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAGAN LAMPS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Equipment Lamp | Smallcap | BSE
₹62.37 Closed
1.410.87
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jagan Lamps Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.52₹63.20
₹62.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.01₹82.90
₹62.37
Open Price
₹62.00
Prev. Close
₹61.50
Volume
13,877

Jagan Lamps Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R163.54
  • R264.71
  • R366.22
  • Pivot
    62.03
  • S160.86
  • S259.35
  • S358.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 550.9162.55
  • 1051.1563.67
  • 2051.5965.12
  • 5052.566.27
  • 10052.5964.26
  • 20058.760.54

Jagan Lamps Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.26-4.15-2.2142.6922.65269.05327.19
1.8319.5537.2569.9519.3546.23-63.33
8.795.0013.1519.1034.89250.67171.12
1.377.1618.4733.6439.9553.5611.77
-0.98-0.92-7.02-7.02-7.02-7.02-7.02

Jagan Lamps Ltd. Share Holdings

Jagan Lamps Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jagan Lamps Ltd.

Jagan Lamps Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31501HR1993PLC033993 and registration number is 033993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Rekha Aggarwal
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Saras Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Mangla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shweta Nathani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghav Aggarwal
    Director

FAQs on Jagan Lamps Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jagan Lamps Ltd.?

The market cap of Jagan Lamps Ltd. is ₹45.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jagan Lamps Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jagan Lamps Ltd. is 16.01 and PB ratio of Jagan Lamps Ltd. is 1.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jagan Lamps Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagan Lamps Ltd. is ₹62.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jagan Lamps Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagan Lamps Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagan Lamps Ltd. is ₹82.90 and 52-week low of Jagan Lamps Ltd. is ₹38.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data