Here's the live share price of Jagan Lamps along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jagan Lamps
|2.03
|-9.52
|-16.36
|-30.59
|-44.27
|-14.49
|-5.86
|Varroc Engineering
|19.36
|24.89
|43.59
|45.70
|46.47
|33.97
|19.26
|FIEM Industries
|11.16
|15.37
|14.11
|10.46
|39.57
|40.42
|45.57
|Lumax Industries
|9.10
|7.59
|6.53
|12.47
|70.51
|40.89
|31.39
|Uravi Defence and Technology
|-2.17
|-12.92
|-16.75
|-39.77
|-78.93
|-24.66
|-16.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jagan Lamps has declined 44.27% compared to peers like Varroc Engineering (46.47%), FIEM Industries (39.57%), Lumax Industries (70.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Jagan Lamps has underperformed peers relative to Varroc Engineering (19.26%) and FIEM Industries (45.57%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.34
|46.69
|10
|45.71
|46.38
|20
|46.54
|46.7
|50
|48.85
|48.4
|100
|50.42
|51.59
|200
|59.18
|57.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jagan Lamps remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Jagan Lamps - Update on board meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Jagan Lamps - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quar
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|Jagan Lamps - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Jagan Lamps - Non- Applicability Of Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The Quarter & Year Ended On 31Th March
|May 30, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Jagan Lamps - Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended 31.03.2026.
Source: Dion Global
Jagan Lamps Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31501HR1993PLC033993 and registration number is 033993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagan Lamps is ₹45.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jagan Lamps is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jagan Lamps is ₹33.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jagan Lamps are ₹47.40 and ₹45.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagan Lamps stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagan Lamps is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of Jagan Lamps is ₹38.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jagan Lamps has shown returns of -2.12% over the past day, -9.72% for the past month, -16.54% over 3 months, -44.39% over 1 year, -14.56% across 3 years, and -5.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jagan Lamps are 16.73 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global