Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.33
|53.93
|212.77
|425.39
|397.16
|4,526.39
|1,248.58
|11.00
|9.64
|33.73
|52.43
|70.17
|109.08
|127.63
|7.38
|-10.37
|31.70
|107.15
|202.39
|883.38
|332.85
|11.82
|13.24
|80.54
|112.58
|-2.65
|2,001.80
|2,129.74
|-1.85
|-1.45
|74.91
|-0.15
|64.74
|230.62
|-8.02
|0.99
|-0.67
|9.77
|19.85
|-4.64
|150.81
|114.22
|25.26
|43.99
|158.67
|214.97
|177.84
|1,198.69
|394.43
|1.46
|8.86
|43.43
|61.12
|62.77
|266.48
|52.90
|1.46
|-1.76
|21.26
|26.19
|-8.96
|290.97
|290.97
|0
|-0.60
|-2.78
|-2.78
|-1.13
|-27.08
|-6.42
|6.74
|37.93
|11.68
|48.72
|-2.68
|154.54
|107.46
|-1.17
|12.41
|13.00
|-1.17
|62.04
|267.01
|145.37
|-0.16
|-9.48
|-12.90
|5.61
|-33.30
|14.21
|-41.42
|7.83
|2.21
|1.73
|29.40
|-2.12
|73.92
|-52.60
|3.37
|9.45
|13.26
|-3.52
|-6.13
|-56.03
|-60.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
J. Taparia Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210WB1980PLC032979 and registration number is 032979. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Project Consultancy/Turnkey. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of J. Taparia Projects Ltd. is ₹53.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of J. Taparia Projects Ltd. is -13.36 and PB ratio of J. Taparia Projects Ltd. is 1.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J. Taparia Projects Ltd. is ₹33.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which J. Taparia Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of J. Taparia Projects Ltd. is ₹32.66 and 52-week low of J. Taparia Projects Ltd. is ₹4.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.