J. TAPARIA PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Project Consultancy/Turnkey | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.31 Closed
1.990.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

J. Taparia Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.31₹33.31
₹33.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.80₹32.66
₹33.31
Open Price
₹33.31
Prev. Close
₹32.66
Volume
3,229

J. Taparia Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.31
  • R233.31
  • R333.31
  • Pivot
    33.31
  • S133.31
  • S233.31
  • S333.31

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.7831.44
  • 105.6730.03
  • 205.7427.47
  • 506.3121.59
  • 1005.1216.37
  • 2005.5611.97

J. Taparia Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3353.93212.77425.39397.164,526.391,248.58
11.009.6433.7352.4370.17109.08127.63
7.38-10.3731.70107.15202.39883.38332.85
11.8213.2480.54112.58-2.652,001.802,129.74
-1.85-1.4574.91-0.1564.74230.62-8.02
0.99-0.679.7719.85-4.64150.81114.22
25.2643.99158.67214.97177.841,198.69394.43
1.468.8643.4361.1262.77266.4852.90
1.46-1.7621.2626.19-8.96290.97290.97
0-0.60-2.78-2.78-1.13-27.08-6.42
6.7437.9311.6848.72-2.68154.54107.46
-1.1712.4113.00-1.1762.04267.01145.37
-0.16-9.48-12.905.61-33.3014.21-41.42
7.832.211.7329.40-2.1273.92-52.60
3.379.4513.26-3.52-6.13-56.03-60.23

J. Taparia Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

J. Taparia Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About J. Taparia Projects Ltd.

J. Taparia Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210WB1980PLC032979 and registration number is 032979. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Project Consultancy/Turnkey. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjit Dhawa
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Sonal Derasari
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Surajit Ghosh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vaishali Kumari Shaw
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shiwaginee Jaiswal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on J. Taparia Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of J. Taparia Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of J. Taparia Projects Ltd. is ₹53.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of J. Taparia Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of J. Taparia Projects Ltd. is -13.36 and PB ratio of J. Taparia Projects Ltd. is 1.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of J. Taparia Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J. Taparia Projects Ltd. is ₹33.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of J. Taparia Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which J. Taparia Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of J. Taparia Projects Ltd. is ₹32.66 and 52-week low of J. Taparia Projects Ltd. is ₹4.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

