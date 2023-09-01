What is the Market Cap of J. Taparia Projects Ltd.? The market cap of J. Taparia Projects Ltd. is ₹53.96 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of J. Taparia Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of J. Taparia Projects Ltd. is -13.36 and PB ratio of J. Taparia Projects Ltd. is 1.79 as on .

What is the share price of J. Taparia Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J. Taparia Projects Ltd. is ₹33.31 as on .