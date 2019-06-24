J Kumar Infra rating | Under review — A robust quarter for company

J Kumar Infraprojects (JKIL) posted yet another strong set of numbers with Q4FY19 revenue catapulting 25% y-o-y to Rs 9.7 bn. Order accretion continued to be healthy with the company bagging projects worth Rs 50 bn in FY19, resulting in a year-end order book of Rs 104 bn (book-to-bill of 3.7x). Revenue traction in ongoing projects, healthy revenue visibility and lean balance sheet (net debt to equity of 0.1x) are key positives for the stock. Strong execution momentum continues Top line surged 25% y-o-y to Rs 9.7 bn aided by serene progress in Metro projects (Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Pune), which cumulatively contributed Rs 5.2 bn to the top line. Ebitda margin, however, fell 130bps y-o-y to 13.8% as execution on multiple projects commenced during the quarter. FY19 margin came at 15.7% and management has guided for a 15-16% range going ahead. With execution in full swing, management has raised FY20 revenue guidance from Rs 30 bn to Rs 31-32 bn and has guided for Rs 35-36 bn top line in FY21. SEBI matter continues to be an overhang As part of its investigation under the \u2018shell company case\u2019, SEBI, in September, 2018, had passed an interim order stipulating exchanges to appoint an independent auditor to conduct a forensic audit on JKIL. The company was allowed 30 days to file an appeal. Management mentioned that all the final submissions have been made and it is confident that a favourable outcome will be reached shortly. Outlook & valuation: \u2018UNDER REVIEW\u2019 Burgeoning opportunities in the urban infrastructure space, a strong order book and robust balance sheet are key positives for the stock, and should sustain growth momentum. However, uncertainty arising from the SEBI order continues to remain an overhang on the stock. As we await more clarity on this matter, we continue to keep the stock \u2018UNDER REVIEW\u2019. Investment Theme JKIL is primarily present in the transportation space (roads, metro, bridges and flyovers). Robust revenue visibility and diversification into new segments and geographies will be the springboard for stable growth in the future. The company\u2019s operating margins, leverage and working capital are among the best in the industry. Management has stressed that operating margin will not be sacrificed at the altar of revenue growth. While JKIL has done well over the past couple of years, it is yet to demonstrate execution capabilities in new segments and geographies that it is entering. Furthermore, complexity and average size of projects is increasing. Completion of such projects within the stipulated time and cost is paramount to maintaining profitability. With project size on the rise, JKIL will face competition from bigger and more experienced players. Such heightened competition can lead to margin dilution.