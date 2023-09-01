Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.99
|17.38
|1.69
|20.20
|-11.09
|99.01
|87.81
|6.30
|2.02
|9.13
|3.33
|-19.96
|23.52
|130.48
|1.92
|2.11
|11.17
|34.73
|8.42
|13.36
|16.72
|7.59
|16.17
|30.24
|34.52
|19.22
|429.95
|416.46
|9.28
|-18.40
|-28.30
|-23.27
|-40.53
|536.50
|135.15
|2.10
|-2.48
|-4.55
|-0.32
|-44.12
|-47.65
|-52.42
|8.55
|16.56
|39.16
|30.27
|18.10
|72.54
|70.68
|16.93
|19.87
|31.22
|35.01
|-8.79
|25.27
|-30.09
|7.52
|7.55
|48.46
|49.67
|8.36
|23.92
|-12.57
|3.34
|7.71
|26.27
|27.79
|-6.52
|25.26
|10.65
|2.60
|0.32
|-6.63
|-15.17
|-32.67
|1,727.37
|1,754.70
|-1.96
|30.70
|19.56
|33.98
|10.36
|90.03
|135.19
|6.01
|7.69
|11.44
|35.00
|40.39
|95.93
|47.96
|4.80
|15.47
|21.37
|32.88
|-9.43
|95.83
|106.70
|-6.79
|-4.14
|2.42
|57.58
|55.27
|180.38
|53.88
|-5.09
|0.77
|17.78
|19.90
|-22.33
|19.43
|-14.68
|1.74
|-2.74
|-7.62
|-7.80
|55.69
|663.18
|537.72
|5.58
|1.39
|10.00
|9.49
|-20.19
|6.32
|-49.77
|-0.80
|28.40
|24.92
|28.52
|-5.42
|45.59
|-32.17
|2.82
|8.19
|6.44
|33.47
|4.73
|46.72
|-9.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
J D Orgochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1973PLC016908 and registration number is 016908. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of J D Orgochem Ltd. is ₹7.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of J D Orgochem Ltd. is -1.15 and PB ratio of J D Orgochem Ltd. is -0.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J D Orgochem Ltd. is ₹6.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which J D Orgochem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of J D Orgochem Ltd. is ₹10.17 and 52-week low of J D Orgochem Ltd. is ₹4.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.