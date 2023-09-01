J D Orgochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1973PLC016908 and registration number is 016908. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.