J D ORGOCHEM LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.01 Closed
-4.91-0.31
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

J D Orgochem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.01₹6.02
₹6.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.33₹10.17
₹6.01
Open Price
₹6.01
Prev. Close
₹6.32
Volume
4,998

J D Orgochem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.02
  • R26.02
  • R36.03
  • Pivot
    6.01
  • S16.01
  • S26
  • S36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.946.35
  • 107.596.2
  • 206.95.94
  • 506.635.7
  • 1006.015.72
  • 2005.745.84

J D Orgochem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.9917.381.6920.20-11.0999.0187.81
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
16.9319.8731.2235.01-8.7925.27-30.09
7.527.5548.4649.678.3623.92-12.57
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78

J D Orgochem Ltd. Share Holdings

J D Orgochem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About J D Orgochem Ltd.

J D Orgochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1973PLC016908 and registration number is 016908. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Trikamdas Chandan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parag Sharadchandra Kothari
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Suhas Jande
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Sharadchandra Kothari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Bharati Ravindra Chandan
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Dilip Sejpal
    Independent Director

FAQs on J D Orgochem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of J D Orgochem Ltd.?

The market cap of J D Orgochem Ltd. is ₹7.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of J D Orgochem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of J D Orgochem Ltd. is -1.15 and PB ratio of J D Orgochem Ltd. is -0.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of J D Orgochem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J D Orgochem Ltd. is ₹6.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of J D Orgochem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which J D Orgochem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of J D Orgochem Ltd. is ₹10.17 and 52-week low of J D Orgochem Ltd. is ₹4.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

