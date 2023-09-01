Follow Us

J A FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.49 Closed
-1.55-0.48
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

J A Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.43₹32.51
₹30.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.70₹56.27
₹30.49
Open Price
₹32.51
Prev. Close
₹30.97
Volume
168

J A Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.19
  • R233.89
  • R335.27
  • Pivot
    30.81
  • S129.11
  • S227.73
  • S326.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.4630.74
  • 102.7331.39
  • 201.3632.46
  • 500.5534.54
  • 1000.270
  • 2000.140

J A Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.72-12.74-19.7211.6811.6811.6811.68
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

J A Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

J A Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About J A Finance Ltd.

Finance & Investments

Management

  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankit Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Murari Lal Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Medhavi Lohia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on J A Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of J A Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of J A Finance Ltd. is ₹32.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of J A Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of J A Finance Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of J A Finance Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of J A Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J A Finance Ltd. is ₹30.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of J A Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which J A Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of J A Finance Ltd. is ₹56.27 and 52-week low of J A Finance Ltd. is ₹24.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

