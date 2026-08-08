What is the share price of J A Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J A Finance is ₹119.00 as on .

What kind of stock is J A Finance? The J A Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of J A Finance? The market cap of J A Finance is ₹126.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of J A Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of J A Finance are ₹120.00 and ₹119.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of J A Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which J A Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of J A Finance is ₹143.99 and 52-week low of J A Finance is ₹50.35 as on .

How has the J A Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The J A Finance has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, 43.37% for the past month, 36.78% over 3 months, 16.67% over 1 year, 55.69% across 3 years, and 34.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of J A Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of J A Finance are 234.71 and 6.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global