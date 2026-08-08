Here's the live share price of J A Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|J A Finance
|14.19
|43.37
|36.78
|-0.29
|16.67
|55.69
|34.24
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, J A Finance has gained 16.67% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, J A Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|99.94
|110.42
|10
|93.07
|103.05
|20
|88.99
|96.36
|50
|85.98
|90.47
|100
|86.06
|87.26
|200
|82.44
|85.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, J A Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|J A Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30T
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|J A Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|J A Finance - Declaration Pursuant To Regulation 33 (3) (D) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
|May 26, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|J A Finance - CERTIFICATE OF CORRECTNESS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31-03-2026
|May 26, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|J A Finance - Certificate from CEO/CFO
Source: Dion Global
J A Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB1993PLC058703 and registration number is 058703. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J A Finance is ₹119.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The J A Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of J A Finance is ₹126.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of J A Finance are ₹120.00 and ₹119.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which J A Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of J A Finance is ₹143.99 and 52-week low of J A Finance is ₹50.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The J A Finance has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, 43.37% for the past month, 36.78% over 3 months, 16.67% over 1 year, 55.69% across 3 years, and 34.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of J A Finance are 234.71 and 6.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global