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J A Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

J A FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of J A Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹119.00 Closed
-0.83₹ -1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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J A Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹119.00₹120.00
₹119.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.35₹143.99
₹119.00
Open Price
₹119.00
Prev. Close
₹120.00
Volume
371

Source: Dion Global

J A Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
J A Finance		14.1943.3736.78-0.2916.6755.6934.24
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, J A Finance has gained 16.67% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, J A Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

J A Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

J A Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
599.94110.42
1093.07103.05
2088.9996.36
5085.9890.47
10086.0687.26
20082.4485.34

Source: Dion Global

J A Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, J A Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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J A Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTJ A Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30T
Jul 14, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTJ A Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTJ A Finance - Declaration Pursuant To Regulation 33 (3) (D) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
May 26, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTJ A Finance - CERTIFICATE OF CORRECTNESS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31-03-2026
May 26, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTJ A Finance - Certificate from CEO/CFO

Source: Dion Global

About J A Finance

J A Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB1993PLC058703 and registration number is 058703. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akshay Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepa Kumari Saha
    Independent Director

FAQs on J A Finance Share Price

What is the share price of J A Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J A Finance is ₹119.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is J A Finance?

The J A Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of J A Finance?

The market cap of J A Finance is ₹126.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of J A Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of J A Finance are ₹120.00 and ₹119.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of J A Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which J A Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of J A Finance is ₹143.99 and 52-week low of J A Finance is ₹50.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the J A Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The J A Finance has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, 43.37% for the past month, 36.78% over 3 months, 16.67% over 1 year, 55.69% across 3 years, and 34.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of J A Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of J A Finance are 234.71 and 6.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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