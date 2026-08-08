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IZMO Share Price

NSE
BSE

IZMO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of IZMO along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹987.00 Closed
-3.95₹ -40.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IZMO Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹975.00₹1,025.45
₹987.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹356.20₹1,380.00
₹987.00
Open Price
₹1,020.00
Prev. Close
₹1,027.55
Volume
13,010

Source: Dion Global

IZMO Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IZMO		-0.753.0538.5117.62139.5076.6753.78
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IZMO has gained 139.50% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, IZMO has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

IZMO Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IZMO Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,027.251,017.14
101,061.281,031.91
201,049.631,035.94
50979.86980.28
100840.61904.39
200827.03818.52

Source: Dion Global

IZMO Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IZMO remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.52%, FII holding rose to 3.35%, and public shareholding moved down to 61.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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IZMO Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTIZMO - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 02:25 AM IST ISTIZMO - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jun 11, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTIZMO - Izmo Corporate Presentation
Jun 08, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTIZMO - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 02, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTIZMO - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About IZMO

IZMO Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA1995PLC018734 and registration number is 018734. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Shashi Soni
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Soni
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Soni
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vasanth Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Roopsing Noorsing Chawhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chethan Raghunath Reddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on IZMO Share Price

What is the share price of IZMO?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IZMO is ₹987.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IZMO?

The IZMO is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IZMO?

The market cap of IZMO is ₹1,476.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IZMO?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IZMO are ₹1,025.45 and ₹975.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IZMO?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IZMO stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IZMO is ₹1,380.00 and 52-week low of IZMO is ₹356.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IZMO performed historically in terms of returns?

The IZMO has shown returns of -3.95% over the past day, 3.05% for the past month, 38.51% over 3 months, 139.5% over 1 year, 76.67% across 3 years, and 53.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IZMO?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IZMO are 31.05 and 3.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

IZMO News

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