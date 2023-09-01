Follow Us

IZMO LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹189.65 Closed
-4.98-9.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
IZMO Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹189.65₹202.40
₹189.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.80₹257.00
₹189.65
Open Price
₹197.00
Prev. Close
₹199.60
Volume
1,15,433

IZMO Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1198.15
  • R2206.65
  • R3210.9
  • Pivot
    193.9
  • S1185.4
  • S2181.15
  • S3172.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 570.65187.67
  • 1070.86179.71
  • 2071.73177.75
  • 5072.69180.94
  • 10073.27169.58
  • 20079.33144.32

IZMO Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.121.343.01130.02156.63530.07137.51
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

IZMO Ltd. Share Holdings

IZMO Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants
29 Mar, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IZMO Ltd.

IZMO Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA1995PLC018734 and registration number is 018734. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Shashi Soni
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Sanjay Soni
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Soni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijay Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Ramanujam Krishnamurthy
    Director
  • Mr. Vasanth Kumar
    Director

FAQs on IZMO Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IZMO Ltd.?

The market cap of IZMO Ltd. is ₹254.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IZMO Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IZMO Ltd. is 1345.04 and PB ratio of IZMO Ltd. is 1.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IZMO Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IZMO Ltd. is ₹189.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IZMO Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IZMO Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IZMO Ltd. is ₹257.00 and 52-week low of IZMO Ltd. is ₹66.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

