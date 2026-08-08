Here's the live share price of IZMO along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IZMO
|-0.75
|3.05
|38.51
|17.62
|139.50
|76.67
|53.78
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IZMO has gained 139.50% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, IZMO has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,027.25
|1,017.14
|10
|1,061.28
|1,031.91
|20
|1,049.63
|1,035.94
|50
|979.86
|980.28
|100
|840.61
|904.39
|200
|827.03
|818.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IZMO remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.52%, FII holding rose to 3.35%, and public shareholding moved down to 61.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|IZMO - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 02:25 AM IST IST
|IZMO - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jun 11, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|IZMO - Izmo Corporate Presentation
|Jun 08, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|IZMO - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jun 02, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|IZMO - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
IZMO Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA1995PLC018734 and registration number is 018734. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IZMO is ₹987.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IZMO is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IZMO is ₹1,476.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IZMO are ₹1,025.45 and ₹975.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IZMO stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IZMO is ₹1,380.00 and 52-week low of IZMO is ₹356.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IZMO has shown returns of -3.95% over the past day, 3.05% for the past month, 38.51% over 3 months, 139.5% over 1 year, 76.67% across 3 years, and 53.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IZMO are 31.05 and 3.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global