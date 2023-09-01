Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue of Warrants
|29 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
IZMO Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA1995PLC018734 and registration number is 018734. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IZMO Ltd. is ₹254.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IZMO Ltd. is 1345.04 and PB ratio of IZMO Ltd. is 1.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IZMO Ltd. is ₹189.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IZMO Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IZMO Ltd. is ₹257.00 and 52-week low of IZMO Ltd. is ₹66.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.