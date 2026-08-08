What is the share price of IZMO? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IZMO is ₹987.00 as on .

What kind of stock is IZMO? The IZMO is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IZMO? The market cap of IZMO is ₹1,476.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IZMO? Today’s highest and lowest price of IZMO are ₹1,025.45 and ₹975.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IZMO? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IZMO stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IZMO is ₹1,380.00 and 52-week low of IZMO is ₹356.20 as on .

How has the IZMO performed historically in terms of returns? The IZMO has shown returns of -3.95% over the past day, 3.05% for the past month, 38.51% over 3 months, 139.5% over 1 year, 76.67% across 3 years, and 53.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IZMO? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IZMO are 31.05 and 3.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global