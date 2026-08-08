What is the share price of Iykot Hitech Toolroom? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Iykot Hitech Toolroom is ₹21.11 as on .

What kind of stock is Iykot Hitech Toolroom? The Iykot Hitech Toolroom is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Iykot Hitech Toolroom? The market cap of Iykot Hitech Toolroom is ₹21.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Iykot Hitech Toolroom? Today’s highest and lowest price of Iykot Hitech Toolroom are ₹21.11 and ₹21.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Iykot Hitech Toolroom? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Iykot Hitech Toolroom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Iykot Hitech Toolroom is ₹21.11 and 52-week low of Iykot Hitech Toolroom is ₹10.00 as on .

How has the Iykot Hitech Toolroom performed historically in terms of returns? The Iykot Hitech Toolroom has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.97% for the past month, 10.18% over 3 months, 52.86% over 1 year, 39.95% across 3 years, and 30.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Iykot Hitech Toolroom? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Iykot Hitech Toolroom are -19.16 and 8.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global