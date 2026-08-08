Here's the live share price of Iykot Hitech Toolroom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Iykot Hitech Toolroom
|0
|4.97
|10.18
|67.67
|52.86
|39.95
|30.43
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Iykot Hitech Toolroom has gained 52.86% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Iykot Hitech Toolroom has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.91
|20.88
|10
|20.41
|20.39
|20
|19.47
|19.25
|50
|15.66
|16.9
|100
|14.4
|15.38
|200
|14.09
|14.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Iykot Hitech Toolroom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|IykotHitechToolroom - Sale Of Assets
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|IykotHitechToolroom - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|IykotHitechToolroom - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|IykotHitechToolroom - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|IykotHitechToolroom - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
Source: Dion Global
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209TN1991PLC021330 and registration number is 021330. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Iykot Hitech Toolroom is ₹21.11 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Iykot Hitech Toolroom is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Iykot Hitech Toolroom is ₹21.91 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Iykot Hitech Toolroom are ₹21.11 and ₹21.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Iykot Hitech Toolroom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Iykot Hitech Toolroom is ₹21.11 and 52-week low of Iykot Hitech Toolroom is ₹10.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Iykot Hitech Toolroom has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.97% for the past month, 10.18% over 3 months, 52.86% over 1 year, 39.95% across 3 years, and 30.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Iykot Hitech Toolroom are -19.16 and 8.35 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global