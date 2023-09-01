What is the Market Cap of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd.? The market cap of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. is ₹12.67 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd.? P/E ratio of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. is -9.61 and PB ratio of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. is 3.98 as on .

What is the share price of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. is ₹20.83 as on .