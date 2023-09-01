Follow Us

IYKOT HITECH TOOLROOM LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.83 Closed
-1.98-0.42
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.83₹20.83
₹20.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.83₹29.36
₹20.83
Open Price
₹20.83
Prev. Close
₹21.25
Volume
65

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.83
  • R220.83
  • R320.83
  • Pivot
    20.83
  • S120.83
  • S220.83
  • S320.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.3620.75
  • 1018.520.37
  • 2019.1220.17
  • 5018.9620.71
  • 10015.7420.87
  • 20014.6919.84

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.6616.630.63-5.1024.36289.35241.48
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. Share Holdings

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Rights issue
12 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd.

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209TN1991PLC021330 and registration number is 021330. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Engineering - General
  • Address
    No.131/2, Thiruneermalai Road, Nagelkeni, Chrompet, Chennai (Madras) Tamil Nadu 600044
  • Contact
    info@iykot.comwww.iykot.com

Management

  • Ms. Likhitta Dugar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Suresh Rajasekar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Annjana Dugar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Syed Munnawar Hussain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Velli Paramasivam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd.?

The market cap of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. is ₹12.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. is -9.61 and PB ratio of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. is 3.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. is ₹20.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. is ₹29.36 and 52-week low of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. is ₹13.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

