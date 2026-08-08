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Iykot Hitech Toolroom Share Price

NSE
BSE

IYKOT HITECH TOOLROOM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Iykot Hitech Toolroom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.11 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Iykot Hitech Toolroom Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.11₹21.11
₹21.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.00₹21.11
₹21.11
Open Price
₹21.11
Prev. Close
₹21.11
Volume
3,422

Source: Dion Global

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Iykot Hitech Toolroom		04.9710.1867.6752.8639.9530.43
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Iykot Hitech Toolroom has gained 52.86% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Iykot Hitech Toolroom has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.9120.88
1020.4120.39
2019.4719.25
5015.6616.9
10014.415.38
20014.0914.31

Source: Dion Global

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Iykot Hitech Toolroom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Iykot Hitech Toolroom Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTIykotHitechToolroom - Sale Of Assets
Aug 06, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTIykotHitechToolroom - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 25, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTIykotHitechToolroom - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Jul 25, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTIykotHitechToolroom - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 25, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTIykotHitechToolroom - Appointment Of Internal Auditor

Source: Dion Global

About Iykot Hitech Toolroom

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209TN1991PLC021330 and registration number is 021330. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Engineering - General
  • Address
    No.131/2, Thiruneermalai Road, Nagelkeni, Chrompet, Chennai (Madras) Tamil Nadu 600044
  • Contact
    info@iykot.com
    www.iykot.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Likhitta Dugar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Annjana Dugar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Rajasekar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Syed Munnawar Hussain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Velli Paramasivam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Iykot Hitech Toolroom Share Price

What is the share price of Iykot Hitech Toolroom?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Iykot Hitech Toolroom is ₹21.11 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Iykot Hitech Toolroom?

The Iykot Hitech Toolroom is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Iykot Hitech Toolroom?

The market cap of Iykot Hitech Toolroom is ₹21.91 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Iykot Hitech Toolroom?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Iykot Hitech Toolroom are ₹21.11 and ₹21.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Iykot Hitech Toolroom?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Iykot Hitech Toolroom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Iykot Hitech Toolroom is ₹21.11 and 52-week low of Iykot Hitech Toolroom is ₹10.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Iykot Hitech Toolroom performed historically in terms of returns?

The Iykot Hitech Toolroom has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.97% for the past month, 10.18% over 3 months, 52.86% over 1 year, 39.95% across 3 years, and 30.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Iykot Hitech Toolroom?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Iykot Hitech Toolroom are -19.16 and 8.35 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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