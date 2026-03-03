Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Iware Supplychain Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

IWARE SUPPLYCHAIN SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Iware Supplychain Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹259.70 Closed
-2.97₹ -7.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:44 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Iware Supplychain Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹254.30₹260.00
₹259.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.05₹283.00
₹259.70
Open Price
₹254.30
Prev. Close
₹267.65
Volume
19,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Iware Supplychain Services has gained 26.27% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 221.01%.

Iware Supplychain Services’s current P/E of 21.04x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Iware Supplychain Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Iware Supplychain Services		-4.3319.5425.49107.68221.0147.5226.27
Container Corporation of India		-5.24-9.26-5.43-12.72-4.76-0.350.70
Delhivery		-2.03-3.466.46-10.4868.687.86-4.42
Aegis Logistics		-3.10-3.30-11.89-3.40-11.1222.5315.77
BlackBuck		-5.07-8.35-13.89-2.8440.1430.1017.10
Shadowfax Technologies		3.678.569.659.659.653.121.86
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-2.7812.485.36-16.32-18.46-17.55-10.93
VRL Logistics		-3.90-2.590.94-0.1122.46-0.2916.63
Mahindra Logistics		-1.4910.4425.8924.9678.786.44-1.82
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.918.933.35-3.7376.690.530.32
Gateway Distriparks		-4.25-5.59-0.66-12.35-3.71-2.88-4.72
TCI Express		-4.75-3.29-9.97-27.58-23.22-30.65-10.60
Navkar Corporation		-5.63-9.21-9.16-24.94-6.5718.7716.16
Western Carriers (India)		-3.64-4.26-8.90-15.0027.74-11.86-7.29
JITF Infralogistics		-6.1836.4120.7511.86-1.0557.40108.98
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.62-38.55-74.92-73.20-55.70-25.01
Tejas Cargo India		-5.72-2.780.52-6.6766.6718.5610.76
Snowman Logistics		-1.320.73-5.94-29.16-13.714.42-5.60
Shree Vasu Logistics		-0.72-13.13-20.61-29.4340.2862.4851.55
Ritco Logistics		-4.16-12.45-19.86-23.91-18.7312.9212.39

Over the last one year, Iware Supplychain Services has gained 221.01% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Iware Supplychain Services has outperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).

Iware Supplychain Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Iware Supplychain Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5273.06269.77
10262.5264.77
20249.14252.52
50219.96229.73
100204.9204.18
200152.68155.13

Iware Supplychain Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Iware Supplychain Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 147.40%, while DII stake increased to 0.47%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Iware Supplychain Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Iware Supplychain Services fact sheet for more information

About Iware Supplychain Services

Iware Supplychain Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63090GJ2018PLC100589 and registration number is 100589. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Krishnakumar Jagdishprasad Tanwar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Gautam
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Divya Vikas Tanwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Lakshman Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagtap Sarang Vishnupant
    Independent Director

FAQs on Iware Supplychain Services Share Price

What is the share price of Iware Supplychain Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Iware Supplychain Services is ₹259.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Iware Supplychain Services?

The Iware Supplychain Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Iware Supplychain Services?

The market cap of Iware Supplychain Services is ₹278.29 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Iware Supplychain Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Iware Supplychain Services are ₹260.00 and ₹254.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Iware Supplychain Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Iware Supplychain Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Iware Supplychain Services is ₹283.00 and 52-week low of Iware Supplychain Services is ₹70.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Iware Supplychain Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Iware Supplychain Services has shown returns of -2.97% over the past day, 31.16% for the past month, 13.38% over 3 months, 221.01% over 1 year, 47.52% across 3 years, and 26.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Iware Supplychain Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Iware Supplychain Services are 21.04 and 5.91 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Iware Supplychain Services News

More Iware Supplychain Services News
icon
Market Pulse