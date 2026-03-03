Here's the live share price of Iware Supplychain Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Iware Supplychain Services has gained 26.27% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 221.01%.
Iware Supplychain Services’s current P/E of 21.04x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Iware Supplychain Services
|-4.33
|19.54
|25.49
|107.68
|221.01
|47.52
|26.27
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.24
|-9.26
|-5.43
|-12.72
|-4.76
|-0.35
|0.70
|Delhivery
|-2.03
|-3.46
|6.46
|-10.48
|68.68
|7.86
|-4.42
|Aegis Logistics
|-3.10
|-3.30
|-11.89
|-3.40
|-11.12
|22.53
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-5.07
|-8.35
|-13.89
|-2.84
|40.14
|30.10
|17.10
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.67
|8.56
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|3.12
|1.86
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-2.78
|12.48
|5.36
|-16.32
|-18.46
|-17.55
|-10.93
|VRL Logistics
|-3.90
|-2.59
|0.94
|-0.11
|22.46
|-0.29
|16.63
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.49
|10.44
|25.89
|24.96
|78.78
|6.44
|-1.82
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.91
|8.93
|3.35
|-3.73
|76.69
|0.53
|0.32
|Gateway Distriparks
|-4.25
|-5.59
|-0.66
|-12.35
|-3.71
|-2.88
|-4.72
|TCI Express
|-4.75
|-3.29
|-9.97
|-27.58
|-23.22
|-30.65
|-10.60
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.63
|-9.21
|-9.16
|-24.94
|-6.57
|18.77
|16.16
|Western Carriers (India)
|-3.64
|-4.26
|-8.90
|-15.00
|27.74
|-11.86
|-7.29
|JITF Infralogistics
|-6.18
|36.41
|20.75
|11.86
|-1.05
|57.40
|108.98
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.62
|-38.55
|-74.92
|-73.20
|-55.70
|-25.01
|Tejas Cargo India
|-5.72
|-2.78
|0.52
|-6.67
|66.67
|18.56
|10.76
|Snowman Logistics
|-1.32
|0.73
|-5.94
|-29.16
|-13.71
|4.42
|-5.60
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|-0.72
|-13.13
|-20.61
|-29.43
|40.28
|62.48
|51.55
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.16
|-12.45
|-19.86
|-23.91
|-18.73
|12.92
|12.39
Over the last one year, Iware Supplychain Services has gained 221.01% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Iware Supplychain Services has outperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|273.06
|269.77
|10
|262.5
|264.77
|20
|249.14
|252.52
|50
|219.96
|229.73
|100
|204.9
|204.18
|200
|152.68
|155.13
In the latest quarter, Iware Supplychain Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 147.40%, while DII stake increased to 0.47%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Iware Supplychain Services fact sheet for more information
Iware Supplychain Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63090GJ2018PLC100589 and registration number is 100589. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Iware Supplychain Services is ₹259.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Iware Supplychain Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Iware Supplychain Services is ₹278.29 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Iware Supplychain Services are ₹260.00 and ₹254.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Iware Supplychain Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Iware Supplychain Services is ₹283.00 and 52-week low of Iware Supplychain Services is ₹70.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Iware Supplychain Services has shown returns of -2.97% over the past day, 31.16% for the past month, 13.38% over 3 months, 221.01% over 1 year, 47.52% across 3 years, and 26.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Iware Supplychain Services are 21.04 and 5.91 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.