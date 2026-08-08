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IVP Share Price

NSE
BSE

IVP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of IVP along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹166.55 Closed
4.98₹ 7.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IVP Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹166.55₹166.55
₹166.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹111.20₹194.85
₹166.55
Open Price
₹166.55
Prev. Close
₹158.65
Volume
230

Source: Dion Global

IVP Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IVP		5.75-6.808.1113.92-4.500.507.05
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IVP has declined 4.50% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, IVP has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

IVP Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IVP Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5157.05159.13
10157.56158.95
20162.56159.99
50164.04159.71
100151.08156.84
200153.4157.92

Source: Dion Global

IVP Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IVP remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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IVP Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTIVP - Re-Appointment Of Statutory Auditors At AGM.
Aug 07, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTIVP - Re-Appointment Of Independent Directors At AGM.
Aug 07, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTIVP - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTIVP - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 06, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTIVP - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 6, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About IVP

IVP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1929 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1929PLC001503 and registration number is 001503. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 594.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajkumar Lekhwani
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mandar P Joshi
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anwar Chauhan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Mala Todarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjeev Lodha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratik Kadakia
    Independent Director

FAQs on IVP Share Price

What is the share price of IVP?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IVP is ₹166.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IVP?

The IVP is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IVP?

The market cap of IVP is ₹171.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IVP?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IVP are ₹166.55 and ₹166.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IVP?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IVP stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IVP is ₹194.85 and 52-week low of IVP is ₹111.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IVP performed historically in terms of returns?

The IVP has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -6.8% for the past month, 8.11% over 3 months, -4.5% over 1 year, 0.5% across 3 years, and 7.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IVP?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IVP are 5.46 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.90 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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