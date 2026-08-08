What is the share price of IVP? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IVP is ₹166.55 as on .

What kind of stock is IVP? The IVP is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IVP? The market cap of IVP is ₹171.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IVP? Today’s highest and lowest price of IVP are ₹166.55 and ₹166.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IVP? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IVP stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IVP is ₹194.85 and 52-week low of IVP is ₹111.20 as on .

How has the IVP performed historically in terms of returns? The IVP has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -6.8% for the past month, 8.11% over 3 months, -4.5% over 1 year, 0.5% across 3 years, and 7.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IVP? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IVP are 5.46 and 1.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.90 per annum.

Source: Dion Global