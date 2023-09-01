Follow Us

IVP LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹165.60 Closed
2.413.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IVP Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹157.35₹169.00
₹165.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹112.00₹196.90
₹165.60
Open Price
₹163.30
Prev. Close
₹161.70
Volume
21,719

IVP Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1170.32
  • R2175.48
  • R3181.97
  • Pivot
    163.83
  • S1158.67
  • S2152.18
  • S3147.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5146.58153.08
  • 10143.09150.4
  • 20144.12151.7
  • 50149.75156.42
  • 100153.96155.61
  • 200150.52151.11

IVP Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.62-2.77-1.7530.718.01245.508.47
6.456.926.973.86-20.7591.73332.59
7.512.140.86-0.63-17.4896.73857.69
5.32-4.924.5313.26-19.7377.8634.94
12.659.9416.0413.40-10.2480.6080.60
4.761.155.291.60-36.09165.70286.24
-0.4510.855.8929.4634.6934.6934.69
3.709.1827.8655.3699.17190.87115.43
6.46-5.05-13.8220.40-43.2576.1376.13
9.25-7.41-18.7223.14-16.76-65.79-65.79
-0.66-13.3010.3212.94-23.7027.76101.03
-4.9117.3551.0843.2921.34-39.14-39.14
3.5852.2750.3638.3317.02-8.31-89.91
10.26-3.601.2431.35-13.04381.80379.61
6.331.02-2.5522.62-22.154.504.50
-2.65-15.94-8.18-5.15-31.04-57.03-57.03
1.89-4.276.9512.68-0.961.3835.67
-2.0319.597.0197.2875.97186.28117.55
8.4319.0525.3513.07-11.94-68.42-74.62

IVP Ltd. Share Holdings

IVP Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IVP Ltd.

IVP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1929 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1929PLC001503 and registration number is 001503. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 556.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T K Gowrishankar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mandar P Joshi
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anwar Chauhan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Amin H Manekia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mala Todarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjeev Lodha
    Independent Director

FAQs on IVP Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IVP Ltd.?

The market cap of IVP Ltd. is ₹171.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IVP Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IVP Ltd. is 6.65 and PB ratio of IVP Ltd. is 1.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IVP Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IVP Ltd. is ₹165.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IVP Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IVP Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IVP Ltd. is ₹196.90 and 52-week low of IVP Ltd. is ₹112.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

