Here's the live share price of IVP along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IVP
|5.75
|-6.80
|8.11
|13.92
|-4.50
|0.50
|7.05
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IVP has declined 4.50% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, IVP has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|157.05
|159.13
|10
|157.56
|158.95
|20
|162.56
|159.99
|50
|164.04
|159.71
|100
|151.08
|156.84
|200
|153.4
|157.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IVP remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|IVP - Re-Appointment Of Statutory Auditors At AGM.
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|IVP - Re-Appointment Of Independent Directors At AGM.
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|IVP - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|IVP - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|IVP - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 6, 2026
Source: Dion Global
IVP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1929 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1929PLC001503 and registration number is 001503. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 594.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IVP is ₹166.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IVP is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IVP is ₹171.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IVP are ₹166.55 and ₹166.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IVP stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IVP is ₹194.85 and 52-week low of IVP is ₹111.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IVP has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -6.8% for the past month, 8.11% over 3 months, -4.5% over 1 year, 0.5% across 3 years, and 7.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IVP are 5.46 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.90 per annum.
Source: Dion Global