Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.62
|-2.77
|-1.75
|30.71
|8.01
|245.50
|8.47
|6.45
|6.92
|6.97
|3.86
|-20.75
|91.73
|332.59
|7.51
|2.14
|0.86
|-0.63
|-17.48
|96.73
|857.69
|5.32
|-4.92
|4.53
|13.26
|-19.73
|77.86
|34.94
|12.65
|9.94
|16.04
|13.40
|-10.24
|80.60
|80.60
|4.76
|1.15
|5.29
|1.60
|-36.09
|165.70
|286.24
|-0.45
|10.85
|5.89
|29.46
|34.69
|34.69
|34.69
|3.70
|9.18
|27.86
|55.36
|99.17
|190.87
|115.43
|6.46
|-5.05
|-13.82
|20.40
|-43.25
|76.13
|76.13
|9.25
|-7.41
|-18.72
|23.14
|-16.76
|-65.79
|-65.79
|-0.66
|-13.30
|10.32
|12.94
|-23.70
|27.76
|101.03
|-4.91
|17.35
|51.08
|43.29
|21.34
|-39.14
|-39.14
|3.58
|52.27
|50.36
|38.33
|17.02
|-8.31
|-89.91
|10.26
|-3.60
|1.24
|31.35
|-13.04
|381.80
|379.61
|6.33
|1.02
|-2.55
|22.62
|-22.15
|4.50
|4.50
|-2.65
|-15.94
|-8.18
|-5.15
|-31.04
|-57.03
|-57.03
|1.89
|-4.27
|6.95
|12.68
|-0.96
|1.38
|35.67
|-2.03
|19.59
|7.01
|97.28
|75.97
|186.28
|117.55
|8.43
|19.05
|25.35
|13.07
|-11.94
|-68.42
|-74.62
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
IVP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1929 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1929PLC001503 and registration number is 001503. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 556.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IVP Ltd. is ₹171.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IVP Ltd. is 6.65 and PB ratio of IVP Ltd. is 1.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IVP Ltd. is ₹165.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IVP Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IVP Ltd. is ₹196.90 and 52-week low of IVP Ltd. is ₹112.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.